Instagram bans influencers from promoting vaping products

The move comes on the same day the British Advertising Standards Authority banned tobacco companies from promoting e-cigarettes on social media sites. (File/AFP)
Updated 19 December 2019
Reuters

  • Product endorsements are rampant on Instagram as celebrities and others with large followings have struck deals to talk up clothing, food and other items
  • E-cigarette makers have been using influencers to promote their products through hashtags or posts
Social media influencers will be banned from promoting vaping, tobacco products and weapons on Instagram as the Facebook-owned platform doubles down on its existing ban on companies advertising these products.
Product endorsements are rampant on Instagram as celebrities and others with large followings, or so-called “influencers,” on the social network have struck deals to talk up clothing, food and other items.
Even though Facebook and Instagram have banned ads for tobacco products, e-cigarette makers have been using influencers to promote their products through hashtags or posts showing they were gifted the devices by companies.
“Branded content that promotes goods such as vaping, tobacco products and weapons will not be allowed,” Instagram said in a post on Wednesday.
“Our advertising policies have long prohibited the advertisement of these products, and we will begin enforcement on this in the coming weeks.”
According to CNBC https://www.cnbc.com/2019/12/18/instagram-to-ban-influencers-from-promot..., this would be the first time the platform is implementing restrictions around the type of items that can be promoted for branded content.
The new guidelines come after Instagram made changes in June to its policies allowing brands to turn an influencer’s post into a sponsored content ad that would appear on their feeds with a “paid partnership with” tag.
The move comes on the same day the British Advertising Standards Authority banned tobacco companies from promoting e-cigarettes on social media sites, following an investigation into their Instagram posts.
“It is imperative that Facebook and Instagram not only swiftly enact these policy changes, but also see that they are strictly enforced,” said Matthew Myers, president, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.
“Tobacco companies have spent decades targeting kids – social media companies must not be complicit in this strategy,” he said.

Arab News contributor listed among top sports columnists

JEDDAH:  Arab News sports columnist Razan Baker has been listed among the top 30 sports columnists in the world by the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) for its Sports Media Awards.

The list of the top submissions in the AIPS writing category was announced on Tuesday. The three finalists are set to be announced on Jan. 15.

“I am overwhelmed with happiness, this is is my first international recognition,” Baker told Arab News, adding: “It means a lot to me in my journey in sports media.”

Baker was nominated for her Arab News column titled “How sport can bring communities together and attract investment,” where she explained how sports could unite locals and expatriates and develop a sense of belonging in cities. 

Baker said: “It is always my pleasure to reflect on motivational and inspiring events or people in sports, and this is a great incentive for me to move on and do my best in this field.”

Baker is a member of the board of directors at the Saudi Bowling Federation. She is also a specialist in corporate social responsibility in sports.

She said that being close to people, and seeing how they grow and how sport impacts their lives, their lifestyles and their journeys is what she likes the most about what she does.

“It is always interested in reflecting on the changes the country is going through thanks to Vision 2030,” Baker said.

According the AIPS press release, the Sports Media Awards have received a huge number of articles this year.

“The several pieces received brought the eye of sports journalism to new places, giving voice to many more professionals than last year,” the AIPS said.

