Saudi Arabia-based DJs set to hit the decks at the MDL Beast Festival

Updated 1 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia-based DJs set to hit the decks at the MDL Beast Festival

Updated 1 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: MDL Beast announced it will host the inaugural edition of MDL Beast Festival in Riyadh, from Dec. 19-21 — and EDM fans are in for a surprise as a host of Saudi Arabia-based DJs are set to take to the decks.

The festival will feature a line-up with 18 global superstar headliners, 28 international dance acts and 24 local and regional performers, including global EDM and DJ stars, David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki and R3hab, alongside the biggest homegrown Saudi artists, including these names…

Baloo

He describes himself as a “house head” and this Saudi DJ, also known as Ahmad Alammary, has established a unique sound tinged with jazz, disco, tech, and funk notes. He has performed in Riyadh, Jeddah, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Beirut, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Mykonos, Amsterdam and London.

Cosmicat

A former dentist, this cat-loving DJ is based in Jeddah.

Dish Dash

The Jeddah-based duo is “honored and blessed to be part of (the) @mdlbeast festival. Where we will be performing three days in three different stages with amazing artists from around the world,” according to a post on their Instagram account.

Don Edwardo

Born in Beirut, Lebanon, this DJs childhood was spent in the neighborhoods of a small town in a mountainous area called Ballouneh. His job took him to Saudi Arabia and, to date, he has performed in Beirut, Dubai and Tunisia.

Topics: MDL Beast Festival Music edm Saudi Arabia Culture and Entertainment

Film on Bangladesh's garment workers spotlights women driving change

Updated 17 December 2019
Thomson Reuters Foundation

Film on Bangladesh’s garment workers spotlights women driving change

  • Nearly 80% of the 4 million people working in the garment sector are women who work long hours
  • Low wages and a declining number of female union leaders remain key challenges
Updated 17 December 2019
Thomson Reuters Foundation

DHAKA: A new film offering a glimpse into the lives of garment workers in Bangladesh is challenging stereotypes about women by showing them driving the economy and fighting for justice in factories. “Made in Bangladesh” is based on the life of Daliya Akter, a garment worker who escaped child marriage and went on to lead a trade union fighting for workers’ rights in the capital Dhaka.
Akter’s story — securing pay for her co-workers despite a concerned husband and threats from her bosses — puts a rare spotlight on female triumph over adversity in conservative Bangladesh, the world’s second-largest garment exporter.
Nearly 80% of the 4 million people working in the sector that produces clothes for companies including H&M and NEXT are women who work long hours for minimal pay.
Still, stereotypes of women workers as passive and powerless persist.
“There is a narrative that garment workers are always oppressed. But while working on the film I realized that these women fight back strongly and are empowered,” director Rubaiyat Hossain told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone.
“These workers... need to be heard. It is because of them that our economy is improving and we have to acknowledge them.”
Bangladesh’s apparel industry has come under pressure to improve factory conditions and workers’ rights, particularly after the collapse of Rana Plaza complex in Bangladesh more than six years ago, when 1,136 garment workers were killed.
LOW WAGES
The disaster led to more factory inspections, the closing down of dozens of factories deemed unsafe, and government labor reforms.
But low wages and a declining number of female union leaders remain key challenges.
’Made in Bangladesh’ premiered in the United States on Dec.6 and Akter, who is played by actor Rikita Shimu, said she hopes the film will encourage garment workers to speak up when it screens in Bangladesh next year.
“There are a lot more unions today than in 2013 but there still are workers who are afraid to voice their concerns and the film will help them,” said Akter.
Akter began working with internationally acclaimed film-maker Rubaiyat Hossain in 2016 after the factory she worked at closed after losing international contracts.
Akter later joined the thousands of Bangladeshi workers who travel to the Middle East each year in search of work, arriving in Jordan’s port city of Aqaba in 2018 to work as a machine operator in a factory producing trousers and skirts.
She returned to Bangladesh months later after falling ill.
Despite her trials, Akter plans to continue fighting for workers’ rights.
“I don’t know for how long I will live, but I know that I will fight for workers’ rights till my last breath,” she said.

Topics: Bangladesh Garment factory garment workers Daliya Akter Rubaiyat Hossain Rikita Shimu

