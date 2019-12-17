Saudi Arabia-based DJs set to hit the decks at the MDL Beast Festival

DUBAI: MDL Beast announced it will host the inaugural edition of MDL Beast Festival in Riyadh, from Dec. 19-21 — and EDM fans are in for a surprise as a host of Saudi Arabia-based DJs are set to take to the decks.
The festival will feature a line-up with 18 global superstar headliners, 28 international dance acts and 24 local and regional performers, including global EDM and DJ stars, David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki and R3hab, alongside the biggest homegrown Saudi artists, including these names…
Baloo
He describes himself as a “house head” and this Saudi DJ, also known as Ahmad Alammary, has established a unique sound tinged with jazz, disco, tech, and funk notes. He has performed in Riyadh, Jeddah, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Beirut, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Mykonos, Amsterdam and London.
One of those rare moments when my brother @this.is.beirut @thelittlehouseofg and I are caught in the same image. Our journey together has been nothing less than inspiring. I’m truly grateful for your presence in my life. Love you tons! #musicconnectsus #somuchlove #housemusic #brothers #unconditional #decades #beards #blacktee #groove #moretocome #makemusic #collab #9sicksick @ballroomblitzbeirut thank you for hosting us!
Cosmicat
A former dentist, this cat-loving DJ is based in Jeddah.
Photo by @rony.mov Visuals @thegolden_ratio1.6_ Dewaniya @khalednadershah Wait for it - - - - - - - - - - #music #house #deephouse #techno #tech #underground #dj #setup #pioneer #numark #traktor #vibes #electronicmusic #rave #talent #cosmicat #art #cats #catmemes #xone #denon #allenandheath #traktor #seratodj #rekordbox #mbc
Dish Dash
The Jeddah-based duo is “honored and blessed to be part of (the) @mdlbeast festival. Where we will be performing three days in three different stages with amazing artists from around the world,” according to a post on their Instagram account.
Don Edwardo
Born in Beirut, Lebanon, this DJs childhood was spent in the neighborhoods of a small town in a mountainous area called Ballouneh. His job took him to Saudi Arabia and, to date, he has performed in Beirut, Dubai and Tunisia.