You are here

  • Home
  • Services resume at Saudi airport’s Haramain high-speed rail station

Services resume at Saudi airport’s Haramain high-speed rail station

The project has been designed to cope with the growing number of pilgrims. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6yutv

Updated 12 December 2019
SPA

Services resume at Saudi airport’s Haramain high-speed rail station

  • Work is still underway to repair damage and restore operations at Al-Sulaymaniyah station in Jeddah following the huge blaze in September
Updated 12 December 2019
SPA

The high-speed rail service to Jeddah’s King Abdul Aziz International Airport (KAIA) resumed on Wednesday after a fire tore through one of its stations in Jeddah in September.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), in cooperation with operators of the Haramain rail transport system, began running trains again between Makkah and Madinah through the King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) in Rabigh. The station at the KAIA is connected to the airport’s Terminal 1. 

Work is still underway to repair damage and restore operations at Al-Sulaymaniyah station in Jeddah following the huge blaze in September.

During peak hours Haramain trains run every 10 minutes and the rail service has the capacity to carry 20 million passengers a year.

The go-ahead to resume operations came after an official inspection of equipment and passenger facilities at the station, which was overseen by the GACA’s assistant chief operating officer, Sulaiman bin Ahmed Al-Bassam, KAIA general manager, Essam bin Fouad Nour, and government officials.

The new KAIA rail link is the first airport connection of its kind in the region and is aimed at easing the transfer of visitors and pilgrims to the Two Holy Mosques as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goal to be able to accommodate 30 million pilgrims by 2030.

KAIA Terminal 1 covers 810,000 square meters and consists of six floors, commercial areas, and a designated waiting lounge for those traveling VIP class. Its railway station has six 519-meter-long platforms, each capable of handling two trains with 832 passengers, and it can deal with approximately 3,204 travelers
per hour.

The multibillion-dollar rail project has been designed to cope with the growing number of foreign pilgrims arriving in the Kingdom and relieve traffic pressure on roads between Makkah, Madinah and Jeddah.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Haramain High-Speed Railway

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi rail chief visits Haramain stations
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Public Prosecution: Tweet on corruption in Haramain station includes ‘false information’

Fifth Jeddah International Book Fair opened by Makkah governor

Updated 12 December 2019
SPA

Fifth Jeddah International Book Fair opened by Makkah governor

Updated 12 December 2019
SPA

JEDDAH: Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, the governor of Makkah, officially opened the fifth edition of the Jeddah International Book Fair on Wednesday.

The prince toured the event, at which 400 publishing houses from 40 countries are taking part, and honored three renowned figures from the local literature and media scenes: Dr. Hashem Abdo Hashem, the former editor in chief of Okaz newspaper; writer Abdel Fattah Abu Madian; and writer Meshaal bin Muhammad Al-Sudairy.

Prince Mishaal bin Majed, the governor of Jeddah and chairman of the exhibition’s Higher Committee, thanked Price Khalid for his support of the fair since it was founded. He also expressed his gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their great support.

He added that the success of the event is the result of the hard work of a number of organizations. In particular, he wished the Ministry of Culture continued success in organizing the fair as part of its efforts to develop culture in the Kingdom as one of the pillars of Saudi Vision 2030.

Other VIP guests and dignitaries at the inauguration of the fair included Prince Badr bin Sultan, the deputy governor of Makkah; Prince Saud bin Abdullah, adviser to the governor of Makkah; and Prince Khalid bin Mishaal, deputy governor of Jeddah.

The book fair continues at Land of Events in South Abhur until Dec. 21.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jeddah International Book Fair

Related

Saudi Arabia
Late poet honored at Jeddah Book Fair
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah book fair a big hit

Latest updates

Thai rice farmers shun ‘big agribusiness’ and fight climate change
US lawmakers begin debating impeachment articles against Trump
Twitter plans to build ‘decentralized standard’ for social networks
Fifth Jeddah International Book Fair opened by Makkah governor
Why Saudi reforms are bad news for the world’s terrorists

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.