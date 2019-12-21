You are here

KSRelief distributes winter kits in Yemen

KSRelief has distributed 518 winter kits in Yemen in cooperation with the Selah Foundation for Development. (SPA)
KSRelief has distributed 518 winter kits in Yemen in cooperation with the Selah Foundation for Development. (SPA)
KSRelief has distributed 518 winter kits in Yemen in cooperation with the Selah Foundation for Development. (SPA)
KSRelief has distributed 518 winter kits in Yemen in cooperation with the Selah Foundation for Development. (SPA)
KSRelief has distributed 518 winter kits in Yemen in cooperation with the Selah Foundation for Development. (SPA)
KSRelief has distributed 518 winter kits in Yemen in cooperation with the Selah Foundation for Development. (SPA)
Updated 21 December 2019
SPA

  • The kits will benefit 3,857 individuals from displaced and poor families
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has distributed 518 winter kits in Yemen in cooperation with the Selah Foundation for Development.

The kits will benefit 3,857 individuals from displaced and poor families in several Yemeni governorates.

Meanwhile, Ahmed bin Ali Al-Bayez, assistant supervisor general for operations and programs at KSRelief, met on Wednesday in Riyadh with Gilbert Houngbo, president of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and his accompanying delegation. 

The two sides discussed cooperation between KSRelief and IFAD in projects related to improving livelihoods and mitigating humanitarian crises.

Houngbo praised Saudi support for agricultural activity as a pillar of national economies, and commended the strategic partnership between KSRelief and IFAD.

