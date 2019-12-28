Japan police find human remains in boat suspected from North Korea — Coast Guard

You are here

Japan’s Coast Guard regularly encounter North Korean naval vessels in distress usually involving fishing boats, such as this one in 2017, or wooden boats bearing defectors. (AFP)
  • Police made the discovery in the wooden boat’s stem on Saturday on Sado island
  • The grisly find adds to the troubles that Japan and South Korea have with their neighbor North Korea
TOKYO: Japanese police found the remains of at least five people in a wooden boat suspected to be from North Korea on the coast of one of Japan’s outlying islands on Saturday, a Coast Guard official said.
Police made the discovery in the wooden boat’s stem around 9:30a.m. (0030 GMT) on Saturday on Sado island, which is off the coast of Japan’s northwestern prefecture of Niigata, Coast Guard official Kei Chinen said.
Police found the heads of two persons, as well as five bodies, Chinen said, adding that the cause of death is under investigation.
The official could not immediately confirm whether the heads belonged to the five bodies or were from two other people, saying that is being investigated.
The wooden boat had letters and numbers written in Korean on its outside, he added.
A police officer first spotted the wooden boat on Friday afternoon. Police waited until Saturday before entering it due to unstable weather.
The discovery on Saturday marks the second time since last month that a wooden boat has washed up on the shores of Sado island, Chinen said.
The grisly find adds to the troubles that Japan and South Korea have with their neighbor North Korea, as strained diplomatic ties over the North’s nuclear arms program could make an investigation difficult to carry out.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has given the United States until the end of the year to propose new concessions in talks over his country’s nuclear arsenal and reducing tensions between the adversaries.
Also on Friday, Japanese public broadcaster NHK sent a news bulletin that incorrectly reported North Korea had launched a missile that fell into waters east of the Japanese archipelago, issuing an apology explaining it was a media training alert.

Topics: Japan North Korea

Hong Kong protesters demand mainland Chinese traders leave

  • The protests happened near a boundary with the mainland
  • The wave of protests began in June over a proposed China extradition law
HONG KONG: Police fought with protesters who marched through a Hong Kong shopping mall Saturday demanding mainland Chinese traders leave the territory in a fresh weekend of anti-government tension.
The protest in Sheung Shui, near Hong Kong’s boundary with the mainland, was part of efforts to pressure the government by disrupting economic activity.
About 100 protesters marched through the mall shouting, “Liberate Hong Kong!” and “Return to the mainland!”
Police in civilian clothes with clubs tackled and handcuffed some protesters. One officer fired pepper spray at protesters and reporters.
Some shoppers argued with police in olive fatigues and helmets who blocked walkways in the mall.
Protests that began in June over a proposed extradition law have spread to include demands for more democracy and other grievances.
The proposed law was withdrawn but protesters want the resignation of the territory’s leader, Carrie Lam, and other changes.
Protesters complain Beijing and Lam’s government are eroding the autonomy and Western-style civil liberties promised to Hong Kong when the former British colony returned to China in 1997.
On Saturday, some merchants in the Sheung Shui mall wrapped orange tape around kiosks or partially closed security doors in shops but most business went ahead normally.
Hong Kong, which has no sales tax and a reputation for genuine products, is popular with Chinese traders who buy merchandise to resell on the mainland.
Sheung Shui was the site of clashes between police and demonstrators in June.
Earlier this week, protesters smashed windows in shopping areas over the Christmas holiday. Some fought with police.
A total of 336 people, some as young as 12, were arrested from Monday to Thursday, according to police. That brought the total number of people arrested over six months of protests to nearly 7,000.
Protesters have damaged subway stations, banks and other public facilities.
Earlier this month, opposition candidates won a majority of posts in elections for district representatives, the lowest level of government.

Topics: Hong Kong hong kong protests

