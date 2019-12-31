You are here

Arab League warns against deployment of foreign fighters in Libya

Arab League’s permanent representatives meet at its headquarters in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Dec. 31, 2019, to discuss developments in Libya and the possibility of an escalation there. (AFP)
Reuters

  • It said regional interventions that help facilitate the transfer of foreign fighters to Libya should be prevented
  • Turkey has said it will seek parliamentary support for sending troops to Libya
CAIRO: The Arab League urged the warring sides in Libya on Tuesday not to do anything that might enable the deployment of foreign fighters in the North African country and worsen its conflict.
The Arab League’s council, its top body, met in Cairo after Egypt called for an emergency meeting on Libya.
Turkey has said it will seek parliamentary support for sending troops to Libya, and senior Turkish sources have said Ankara is also considering sending allied Syrian fighters as part of the deployment.
A statement issued by the Arab League’s council warned of “the gravity of taking any unilateral steps ... in a manner that allows foreign military interventions and contributes to the escalation and prolongation of the conflict.”
“Regional interventions that help among other things in facilitating the transfer of foreign extremist fighters from other regional conflict zones to Libya” should be prevented, it said.
Egypt has been flexing its diplomatic muscles since Turkey signed two accords with the Tripoli government last month, one on security and military cooperation and the other on boundaries in the eastern Mediterranean.
Both sides in Libya have received foreign air support, mainly through drones.

Palestinian Fatah marks 55 years with West Bank marches

AP

Palestinian Fatah marks 55 years with West Bank marches

  • Around a dozen masked men marched through Ramallah led by President Abbas
  • Fatah was stablished by Yasser Arafat in 1965
RAMALLAH: Hundreds of Palestinians marched through the West Bank city of Ramallah on Tuesday to mark the 55th anniversary of the Fatah movement led by President Mahmoud Abbas.
Established by Yasser Arafat in 1965, Fatah led the armed struggle against Israel for decades as the main component of the Palestine Liberation Organization. The PLO recognized Israel in the early 1990s at the start of the peace process, and since then it has been committed to a two-state solution.
Around a dozen masked men led the march through Ramallah, firing several rounds of gunfire into the air. Similar marches are planned elsewhere in the West Bank in the coming days.
Fatah has long vied with Hamas for leadership of the Palestinian national struggle. In 2007, the two factions battled one another in Gaza, leading to the Hamas takeover of the coastal strip. Several attempts at reconciliation have failed.
The peace process with Israel ground to a halt over a decade ago, leaving the Fatah-led Palestinian Authority with limited control over parts of the occupied West Bank but little hope of achieving an independent state anytime soon.
Israel seized the West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war. The Palestinian Authority wants all three territories to form a future state living alongside Israel.
Israel annexed east Jerusalem in 1967, and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has recently vowed to annex large parts of the West Bank, which would make it virtually impossible to establish a viable Palestinian state.
The popularity of Abbas, and by extension Fatah, has plunged in recent years as he has failed to achieve an independent state or heal the rift with Hamas. Many Palestinians also accuse the Fatah-led Palestinian Authority of rampant corruption.

