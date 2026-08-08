Yemeni forces target Houthi positions across multiple fronts

DUBAI: Yemen’s Armed Forces carried out a military operation targeting Houthi elements and military equipment across multiple fronts, army spokesperson Colonel Majed Al Nazili said Saturday.

Al Nazili said the operation was conducted along several axes of contact with Houthi forces and came in response to repeated attacks against Yemeni troops and civilians.

The operation demonstrated coordination between the various fronts and unified command and control within the armed forces, he added.

The army also said it would respond to any further targeting of its units with what it called necessary military measures.

The Houthis launched ballistic missiles and drones at displacement camps and residential neighbourhoods in the city of Marib on Friday, killing two people and wounding 14, state news agency SABA reported, citing local authorities.