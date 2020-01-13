You are here

Trump: US was facing imminent threat of attack from Soleimani

In this Jan. 9, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks on proposed changes to the National Environmental Policy Act, at the White House in Washington. (AP )
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

  • US Attorney General says Trump clearly had authority to kill Soleimani.
  • Administration officials have claimed they acted because of an imminent risk of attacks on American diplomats
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Monday morning defended his decision to kill Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, contending Soleimani posed an impending threat to the United States but also saying that was not important given the military leader's history.
"The Fake News Media and their Democrat Partners are working hard to determine whether or not the future attack by terrorist Soleimani was 'imminent' or not, & was my team in agreement." Trump wrote on Twitter.
"The answer to both is a strong YES., but it doesn’t really matter because of his horrible past!"

Trump was backed by the US Attorney General William Barr later on Monday, who said the US president clearly had authority to kill Soleimani.

Barr told reporters that Soleimani was a "legitimate military target" and the strike was a "legitimate act of self-defense." He said the White House consulted with his department before the strike on the Iranian commander.

"I think the president clearly had the authority to act as he did under numerous different bases," Barr said. "We had a situation where the Iranians had already embarked on a series of escalating violent action taken against our allies, taken against the American people, our troops, with the avowed purpose of driving us out of the Middle East."

Since confirming that Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani had been killed by a US air strike in Baghdad, administration officials have claimed they acted because of an imminent risk of attacks on American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.
Democrats and a few Republicans in Congress have questioned the justification of the attacks and said they have not been given adequate, detailed briefings.
Last week Trump posited in an interview that Iran had been poised to attack four American embassies before Soleimani was killed in a U.S. drone strike on Jan. 3. But on Sunday US Defense Secretary said he did not see specific evidence that Iran was planning an attack.
"What the president said was that there probably could be additional attacks against embassies. I shared that view," Esper said. "The president didn't cite a specific piece of evidence."
When pressed on whether intelligence officers offered concrete evidence on that point, Esper said: "I didn't see one with regards to four embassies." 

Topics: US Iran Trump Qasem Soleimani

Jerusalem rabbi arrested for slavery after women found

Updated 13 January 2020
AFP

Jerusalem rabbi arrested for slavery after women found

  • The rabbi was detained on suspicion of running a “closed community” where women and children “worked under conditions of slavery”
Updated 13 January 2020
AFP

JERUSALEM: A rabbi has been arrested in Jerusalem on suspicion of holding dozens of women and children in conditions of slavery, Israeli police said Monday.
The 60-year-old suspect was detained on suspicion of running a “closed community” where women and children “worked under conditions of slavery,” police said in a statement.
A two-month investigation was launched after officers received reports that the religious leader had for years committed “severe offenses” against those living at the residence, police said.
Some 50 women and a number of children under five were found when police raided the site, where victims were thought to have been isolated from the outside world.
A police video of the raid, in a central ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Jerusalem, showed cramped living quarters with bunk beds as well as piles of cash.
“The suspect also punished the women in different ways and stole money from them,” police said.
Eight women accused of aiding the rabbi were also detained and are being held on suspicion of slavery.
The arrests come after ultra-Orthodox women launched a campaign in November urging those in their community to speak up about domestic abuse.
Ultra-Orthodox Jews make up around 10 percent of Israel’s population and live in close-knit communities often closed off from wider society.

Topics: Israel

