Ramy Youssef shares security struggles of leaving LAX airport with Golden Globe 

Ramy Youssef received a Golden Globe award this week for his performances in the 10-episode hit Hulu comedy series ‘Ramy.’ (AFP)
DUBAI: It seems like taking a Golden Globe home is not as easy as it sounds. 

Egyptian-American Ramy Youssef, who received a Golden Globe award this week for his performances in the 10-episode hit Hulu comedy series “Ramy,” took to Instagram to share his experience making his way through the security line at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday. 

The 28-year-old actor filmed the trophy box being X-rayed by a TSA agent. The following snaps showed Youssef jokingly telling the agent: “Is that part of the test or what.”

He then wrote on his Instagram stories: “The ‘random’ checks you have to deal with when you have a Muslim name.” 

Youssef is quite open about his religion and faith. In “Ramy,” Youssef portrayed a first-generation Arab Muslim American who deals with the many stereotypes he has to face in America.

With episodes set in New Jersey and Cairo, where he visits relatives, the show hilariously portrays the humor and reality of being an Arab and Muslim in America. Much of the show’s focus is more on being Muslim and less on being Arab, a trend that reflects the reality of Arab American life in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

“Allah-uh-Akhbar … This is thanks to God and Hulu,” Youssef said in accepting the award. “Most of you haven’t seen my show … This means a lot. Thank you,” Youssef said during his brief acceptance speech at the event.

Bella Hadid champions UAE jewelry label

Bella Hadid wore earrings from UAE jeweler Amwaj in Los Angeles this week. (AFP)
DUBAI: Following a sun-filled holiday at St.Barth’s, part-Palestinian model Bella Hadid is back to work in megawatt style. The 23-year-old was spotted at the Art of Elysium Heaven is Rock and Roll Gala at the Hollywood Palladium this week, and for the occasion rocked a three-piece, black leather get-up that marked a refreshing departure from the traditional pantsuit.

With a little help from her longtime stylist Mimi Cutrell, Hadid made sure to turn heads by donning a pair of flared trousers with a form-fitting vest and a “Matrix” style blazer plucked from the Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya collaboration. The California-bred beauty accessorized the show-stopping look with a matching Les Petits Joueurs cylindrical handbag and square-toed platform boots.

It was hard to draw away attention from Hadid’s glimmering diamond earrings, courtesy of UAE jeweler Amwaj. AFP

But it was hard to draw away attention from Hadid’s glimmering diamond earrings, courtesy of UAE jeweler Amwaj. Paired with a dazzling choker, the younger sister of Gigi proved that the quickest way to spice up a monochromatic outfit is with a little sparkle.

The luxury Emirati brand, which boasts stores in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, has also been championed by Olivia Wilde, Camila Cabello and Jennifer Lopez in recent weeks. Actress Kate Beckinsale donned a diamond-encrusted ring from the fine jewelry label for the Warner Bros. x InStyle Golden Globes after-party in Beverly Hills. 

 

