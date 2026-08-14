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Roads to AlUla offer scenic journey through Saudi Arabia’s diverse landscapes

Roads to AlUla offer scenic journey through Saudi Arabia’s diverse landscapes
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The Madinah-AlUla route passes through Khaybar, combining geological landscapes, historical sites and oasis culture. (SPA)
Roads to AlUla offer scenic journey through Saudi Arabia’s diverse landscapes
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The routes offer visitors opportunities to explore destinations and landmarks along the way before reaching AlUla’s historic oasis. (SPA photo)
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Updated 14 August 2026 06:24
Arab News
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Roads to AlUla offer scenic journey through Saudi Arabia’s diverse landscapes

Roads to AlUla offer scenic journey through Saudi Arabia’s diverse landscapes
  • Three routes take travelers from the Red Sea, volcanic terrain and desert to AlUla
  • Roads to AlUla offer access to natural, archaeological and cultural attractions
Updated 14 August 2026 06:24
Arab News
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RIYADH: The journey to AlUla can be an experience in its own right, with three overland routes from Jeddah, Madinah and Tabuk taking travelers through some of Saudi Arabia’s most diverse natural and cultural landscapes, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Stretching from the Red Sea coast to volcanic terrain and the vast deserts of northern Saudi Arabia, the routes offer visitors opportunities to explore destinations and landmarks along the way before reaching AlUla’s historic oasis.

A network of highways connecting AlUla with the three cities, together with car rental services, gives travelers the flexibility to choose their preferred route and make stops at destinations along the way.




The routes offer visitors opportunities to explore destinations and landmarks along the way before reaching AlUla’s historic oasis. (SPA photo)

The Jeddah-AlUla route follows the Red Sea coastline before turning east toward AlUla, offering travelers views of the shoreline and access to several coastal destinations.

The Madinah-AlUla route passes through Khaybar, combining geological landscapes, historical sites and oasis culture. The approximately 383-kilometer journey takes about four to five hours.

From Tabuk, travelers can take a roughly 295-kilometer route through the expansive desert landscapes of northern Saudi Arabia. The journey takes about four hours, with open roads and broad natural vistas along the way.




The routes offer visitors opportunities to explore destinations and landmarks along the way before reaching AlUla’s historic oasis. (SPA photo)

Together, the three routes trace a cross-section of the Kingdom’s varied terrain — from the Red Sea coastline north of Jeddah, through Khaybar’s volcanic landscapes, to the desert horizons south of Tabuk.

The experience continues in AlUla, where a network of roads leads through landscapes where the oasis meets mountains, dramatic rock formations and archaeological and heritage sites. The routes provide access to a range of natural and cultural attractions and the destination’s year-round tourism experiences.

Visitors planning a trip can explore routes, arrange accommodation and book tourism experiences through the Experience AlUla website: https://www.experiencealula.com/en.




A network of highways connecting AlUla with the three cities gives travelers the flexibility to choose their preferred route and make stops at destinations along the way. (SPA photo)

 

Topics: AlUla

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