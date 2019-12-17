You are here

Serie A derided for monkeys painting in anti-racism campaign

A view of the three paintings, part of a new campaign against racism launched by the Italian soccer league in Milan, Italy, Monday. (ANSA via AP)
The league revealed the painting on Monday at a presentation of its anti-racism campaign in Milan. (Serie A)
AP

  • The league revealed the painting on Monday at a presentation of its anti-racism campaign in Milan
  • Racism has been a problem all season in Italy
ROME: AC Milan said it was “surprised by the total lack of consultation” after Serie A installed a painting featuring monkeys at its headquarters for a league-wide anti-racism campaign.

Roma also said it “was very surprised” by the move.

“We understand the league wants to tackle racism but we don’t believe this is the right way to do it,” Roma tweeted.

While black players are regularly subjected to monkey chants in games, artist Simone Fugazzotto said his painting featuring three monkeys to represent three different races was meant “to show that we are all the same race.”

The league revealed the painting on Monday at a presentation of its anti-racism campaign in Milan.

“Art can be powerful, but we strongly disagree with the use of monkeys as images in the fight against racism and were surprised by the total lack of consultation,” Milan tweeted on Tuesday.

Racism has been a problem all season with offensive chants aimed at Romelu Lukaku, Franck Kessie, Dalbert Henrique, Miralem Pjanic, Ronaldo Vieira, Kalidou Koulibaly and Mario Balotelli. All of the players targeted — except for Pjanic, who is Bosnian — are black, and many of the incidents have gone unpunished.

“True art is provocation,” the league said in a statement to The Associated Press late Monday. “The idea behind Fugazzotto’s artwork is that whoever shouts racist chants regresses to his primitive status of being a monkey.

“Serie A decided that every year it will have a different artist interpret the damage caused by racism,” the league added. “Simone Fugazzotto, a witness to the whistles at Koulibaly at the San Siro, made a provocative work in which the monkeys are actually the racist fans.”

Fare, soccer’s leading discrimination monitoring group, called the use of the painting “a sick joke” and “an outrage,” adding it “will be counter-productive and continue the dehumanization of people of African heritage. ... It is difficult to see what Serie A was thinking, who did they consult? It is time for the progressive clubs in the league to make their voice heard.”

AC Milan's chief executive, Ivan Gazidis, told the BBC the images "came as a surprise, were insensitive and badly timed."

The former Arsenal CEO told Radio 5 Live: "It is quite obvious that those subtleties would be lost in the communication and it is a very clumsy way of trying to launch what is actually what we hope will prove to be an affective campaign to drive racism out of Italian football.

"There is a real lack of process around these images. I find it difficult to explain. It does speak to a lack of self awareness and awareness of the sensitivities of the history.

"The Italian league needs to listen to the victims of this behaviour, needs to listen to experts in this field and needs to understand that these are not answers that can be imposed from some kind of theoretical leadership in the sky that has no experience of them.

"You have to listen and understand and engage with others that are on the same journey," he added.

Former Premier League defender Sylvain Distin also told the BBC that he did not understand "how you can fight racism with something that looks like racism."

"It just doesn't make any sense to me, to the point that I went and tried to read as many interviews with the artist as I could," the former Everton and Manchester City player said on Radio 5 Live.

"It's true that he did a lot of portraits and painting and art around monkeys for five or six years and, from what the artist was saying, it was just his way to say that we are all monkeys - but it just doesn't look right.

"I just really don't get it. Are they trying to make things so big that all the little incidents that happen every weekend in Italy just look normal? I don't understand what they expect, what kind of reaction do you expect with this kind of act? I just don't get it, I don't see the point," he said.

Topics: Serie A racism football soccer AC Milan

Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia ‘opens new roads to the Kingdom’: GSA chairman

Arab News

  • The rally will be held from Jan. 5-17, 2020
  • GSA chairman: Result of “trust, determination and ambition” shown by the Kingdom’s leadership
Arab News

RIYADH: The launch of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia “will bring the world closer than ever to the hospitable people of the Kingdom,” Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, chairman of the General Sports Authority, said.

Speaking at a press conference in Qiddiya on Tuesday, Prince Abdul Aziz said the staging of the rally in Saudi Arabia is the result of “the trust, determination and ambition” shown by the Kingdom’s leadership.

The rally, which will be held from Jan. 5-17, 2020, “will drive more achievements that will make the country proud and confident on its path toward achieving Vision 2030,” he said.

“With the launch of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, the world will get to know the picturesque nature of our country and its magnificent desert. The world will come closer than ever to the hospitable people of the Kingdom,” Prince Abdul Aziz added.

“This is a new beginning in the history of the Dakar Rally. The race that has topped the list of rallies for 40 years in Africa and South America will start a new chapter in Saudi Arabia.”

President of the Saudi Arabian Motor Federation, Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Faisal, described the staging of the rally in the Kingdom as an “unforgettable adventure.”

He added: “Today, the Saudi Arabian Automobile and Motorcycle Federation is consolidating its commitment to developing motorsport, improving driving standards and conditions, and encouraging safe and responsible driving. At the same time, we wish to host the best and most challenging competitions for our young men and women in the Kingdom in order for them to show the world their capabilities and skills, whether it is driving cars and bikes, or hosting and managing international events and activities.”

The prince told reporters that the federation is supporting several Saudi drivers in the Dakar Rally by paying their participation fees.

Assembled media were shown a video that will be displayed on giant screens in international cities such as Paris, Milan and Madrid in order to introduce the world to the Kingdom’s desert attractions.

The video will also be shown at famous international sites such as Times Square in New York, Leicester Square in London and on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. It will also be featured in the Saudi capital Riyadh and the cities of Jeddah and Dammam, and will include clips explaining the history of the Kingdom.

Topics: Motorsport Dakar Rally Dakar Rally Saudi Arabia General Sport Authority (GSA) Prince Abdul Aziz Turki Al-Faisal Saudi Arabia Vision2030 Vision 2030 Eye on the Vision

