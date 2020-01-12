You are here

  • Home
  • Japan PM Shinzo Abe meets King Salman on Saudi Arabia visit

Japan PM Shinzo Abe meets King Salman on Saudi Arabia visit

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during his visit in Riyadh. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wu3nz

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Japan PM Shinzo Abe meets King Salman on Saudi Arabia visit

  • The king expressed expectations that his country and Japan will deepen their strategic partnership
  • Abe also met Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had a meeting with Saudi King Salman to exchange views on the regional situation on Sunday during his Middle East tour.

Abe is visiting the region in hopes of easing tensions between the United States and Iran.

In their 40-minute talks, the king expressed expectations that his country and Japan will deepen their strategic partnership in various fields, not only in the area of energy.

The two leaders confirmed their cooperation toward the successes of the Group of 20 meetings to be hosted by Saudi Arabia this year and the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Abe is believed to have explained that Japan’s dispatch of a vessel and aircraft of the Maritime Self-Defense Force to the Middle East is designed to strengthen information gathering to secure the safety of Japan-related commercial ships.

The day’s session was the fifth meeting between the two leaders since the start of Abe’s current administration in December 2012. At that time, King Salman was Crown Prince.

Earlier on Sunday, Abe met with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.

JIJI Press

Topics: Shinzo Abe Arab Tour Shinzo Abe

Related

Saudi Arabia
Japan PM Shinzo Abe arrives in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia and Japan’s time-tested relationship

Saudi foreign minister meets his Thai counterpart

Updated 12 January 2020
Arab News

Saudi foreign minister meets his Thai counterpart

Updated 12 January 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received his Thai counterpart, Don Pramudwenai, and his accompanying delegation at his office in the ministry’s Cabinet on Sunday. 
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel Al-Jubeir, met with Thailand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Don Pramudwinai, and his accompanying delegation at his office in the ministry’s Cabinet on Sunday.
During the meetings, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries, and issues of common concern.
The meeting was also attended by Undersecretary for Political and Economic Affairs Dr. Adel bin Siraj Mardad, and the Deputy Minister for Protocol Affairs Ambassador Azzam bin Abdulkarim Al-Qain.

Topics: Adel Al-Jubeir Thailand Saudi Arabia Don Pramudwinai

Related

Lifestyle
Saudi Hollywood star Dina Shihabi is forging her own path with ‘Habibti’
Saudi Arabia
Inspiring story of a Japanese-speaking Saudi student

Latest updates

Japan PM Shinzo Abe meets King Salman on Saudi Arabia visit
False alert about nuclear plant incident near Toronto alarms residents
Ethiopian PM asks S.Africa to mediate Nile dam dispute
Abu Dhabi-based agency calls for clean energy investments to double
Saudi foreign minister meets his Thai counterpart

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.