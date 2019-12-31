King Salman receives former president of Ethiopia

The former president of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Mulatu Teshome, called on King Salman in Riyadh on Tuesday. The visiting dignitary conveyed to the king messages from President Sahle-Word Zewde and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral ties and ways to boost them.

On Tuesday, King Salman congratulated the chairman of the Sovereignty Council of the Republic of Sudan, Gen. Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Al-Burhan, and all Sudanese on the anniversary of their country’s Independence Day.

The king wished the Gen. Al-Burhan good health and the government and people of Sudan steady progress and prosperity.

King Salman also praised the ties between the two brotherly countries.