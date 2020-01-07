Iran ‘ready to come back to full compliance’ in nuclear deal – senior official

DUBAI: Iran is “ready to come back to full compliance” with its nuclear deal with world powers, deputy foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said on Tuesday, according to a tweet from the Foreign Ministry, though the post did not provide any information on possible conditions.
Araghchi: Iran is ready to come back to full compliance of #JCPOA.#TDF2020 pic.twitter.com/ybBdNmwfl2
— Foreign Ministry (@IRIMFA_EN) January 7, 2020
Iran announced on Sunday it would abandon limitations on enriching uranium, taking a further step back from commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers, but said it would continue to cooperate with the UN nuclear watchdog.
