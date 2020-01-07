You are here

Iran ‘ready to come back to full compliance’ in nuclear deal – senior official

Deputy foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said Iran was ready to come back to full compliance of the 2015 nuclear deal. (AFP)
DUBAI: Iran is “ready to come back to full compliance” with its nuclear deal with world powers, deputy foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said on Tuesday, according to a tweet from the Foreign Ministry, though the post did not provide any information on possible conditions.

Iran announced on Sunday it would abandon limitations on enriching uranium, taking a further step back from commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers, but said it would continue to cooperate with the UN nuclear watchdog.

Deaths and injuries during stampede at burial of Soleimani in Kerman

Updated 10 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

Deaths and injuries during stampede at burial of Soleimani in Kerman

  • Thousands of people in the streets of Kerman, many dressed in black, mourned the death of Qassem Soleimani
Updated 10 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Several people died and others were injured during a stampede at the burial of the senior Iranian military commander killed in a US drone strike in Iraq last week, Iranian TV reported.

The channel said 35 people died and 48 received injuries during the procession in Kerman.

His body of arrived in the southeastern city of Kerman, the official IRNA news agency said on Tuesday.
State TV broadcast live images of thousands of people in the streets of Kerman, many dressed in black, to mourn the death of Qassem Soleimani, the slain commander.

The massive number of mourners appeared to match the huge turnout seen in the cities of Tehran, Qom, Mashhad and Ahvaz.

