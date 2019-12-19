Instagram bans influencers from promoting vaping products

Arab News contributor listed among top sports columnists

JEDDAH: Arab News sports columnist Razan Baker has been listed among the top 30 sports columnists in the world by the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) for its Sports Media Awards.

The list of the top submissions in the AIPS writing category was announced on Tuesday. The three finalists are set to be announced on Jan. 15.

“I am overwhelmed with happiness, this is is my first international recognition,” Baker told Arab News, adding: “It means a lot to me in my journey in sports media.”

Baker was nominated for her Arab News column titled “How sport can bring communities together and attract investment,” where she explained how sports could unite locals and expatriates and develop a sense of belonging in cities.

Baker said: “It is always my pleasure to reflect on motivational and inspiring events or people in sports, and this is a great incentive for me to move on and do my best in this field.”

Baker is a member of the board of directors at the Saudi Bowling Federation. She is also a specialist in corporate social responsibility in sports.

She said that being close to people, and seeing how they grow and how sport impacts their lives, their lifestyles and their journeys is what she likes the most about what she does.

“It is always interested in reflecting on the changes the country is going through thanks to Vision 2030,” Baker said.

According the AIPS press release, the Sports Media Awards have received a huge number of articles this year.

“The several pieces received brought the eye of sports journalism to new places, giving voice to many more professionals than last year,” the AIPS said.