Iran’s Rouhani to visit Japan in hope of easing nuke impasse

Friday’s visit is the first by an Iranian prime minister in 19 years and comes just before Japan is expected to announce a plan to deploy its troops to the Middle Eastern seas to ensure the safety of Japanese vessels transporting oil from the region. (File/AP)
AP

  • Japan is keen to restore stability in the Middle East, the source of more than 80% of Japan’s oil
  • Japan also seeks to serve as a mediator between Tehran and Washington
AP

TOKYO: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is visiting Tokyo to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday, in hopes of easing a nuclear impasse between Tehran and Washington and reduce tensions in the Middle East.
The visit is the first by an Iranian president in 19 years and comes just before Japan is expected to announce a plan to deploy its troops to the region to ensure the safety of Japanese vessels transporting oil.
Japan is keen to restore stability in the Middle East, the source of more than 80% of Japan’s oil.
A US ally that has traditionally had friendly relations with Iran, Japan also seeks to serve as a mediator between Tehran and Washington. Abe has said such a role is also expected by the international community.
Rouhani, currently in Malaysia to attend an Islamic conference, is making an overnight trip just to meet Abe and have dinner with him, Japanese Foreign Ministry officials said.
Tensions have escalated between Tehran and Washington since President Donald Trump’s decision last year to withdraw from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
Abe, who has developed friendly ties with Trump, traveled to Iran in June in an unsuccessful effort to encourage Iran and the US to hold talks to reduce tensions. US sanctions on Iran, which block it from selling crude oil abroad, have crippled its economy, and Tehran has gradually reduced its commitment to the nuclear deal.
Abe’s government is to announce a contentious plan to send its military to the Middle East to ensure Japanese oil tankers’ safety. Japan’s troop dispatch won’t be part of a US-led coalition protecting Middle East waterways, apparently an attempt to maintain neutrality in a show of consideration to Iran.
Abe plans to thoroughly explain this to Rouhani to gain his understanding, officials said.
Sending warships to areas of military tension is a highly sensitive issue in Japan because its pacifist post-World War II constitution strictly limits the use of force by the military. Abe, however, has gradually expanded Japan’s military role in recent years.
In June, a Japanese-operated tanker was attacked in the Gulf of Oman. Washington said Iran was responsible and urged Japan to join the US-led military initiative.
Rouhani may ask Japan to resume purchase of Iranian oil, but it may be difficult because of international sanctions still in place. Japanese companies have stopped importing Iranian oil since May.

German Parliament calls for full ban on Hezbollah activities

Updated 20 December 2019
AP

German Parliament calls for full ban on Hezbollah activities

  • The EU lists Iran-backed Hezbollah’s military wing as a banned terrorist group, but not its political wing
Updated 20 December 2019
AP

BERLIN: Germany’s Parliament passed a resolution on Thursday calling for a national ban on the activities of Hezbollah and for the Lebanese militant group to be put on the EU’s terrorist list.

Mathias Middelberg, the spokesman for Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives in Parliament, said the joint resolution was agreed upon with the junior coalition Social Democrats, as well as the opposition Free Democrats.

“It is unacceptable that Hezbollah is waging a terrorist fight against Israel in the Middle East, which is being financed through worldwide criminal activities, among other things,” he said in a statement.

The EU now lists Iran-backed Hezbollah’s military wing as a banned terrorist group, but not its political wing, which has been part of Lebanese governments in recent years.

“The separation between a political and a military arm should be abandoned, and Hezbollah as a whole should be placed on the EU terrorist list,” Middelberg said. “This could freeze Hezbollah’s funds and assets in Europe more extensively than before.”

However, other member nations have opposed broadening the scope of the EU’s Hezbollah ban.

The parliamentary resolution in Germany was approved with a majority show of hands by members of Merkel’s bloc, the Social Democrats and the Free Democrats. Other parties represented in the German legislature all abstained.

The Left Party said it could not vote for the resolution because adding Hezbollah to the EU terrorist list could complicate relations with Lebanon. Members of the Greens said they agreed with almost all of the resolution but objected to a point that they said could lead to “military intervention” in the Mideast.

Johann Wadephul, a lawmaker with Merkel’s Christian Democrats, offered assurance that the resolution’s call for measures to reduce the influence of Hezbollah in the region, particularly in Syria, did not foresee military action.

“But we are all called upon to isolate Hezbollah internationally,” Wadephul told fellow lawmakers. “They threaten Israel, they threaten the peace process in the Mideast and therefore we must confront Hezbollah.”

It was not immediately clear whether the resolution would prompt the government to pursue the ban of Hezbollah’s activities. But with the governing parties and most of the opposition on board, such action seemed likely.

Several lawmakers noted that a ban would allow authorities to prevent Hezbollah supporters from staging an annual anti-Israel march in Berlin.

Britain banned Hezbollah in March following moves of other nations, including the Netherlands, the US and Canada.

The German resolution comes as the US has been increasing its pressure on Hezbollah, placing several sets of sanctions on the group and its regional backer, Iran.

In Berlin, US Ambassador Richard Grenell applauded the resolution approved Thursday, saying “we stand ready to support the government’s implementation of a ban.”

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas acknowledged that with Hezbollah’s ties to Lebanese government “the political reality in Lebanon is complex,” but he said “this should not prevent us from exhausting the legal possibilities in Germany to tackle Hezbollah’s criminal and terrorist activities.”

“Hezbollah denies Israel’s right to exist, threatens violence and terror, and continues to massively increase its arsenal of missiles,” Maas said.

In Lebanon, Hezbollah was part of caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s unity Cabinet, which resigned Oct. 29 in response to mass anti-government protests amid a worsening economic crisis.

Israel and Hezbollah fought a month-long war in 2006 that ended in a UN-brokered cease-fire. While direct fighting has been rare since then, there has been occasional violence, most recently on Sept. 1 when Hezbollah fired a barrage of anti-tank missiles into Israel and Israel responded with artillery fire.

The barrage was fired in retaliation to an Israeli airstrike inside Syria which Hezbollah said killed two of its members. It also followed an incident in which two Israeli drones crashed in a Hezbollah stronghold in south Beirut.

Israel maintains Hezbollah has amassed an arsenal of some 130,000 rockets and missiles capable of striking virtually anywhere in Israel. More recently, it has accused the group of trying to import or develop guided missiles.

Last December, Israel announced that it had uncovered a network of tunnels that it said Hezbollah was building with the aim of infiltrating and carrying out attacks. Israel said it systematically destroyed the structures.

Hezbollah has not commented on the tunnels, though the UN peacekeeping force UNIFIL has said the group violated the 2006 cease-fire.

