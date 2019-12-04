Saudi minister signs agreements for 2020 Hajj season with Indonesia, Jordan and Turkey

MAKKAH: The Saudi minister of Hajj and Umrah has signed agreements with Head of Religious Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Dr. Ali Arbash, the Jordanian Minister of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs and Holy Sites Dr. Ahmed Ahmad Al Khalayleh, and Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs Fakhr Al-Razi.

Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Mohammed Saleh bin Taher Benten also discussed the services and facilities offered to the pilgrims.

The minister signed with the three delegations the agreements for the Hajj season this year dealing with the arrival of pilgrims and providing all requirements for visitors to perform their rituals.

Benten said in a press statement that all Saudis were proud to serve pilgrims and visitors and that their efforts were in line with the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

