Former Pope Benedict wants name removed from controversial book: aide

Former Pope Benedict’s, right, intervention in the book had the appearance of being an attempt to interfere with Pope Francis’ ministry. (Vatican Media/AFP)
Updated 14 January 2020
Agencies

VATICAN CITY: Former Pope Benedict wants his name removed as co-author of a controversial book on the issue of priestly celibacy, his personal secretary said on Tuesday.
Archbishop Georg Ganswein told Reuters that, at the former pope’s behest, he had asked the principal author of the book, Cardinal Robert Sarah, to ask the publishers to remove Benedict’s name from the cover, the introduction and the conclusion.
Some Roman Catholic scholars had rebuked the former pope for his comments in the book, saying his words risked destabilizing the reigning Pope Francis.
Cardinal Sarah, who heads the Vatican’s liturgy office, spoke out after news reports quoting “sources close to Benedict” claimed the retired pope never saw or approved the finished product.
Sarah reproduced letters from Benedict making clear the 92-year-old pope had written the text and approved publishing it.
The controversy underscores the conservative-progressive battle lines that have exploded in the Catholic Church following Benedict’s 2013 decision to retire, and his successor Pope Francis’ more reform-minded papacy.
Benedict’s intervention in the book, “From the Depths of Our Hearts,” had the appearance of being an attempt to interfere with Pope Francis’ ministry. Francis has said he will publish a document in the coming weeks that is expected to touch on whether married men could be ordained priests in the Amazon, to deal with a priest shortage there.
Benedict’s reaffirmation of the “necessity” of priestly celibacy in the book gave the impression that the former pope was trying to influence the thinking of the current one.
His intervention was also surprising, given he had vowed to live “hidden from the world” when he retired in 2013, specifically to avoid any suggestion that he still wielded papal authority.
Catholic Twitter accounts, amplifying the rift between right and left, were buzzing about the implications of Benedict’s intervention.
Francis’ supporters claimed Benedict had been manipulated by members of his right-wing entourage into writing something that amounted to a frontal attack on Francis. Some claimed it was evidence of elder abuse, given Benedict’s 92 years and increasing frailty.
Conservatives, many of whom long for Benedict’s orthodoxy, claimed it was no such thing and noted that Francis too has reaffirmed the gift of priestly celibacy.
The Vatican tried to tamp down the whole furor by insisting the book was a mere “contribution” to the discussion about priestly celibacy written by two bishops in “filial obedience” to Francis.
Sarah denied there was any manipulation on his part and said Benedict was very much a part of the process.
He tweeted three 2018 letters from Benedict making clear the retired pope had provided him the text.

Trump to headline Davos summit

Trump to headline Davos summit

GENEVA: US President Donald Trump will be the star attraction at this year’s Davos forum, which will also focus on the fallout of climate change and a more inclusive model of capitalism, organizers said Tuesday.
The annual gathering of global movers and shakers in the village of Davos in the Swiss Alps will draw a total of 53 heads of government and state for four days starting on January 21.
The 50th edition will have more than 2,800 participants, including teenage eco-warrior Greta Thunberg, who will renew her call on participants to stop subsidising fossil fuels.
“We demand that leaders play their part in putting an end to this madness,” the 17-year-old, who is also due to take part in protests outside the summit, wrote in The Guardian.
The World Economic Forum, which organizes the summit, said other participants this year will include Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Trump will be accompanied by his daughter Ivanka and her husband and top presidential adviser Jared Kushner.
A high-level US economic team will include Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is busy finalizing Britain’s departure from the European Union at the end of this month, will not attend.
But Prince Charles, who has been involved in trying to mend relations within the royal family over his son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s shock decision to give up on high-profile royal duties, will be there.
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, who had been due to attend Davos according to a preliminary guest list, is no longer expect to attend, according to the latest list.
The summit comes amid renewed global tensions following a US drone strike on January 3 that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani near Baghdad international airport.
Iran has also been shaken by demonstrations after admitting it “unintentionally” shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet a few hours after a retaliatory missile strike against US bases in Iraq.
The meeting’s theme this year is “Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World” and it will place an emphasis on a more inclusive model of capitalism.
“The world is in a state of emergency and the window to act is closing fast,” Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman at the World Economic Forum, told reporters.
Schwab called for participants to agree a “Davos Manifesto” for a new type of stakeholder capitalism.
After some criticism last year over the number of private jets ferrying political and business leaders to the summit, organizers were also keen to show off the meeting’s environmental credentials.
For the first time this year, solar panels and geothermal heating have been introduced in the Congress Center and there will be a temporary railway station to encourage participants to use public transport.
Ahead of the meeting, the Swiss army has begun deploying in the area around Davos under a security plan that will involve up to 5,000 soldiers.
Swiss broadcaster SRF estimated the costs of policing the summit at 45 million Swiss francs.

