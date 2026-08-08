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Yemeni forces target Houthi positions across multiple fronts

Yemeni forces target Houthi positions across multiple fronts
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Colonel Majed Al Nazili. (Al Arabiya)
Yemeni forces target Houthi positions across multiple fronts
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Yemeni armed forces sit in the cabin of a truck as the Southern Armed Forces Command celebrate the 58th anniversary of National Independence Day, in the port city of Aden, in the southern part of the Arabian peninsula on November 30, 2025. (FILE/AFP)
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Updated 08 August 2026 12:25
Arab News
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Yemeni forces target Houthi positions across multiple fronts

Yemeni forces target Houthi positions across multiple fronts
  • Yemen army ‌says it responds to Houthi attacks with military action
Updated 08 August 2026 12:25
Arab News
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DUBAI: Yemen’s Armed Forces carried out a military operation targeting Houthi elements and military equipment across multiple fronts, army spokesperson Colonel Majed Al Nazili said Saturday.

Al Nazili said the operation was conducted along several axes of contact with Houthi forces and came in response to repeated attacks against Yemeni troops and civilians.

The operation demonstrated coordination between the various fronts and unified command and control within the armed forces, he added.

The army also said it would respond to any further targeting of its units with what it called necessary military measures.

The Houthis launched ballistic missiles and drones at displacement camps and residential neighbourhoods in the city of Marib on Friday, killing two people and wounding 14, state news agency SABA reported, citing local authorities.

Topics: #yemen

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