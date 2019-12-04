You are here

Saudi minister signs agreements for 2020 Hajj season with Indonesia, Jordan and Turkey

Minister of Hajj and Umrah Mohammed Saleh Benten with Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs Fakhr Al-Razi. (SPA)
Saudi minister signs agreements for 2020 Hajj season with Indonesia, Jordan and Turkey

  • The minister also said that all Saudis were proud to serve pilgrims and visitors
MAKKAH: The Saudi minister of Hajj and Umrah has signed agreements with Head of Religious Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Dr. Ali Arbash, the Jordanian Minister of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs and Holy Sites Dr. Ahmed Ahmad Al Khalayleh, and Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs Fakhr Al-Razi.

Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Mohammed Saleh bin Taher Benten also discussed the services and facilities offered to the pilgrims.

The minister signed with the three delegations the agreements for the Hajj season this year dealing with the arrival of pilgrims and providing all requirements for visitors to perform their rituals.

Benten said in a press statement that all Saudis were proud to serve pilgrims and visitors and that their efforts were in line with the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
 

Saudi international exhibition to showcase works of 27 Gulf artists

SPA

Saudi international exhibition to showcase works of 27 Gulf artists

  • “From Inside” will be held in Diriyah
SPA

DIRIYAH: The Saudi Ministry of Culture is to stage an international art exhibition showcasing the works of 27 artists from the Kingdom and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Titled “From Inside,” the expo will be held at the industrial area in Diriyah and opens next Sunday through to Dec. 26.

The Diriyah Season event will form part of the Quality of Life program, a Saudi Vision 2030 initiative aimed at enriching the creative scene and supporting Saudi contemporary artists by exhibiting their work before an international audience in a prestigious platform from inside the Kingdom.

The ministry is also looking to project Saudi artistic talent onto an international stage to help strengthen the position of the Kingdom, and Diriyah, as an international art destination.

“From Inside” will reflect the cultural developments taking place in the Kingdom and is part of the ministry’s comprehensive plan to transform Diriyah into a contemporary art area hosting works from all over the world.

The exhibition will include paintings, drawings, sculptures, videos and installation artworks raising questions about the relation between architecture, human behavior and the ways that human experiences and societal nature are shown in the development of civilization.

The event will also explore how feelings and emotions are influenced by architecture, construction methods and art.
 

