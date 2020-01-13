You are here

  • Home
  • Wanted: Girlfriend to fly to the Moon with Japanese billionaire

Wanted: Girlfriend to fly to the Moon with Japanese billionaire

Billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is scheduled to make a lunar trip in 2023 or later as the first private passenger on a voyage by entrepreneur Elon Musk’s SpaceX. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nf5gx

Updated 51 sec ago
AFP

Wanted: Girlfriend to fly to the Moon with Japanese billionaire

  • The matchmaking exercise is being turned into a TV show for a web streaming service
  • Yusaku Maezawa is scheduled to make a lunar trip in 2023 or later
Updated 51 sec ago
AFP

TOKYO: A Japanese billionaire has launched an online wanted ad for a girlfriend who will fly around the Moon with him on a SpaceX rocket.
Yusaku Maezawa, who recently announced his break-up with a Japanese actress, is accepting applications from “single women aged 20 or over” who want to enjoy life to the fullest.
The matchmaking exercise is being turned into a TV show for a web streaming service.
The flamboyant entrepreneur said he agreed to the idea due to loneliness in middle age.
“I have lived exactly as I’ve wanted to until now,” said Maezawa, who has three children with two women.
“I’m 44 now. As feelings of loneliness and emptiness slowly begin to surge upon me, there’s one thing that I think about: Continuing to love one woman,” he said in the ad.
Maezawa has also made a pitch on his Twitter account, saying: “Why not be the ‘first woman’ to travel to the moon?”
The deadline to apply is January 17, 2020. He will make a final selection by the end of March after going on dates with the applicants.
Maezawa, formerly chief of online fashion company Zozo, which he sold to Yahoo! Japan last year, is known for buying pricey art.
He is scheduled to make a lunar trip in 2023 or later as the first private passenger on a voyage by entrepreneur Elon Musk’s SpaceX.
Maezawa also plans to take about half a dozen artists with him on the trip, which will take them around the Moon without landing on it.

Topics: space Offbeat

Related

Offbeat
SpaceX launches hefty rocket with 24 satellites
Science & Technology
NASA clears SpaceX test flight to space station

Belgian bus driver stabbed 10 times, continues route

Updated 10 January 2020
AFP

Belgian bus driver stabbed 10 times, continues route

  • A suspect attacked a 58-year-old bus driver — “apparently with a knife” — stabbing him repeatedly before fleeing the scene on foot
  • The driver, working for public bus company De Lijn, boarded his bus and — “probably in a state of shock” — followed his route for another 15 kilometers (eight miles) to Lierre
Updated 10 January 2020
AFP

BRUSSELS: A Belgian bus driver was stabbed 10 times, receiving wounds to the neck and stomach, but continued to follow his route for another hour, officials said Friday.
According to the prosecutor’s office in Antwerp, on Thursday the driver found himself a few minutes early in the town of Kontich and disembarked to have a smoke.
At this point a suspect appeared out of nowhere and attacked the 58-year-old — “apparently with a knife” — stabbing him repeatedly before fleeing the scene on foot.
The driver, working for public bus company De Lijn, boarded his bus and — “probably in a state of shock” — followed his route for another 15 kilometers (eight miles) to Lierre.
From the terminus, he then returned without passengers to his depot in Willebroek and only then, around an hour after the alleged attack, realized that he had been wounded.
His colleagues called emergency services.
According to the prosecutor, he had received potentially fatal wounds to the lower torso, to the neck, to his arms and upper right leg. An investigation has been launched.

Topics: Belgium bus bus driver

Related

World
Belgium arrests man suspected of plotting attack against US embassy
World
Iran bus crash kills at least 19 on mountain road

Latest updates

Wanted: Girlfriend to fly to the Moon with Japanese billionaire
Hong Kong leader: Financial hub’s strengths intact despite protests
Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn orders new traffic rules after royal motorcades criticized
Iran agrees de-escalation ‘only solution’ to solve crisis with US
Walmart sacks around 50 executives in India restructuring: sources

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.