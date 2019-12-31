You are here

  • Home
  • King Salman receives former president of Ethiopia

King Salman receives former president of Ethiopia

King Salman holds talks with former Ethiopian President Mulatu Teshome in Riyadh on Tuesday. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9ub6j

Updated 39 sec ago
SPA

King Salman receives former president of Ethiopia

Updated 39 sec ago
SPA

The former president of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Mulatu Teshome, called on King Salman in Riyadh on Tuesday. The visiting dignitary conveyed to the king messages from President Sahle-Word Zewde and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral ties and ways to boost them.

On Tuesday, King Salman congratulated the chairman of the Sovereignty Council of the Republic of Sudan, Gen. Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Al-Burhan, and all Sudanese on the anniversary of their country’s Independence Day. 

The king wished the Gen. Al-Burhan good health and the government and people of Sudan steady progress and prosperity.

King Salman also praised the ties between the two brotherly countries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Ethiopia

Related

Saudi Arabia
King Salman receives dignitaries in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
King Salman receives Indonesian Speaker

Mohammed Abdu, Saudi singer

Mohammed Abdu
Updated 8 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Mohammed Abdu, Saudi singer

  • Abdu is credited to preserving classical songs representing centuries-old Arab heritage
  • He is dubbed “The Artist of Arabs”
Updated 8 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Dec. 31 marked the 60th anniversary of the legendary Saudi singer Mohammed Abdu’s career. 

Born in the Kingdom’s Asir province on June 12, 1949. His father passed away when he was just three. 

He spent most of his childhood in an orphanage. From childhood he was interested in music and singing but Abdu wanted to become a sailor just like his father. 

In order to realize his dream, Abdu managed to join an institute specializing in shipbuilding.

But soon he abandoned the idea of become a sailor and opted for his true calling. 

Abdu began his career in the 1960s.  He entered the world of singing at an early age. 

Dubbed “The Artist of Arabs,” Abdu is credited to preserving classical songs representing centuries-old Arab heritage. 

His Chaabyat albums that he released through his label Voice of Al-Jazeerah in the 1990s were his attempt at documenting that old tradition. 

He plays an oud in a manner never seen elsewhere in any Arab singer other than Farid Al-Atrash, Baligh Hamdi and Talal Maddah. 

His performances are a regular feature at the “Winter at Tantora” festival held in one of the most important historically preserved sites for culture and heritage in Saudi Arabia — AlUla Valley.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Dr. Wail A. Mousa, associate professor at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals
Saudi Arabia
Adwa Al-Arifi, Saudi sports executive

Latest updates

Mohammed Abdu, Saudi singer
Look ahead: Twenty things to watch out for in 2020
Saudi Cabinet: Exit of foreign militias a must for Syria peace
Italian ambassador to Riyadh hails Saudi ‘social revolution’
Conjoined Mauritanian twins arrive in Saudi Arabia for separation

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.