Taliban kill 10 Afghan soldiers in attack on base

The Taliban dug a tunnel into the base in volatile Sangin district and then blew it up before their fighters could attack the compound. (File/AFP)
Updated 1 min 53 sec ago
AFP

  • Taliban dug a tunnel into the base in Sangin district
  • Four soldiers were injured during the attack
KANDAHAR, Afghanistan: Ten Afghan soldiers were killed in a Taliban attack on a military base in the southern province of Helmand on Saturday, officials said.
The Taliban dug a tunnel into the base in volatile Sangin district and then blew it up before their fighters could attack the compound, Nawab Zadran a spokesman for 215 Maiwand Army Corps in southern Afghanistan told AFP.
“There were 18 soldiers in the base at the time of the attack providing security for the people of Sangin. Four soldiers were wounded and four repelled the Taliban attack bravely,” he said.
Provincial spokesman Omar Zawak confirmed the attack and said the soldiers were killed by the powerful blast inside the base.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in a statement sent to media claimed responsibility for the attack.
The attack in Helmand comes as local and international forces brace for another deadly winter amid US-Taliban talks to end the violence in Afghanistan.
On Tuesday, seven Afghan soldiers were killed in a Taliban attack on a base in the northern province of Balkh.
Winter once marked a slowdown in the so-called “fighting season,” with Taliban fighters returning to their villages while snow and ice made attacks more difficult to pull off.
But in recent years, the distinction between seasons has all but vanished.
Deadly violence continues to grip Afghanistan even as the US and the Taliban negotiate on-off talks aimed at reducing America’s military footprint in the country in return for the insurgents ensuring an improved security situation.

Vietnam court sentences ex-minister to life in MobiFone corruption scandal

Updated 28 December 2019
Reuters

  • Nguyen Bac Son received a bribe to facilitate a deal in which MobiFone overpaid for a 95 percent stake in a pay television provider
  • MobiFone is one of Vietnam’s three largest mobile carriers by subscription
HANOI: A court in Vietnam on Saturday sentenced a former information minister to life in prison after finding him guilty of taking $3 million in bribes in connection with a controversial deal at state telecoms firm MobiFone.
Nguyen Bac Son received the money to facilitate a deal in which MobiFone overpaid for a 95 percent stake in a loss-making pay television provider, the Ministry of Public Security said in a statement.
The court also sentenced another former information minister, Truong Minh Tuan, to 14 years in prison, accused of economic mismanagement and taking bribes in the same case, according to the statement.
MobiFone, one of Vietnam’s three largest mobile carriers by subscription, bought the stake in Audio Visual Global JSC for nearly 8.9 trillion dongs ($383.7 million) in late 2015.
The government suffered “serious financial losses” as a result of the transaction, the statement said.
The MobiFone case is the largest corruption investigation so far in Vietnam’s anti-graft campaign that has already engulfed hundreds of government officials.
Audio Visual Global JSC Chairman Pham Nhat Vu was sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of paying the bribes to Son, Tuan, MobiFone executives and other government officials, the statement said.
The court also sentenced 11 other defendants to between two and 23 years in prison for their involvement in the case.
Reuters could not immediately reach their lawyers for comment.
A plan to sell a stake in MobiFone has long been touted as one of the most anticipated in Vietnam’s drive to privatize state-owned companies, but it has never materialized.
The government said earlier it would sell a stake of up to 50 percent in MobiFone by the end of 2020.

