You are here

  • Home
  • Indian opposition parties join forces to fight controversial citizenship law

Indian opposition parties join forces to fight controversial citizenship law

Supporters of India's main opposition Congress party shout slogans during a protest rally against a new citizenship law, in Kochi, India. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jzzkt

Updated 18 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

Indian opposition parties join forces to fight controversial citizenship law

  • New religion-based legislation blamed for ‘unprecedented turmoil,’ violent protests throughout country
  • Indian states ruled by opposition parties refuse to implement laws they say discriminate against Muslims
Updated 18 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India’s main opposition parties on Monday met to devise a joint strategy against the controversial new citizenship law which had brought “unprecedented turmoil” to the country.

The initiative for the united campaign was taken by the Congress party, the chief opposition group supporting a more secular India, which mobilized eight like-minded parties from different parts of the country.

Nationwide protests have been taking place for the last month against the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi government-backed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains, Buddhists and Christians from neighboring Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, but excludes Muslims.

Protesters see the legislation as discriminatory and anti-Muslim, attacking the basic secular preamble of the constitution.

Public anger has also been directed at the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), an exercise to identify genuine Indian citizens, which demonstrators fear would again alienate Muslims, India’s largest minority group.

Many university campuses and several cities across India have witnessed protests against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanding the law be withdrawn.

For the opposition parties, popular resistance against the BJP would offer an opportunity to wrest political narrative from the Modi regime.

“The government has let loose the reign of oppression and is spreading hatred in order to divide people along sectarian lines,” said Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing the opposition meeting. “There’s an unprecedented turmoil. The constitution is being undermined and instruments of governance being misused.”

She added: “The real issue facing India today is the collapse of economic activity and slowing growth and development affecting all sections of society, especially the poor and disadvantaged.

“The prime minister and home (affairs) minister have no answers and want to divert the nation’s attention from this grim reality by raising one divisive and polarizing issue after another.”

Modi however blamed the opposition for inciting protests.

“Questions regarding this (CAA) have been slowly implanted in the minds of the youths by people. The youths are, by and large, alert. But there are some who have fallen prey to these misconceptions and rumors,” said the PM in Kolkata on Sunday.

Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah, Modi’s close aide, blamed the Congress for the crisis. “I am saying it loudly. You Congress leaders, listen carefully. Oppose it as much as you can … Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist and Christian refugees from Pakistan have as much right over India as you and I have.”

The BJP’s belligerence has not gone down well with some of its political allies with regional partner Janta Dal (United), in the crucial eastern state of Bihar, urging the BJP to rethink the CAA.

“There should be a debate on the CAA. If people want, then there will be a discussion in this house. As for the NRC, there is no question of the NRC and no justification for it,” said the BJP’s oldest ally Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar.

So far 11 opposition-ruled Indian states have announced that they would not implement the CAA and the NRC in their provinces.

Delhi-based political analyst, Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, said: “The opposition is trying to find their own place in the spate of anti-government agitation that is going on. It is not only Muslims but other sections of society too that are on the streets.

“Protest is much beyond religion. It is the ordinary people who are agitating. Opposition parties want to tap this anger.”

Mukhopadhyay added: “This is the first ideological contestation of people against the BJP. People are saying that what you (the BJP) have done is not good for the country.

“The Congress party has finally decided to take a very clear ideological position. This is not individual but ideological contestation. The world view that the BJP has been projecting has been challenged for the first time at a popular level. It’s being questioned.”

Topics: India citizenship law National Register of Citizens (NRC) Bharatiya Janata Party

Related

World
As young India protests, Bollywood finds its voice
Special
World
Millions strike in India amid citizenship law backlash

Philippine authorities brace for Taal eruption

Updated 32 min 38 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Philippine authorities brace for Taal eruption

  • Alert level 4 remains in effect over the volcano, which means that a hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days
  • Authorities said the total evacuation of Volcano Island, and high-risk areas within a 14-km radius of the main crater, must be enforced
Updated 32 min 38 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine authorities are bracing for an eruption of Taal volcano, south of the capital Manila, after it began to spew lava on Monday.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said a lava fountain from the volcano was recorded less than 24 hours after it entered a period of intense unrest, blasting ash and steam up to 15,000 meters into the air on Sunday.

The Philippine Seismic Network has recorded 144 volcanic earthquakes in the Taal region since 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Alert level 4 remains in effect over the volcano, which means that a hazardous explosive eruption “is possible within hours to days.”

Phivolcs said the total evacuation of Volcano Island, and high-risk areas within a 14-km radius of the main crater, must be enforced. 

Motorists are advised to drive with extreme caution as poor to zero visibility due to ash has been reported in some affected areas. Civil aviation authorities have advised aircraft to avoid the airspace around Taal volcano.

Department of National Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the worst-case scenario is that it will erupt at a scale similar to the June 1991 eruption of Mount Pinatubo that killed 800 people and rendered 200,000 homeless.

“The entire mountain collapsed during the (Pinatubo) eruption,” he added. “That’s what we’re fearing, that the eruption would cause the entire island to rise and scatter debris on the nearby areas. Hopefully this won’t happen. We can never predict the actions of this volcano.”

Lorenzana, who also heads the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), said he had talked to Phivolcs chief Renato Solidum, who said there is no danger of a tsunami as Taal Lake is too small.

The NDRRMC said at least 5,458 families, or 24,508 individuals, in the provinces of Batangas and Cavite have been evacuated.

There are reports of areas in the immediate vicinity of the volcano being deserted and covered in ash, and of several houses having been destroyed.

Meanwhile, thousands of passengers remain stranded at Ninoy Aquino International Airport even as it resumed partial operations from 10 a.m. on Monday.

President Rodrigo Duterte’s office said the ash had prevented him from flying back to Manila from Davao City on Sunday.

Topics: Philippines Taal Volcano

Related

Special
World
Taal Volcano forces evacuation of thousands in Philippines
World
Central Philippines volcano spouts massive ash column

Latest updates

Indian opposition parties join forces to fight controversial citizenship law
Crisis worsens as Lebanon’s money runs short
Yemenis mull prospects for peace in 2020
Professor Selwa Al-Hazzaa: The Saudi doctor giving the gift of sight
Saudia Arabia makes history with AlUla Desert Polo match

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.