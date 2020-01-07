Iran ‘ready to come back to full compliance’ in nuclear deal – senior official

Deaths and injuries during stampede at burial of Soleimani in Kerman

DUBAI: Several people died and others were injured during a stampede at the burial of the senior Iranian military commander killed in a US drone strike in Iraq last week, Iranian TV reported.

The channel said 35 people died and 48 received injuries during the procession in Kerman.

His body of arrived in the southeastern city of Kerman, the official IRNA news agency said on Tuesday.

State TV broadcast live images of thousands of people in the streets of Kerman, many dressed in black, to mourn the death of Qassem Soleimani, the slain commander.

The massive number of mourners appeared to match the huge turnout seen in the cities of Tehran, Qom, Mashhad and Ahvaz.