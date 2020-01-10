You are here

Trump says he believes Soleimani was targeting 'four embassies'

President Donald Trump at a campaign rally, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Toledo, Ohio. (AFP)
Updated 27 sec ago
AFP

Trump says he believes Soleimani was targeting 'four embassies'

  • Trump: I can reveal that I believe it would have been four embassies
  • Trump: Probably it was going to be the embassy in Baghdad
Updated 27 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: Confronted by persistent questions about his military action in the Middle East, President Donald Trump and his top officials offered a string of fresh explanations Friday, with Trump now contending Iranian militants had planned major attacks on four US embassies.
Just hours earlier, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said the US didn’t know when or where attacks might occur. Trump and other officials insisted anew that Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani had posed an imminent threat to the US, but they rebuffed repeated attempts to explain what they meant by “imminent.”
Trump, meanwhile, announced additional sanctions against Iran, which he had promised after a barrage of missiles fired by the Islamic State against American bases in Iraq earlier this week.
Those Iranian missiles, which caused no casualties, were prompted in turn by the US drone strike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani last week in Baghdad. That US assault set off a chain of events that may have included the downing of a Ukrainian jetliner, possibly by an Iranian missile, and calls by the Iraqi government to expel US troops from their country.
At the White House, Trump issued an executive order adding additional US sanctions to the already long list his administration had imposed in an effort to force Iran to accept a new agreement that would curb its nuclear program and to halt support for militant groups throughout the Middle East.

Topics: Donald Trump Qassem Soleimani

Sultan Qaboos of Oman dies

Updated 28 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

Sultan Qaboos of Oman dies

  • Ruling family council asked to convene to choose successor
  • Qaboos was 79
Updated 28 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said died on Friday evening, state media said early on Saturday without mentioning a cause of death, and a three-day period of national mourning was declared.

Qaboos, 79, had ruled the Gulf Arab state since he took over in a bloodless coup in 1970.

Qaboos had no children and had not publicly appointed a successor. A 1996 statute says the ruling family will choose a successor within three days of the throne becoming vacant.

If they fail to agree, a council of military and security officials, supreme court chiefs and heads of the two consultative assemblies will put in power the person whose name has been secretly written by the sultan in a sealed letter.

A three-day period of official mourning for the public and private sectors has been declared, and flags are to be flown at half mast for 40 days, state media said.

Oman state news agency ONA said Qaboos died after “a wise and triumphant march rich with generosity that embraced Oman and extended to the Arab, Muslim and entire world and achieved a balanced policy that the whole world respected.”

Qaboos had been unwell for years and had spent a week in Belgium undergoing medical treatment in early December. 

Topics: Oman sultan qaboos bin said

