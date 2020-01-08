Ramy Youssef shares security struggles of leaving LAX airport with Golden Globe 

DUBAI: It seems like taking a Golden Globe home is not as easy as it sounds.

Egyptian-American Ramy Youssef, who received a Golden Globe award this week for his performances in the 10-episode hit Hulu comedy series “Ramy,” took to Instagram to share his experience making his way through the security line at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old actor filmed the trophy box being X-rayed by a TSA agent. The following snaps showed Youssef jokingly telling the agent: “Is that part of the test or what.”

He then wrote on his Instagram stories: “The ‘random’ checks you have to deal with when you have a Muslim name.”

Youssef is quite open about his religion and faith. In “Ramy,” Youssef portrayed a first-generation Arab Muslim American who deals with the many stereotypes he has to face in America.

With episodes set in New Jersey and Cairo, where he visits relatives, the show hilariously portrays the humor and reality of being an Arab and Muslim in America. Much of the show’s focus is more on being Muslim and less on being Arab, a trend that reflects the reality of Arab American life in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

“Allah-uh-Akhbar … This is thanks to God and Hulu,” Youssef said in accepting the award. “Most of you haven’t seen my show … This means a lot. Thank you,” Youssef said during his brief acceptance speech at the event.