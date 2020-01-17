You are here

  German foreign ministry backtracks after sense of humor failure in trending tweet gaffe

German foreign ministry backtracks after sense of humor failure in trending tweet gaffe

Germany's foreign ministry was forced to delete a tweet and apologize for its contribution to a mildly off-color Twitter meme. (Screenshot/Twitter)
German foreign ministry backtracks after sense of humor failure in trending tweet gaffe

BERLIN: Social media can be a minefield for the strait-laced world of diplomacy, as the German Foreign Office just found out, when it was forced to delete a tweet and apologize for its contribution to a mildly off-color Twitter meme.
The meme was the hashtag #SeduceSomeonein4Words.
Submissions on Thursday ranged from “You hungry? I’m cooking” to “Donald Trump Is Impeached”. Then @GermanyDiplo, the foreign ministry’s English-language channel, came up with “Your visa got approved”.
That got hundreds of retweets and thousands of likes. But it also got a fair amount of criticism, much of it from people suffering through the process of acquiring a German visa.

Germany attracts migrants from the world over, with its free universities, strong economy, high wages and almost full employment. In 2015’s migrant crisis, hundreds of thousands from the Middle East and Africa overwhelmed Europe’s border controls and flooded into Germany.
But eye-catching influxes like that mask the thousands of daily frustrations and family tragedies that take place at the consulates of rich countries. Would-be immigrants spend fortunes and wait weeks and months applying for visas that would let them work, study, or be reunited with loved ones far away.
That gives the consular officials who award the coveted stamp immense power. British and US officials have been investigated for abusing that power, allegedly requiring sex in exchange for visas.
So Twitter reaction was mixed.
“Even though it’s terribly hard and sometimes humiliating to try to get visa from German Consulate, the joke is still very funny!” wrote Turkish journalist Rahsan Gulsan.
GermanyDiplo rapidly backtracked, deleting the tweet and four hours later issuing a rueful apology.
“Being funny is apparently not always our strong suit,” the ministry wrote. “We know the visa process is complex, and visa decisions can deeply affect peoples’ lives. Our colleagues take these decisions very seriously.”

 

Meghan Markle makes first public appearance since shock announcement

VANCOUVER: Meghan Markle has made her first public appearance since she and Prince Harry sensationally decided to quit as full-time royals, visiting two women’s charities in Vancouver as British media reported she could face her father in court.
Harry and Meghan are in the middle of a storm after making their bombshell announcement last week — before they had discussed the plans with Queen Elizabeth II.
That followed Meghan launching legal action against The Mail on Sunday’s publishers in October after the tabloid printed a handwritten letter it had been shown by Thomas Markle.
The weekly newspaper has now issued its defense, leading to the possibility that Meghan and her father could be called to testify against each another.
A crisis summit at Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham country residence on Monday was missed by Meghan, who was in Canada — where she and Harry plan to live part-time.
The Duchess of Sussex on Tuesday visited the Downtown Eastside Women’s Center, a non-profit organization that provides support to women who are fleeing violence, dealing with homelessness or living in poverty.
Meghan met with the director and a handful of frontline staff to discuss the challenges women in the neighborhood are facing.
“She was very interested in what goes on for women in this community, who we all know are marginalized women who’ve faced many challenges and barriers to their wellbeing,” said Kate Gibson, the acting executive director of the center.
The Vancouver-based non-profit Justice for Girls also said Meghan had stopped by, tweeting photos on Wednesday of the duchess during her visit.
“Yesterday, The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle visited to discuss climate justice for girls and the rights of Indigenous peoples,” said the group, which helps teenage girls who live in poverty.
Final details on how Harry and Meghan’s new roles might work are due in the coming days.
The prospect of a high court showdown only adds to the pressure on the couple.
Harry, sixth in line to the throne, married US former television actress Meghan at Windsor Castle in May 2018.
Her father, an award-winning former television lighting director now living in Mexico, did not attend the wedding after staging paparazzi photographs and suffering chest pains in the build-up.


The letter was written in August 2018 and published in February 2019 shortly after the US magazine People ran a story citing Meghan’s friends talking about the letter, which shed light on her troubled relationship with her estranged father.
Meghan filed a claim in October last year against publishers Associated Newspapers over the alleged misuse of private information, infringement of copyright and breach of the Data Protection Act 2018.
In an accompanying statement, Harry lashed out at negative press coverage, claiming British tabloids had mounted a “ruthless” and “malicious” attempt to vilify his wife.
Newly-revealed legal documents outlining The Mail on Sunday’s defense show they will rely on evidence from Markle, including that he “had a weighty right to tell his version of what had happened.”
The paper’s sister publication the Daily Mail said on its front page Wednesday that Markle would be prepared to give evidence against his daughter.
The Mail on Sunday also argues that a “one-sided” article in the US magazine People meant the letter’s existence was already in the public domain.
It could be months before any trial takes place.
More broadly, online and television debate has raged as to whether tabloid coverage had been racist toward Meghan.
Departing Labour main opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn “agrees” there were “to use Prince Harry’s words, racial undertones” in Meghan’s press coverage, his spokesman said.
Harry, 38, is due to resurface at Buckingham Palace on Thursday to host the 2021 Rugby League World Cup draw.
He and Meghan, 38, want to step back as senior royals, work toward financial independence from the British taxpayer, split their time between the UK and Canada and ditch long-established pooled media access arrangements for royal engagements.
Despite Canadians’ affection for the royal couple, a large majority (73 percent) do not wish to foot security or other costs for their relocation, according to an Angus Reid Institute survey.
Canadian media have estimated the costs of protecting Prince Harry and Meghan at approximately Can$1.7 million ($1.3 million) per year.

