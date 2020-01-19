You are here

  • Home
  • Protesters back on Beirut streets after overnight bid to storm parliament

Protesters back on Beirut streets after overnight bid to storm parliament

1 / 2
Lebanese security forces used tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets in clashes with hundreds of anti-government protesters outside the country's Parliament on Sunday. (AP)
2 / 2
Anti-government protesters use their Laser ray lights as they clash with the riot police. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jmt3n

Updated 21 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Protesters back on Beirut streets after overnight bid to storm parliament

  • Lebanese security forces fire water cannon, tear gas and rubber bullets
  • Security forces were bracing for more rioting
Updated 21 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese protesters took to the streets again on Sunday after unprecedented overnight violence in Beirut in which nearly 400 people were injured.  

Security forces fired water cannon at young men hurling stones outside parliament. Protesters chanting “Revolution” tried to climb over barbed wire and fencing to storm the building.

Security forces urged people to remain calm, or they would be forced back.

“We’re not scared. This is all for our future and our children,” said protester Bassam Taleb. 

“The country is frozen. The state is not doing a thing, they’re a bunch of thieves. And if you have money in the bank, you can’t even get a hundred dollars out.”

One protester taunted security forces with a flame-throwing aerosol, as others shone bright green laser lights in their direction. Anti-riot forces responded with water cannon, tear gas and rubber bullets.

The new violence followed a five-hour confrontation between protesters and security forces near parliament on Saturday night.

Demonstrators tried to penetrate a security fence and iron barriers to reach parliament, lobbing firecrackers and anything else they could find including traffic lights, tree branches, manhole covers and tiles.

Security forces retaliated with water cannons and tear gas, and the Lebanese army was contacted for backup.

Lebanon has been experiencing unrest since October, when people took to the streets to protest against corruption, the political elite and economic hardship.

But Saturday night’s demonstrations were the most violent so far and there is no indication that public anger is abating.

Saad Hariri stepped down as prime minister on Oct. 29 but has remained in a caretaker capacity. Hisnominated successor, Hassan Diab, has been unable to form a government amid sectarian political squabbling.

Hariri said: “There is a way to calm the storm. Stop wasting time, form a government, and open the door for political and economic solutions. Having the army, security forces, and protesters in constant confrontation is going in circles, not finding a solution.” 

Topics: Beirut Protests

Related

Middle-East
Beirut shaken by ‘barbaric’ protests crackdown
Lifestyle
Celine Dion cancels Lebanon concert

Palestinian impatience threatens Gaza cease-fire

Palestinian men prepare an object to be flown toward Israel as part of their protest, near the Israel-Gaza border east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Friday. (AFP)
Updated 28 min 33 sec ago
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Palestinian impatience threatens Gaza cease-fire

  • There is no official announcement from the Palestinian factions about renewed hostilities
Updated 28 min 33 sec ago
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: The launch of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory could mark the resumption of hostilities after some Palestinians expressed frustration at the lack of results from the temporary agreement with Israel.

There was no official announcement from the Palestinian factions about renewed hostilities, and Talal Abu Zarifa, a member of the Committee for the Return March, described them as “individual actions.”
Egypt had brokered a short-term agreement between Hamas and Israel in October 2018 to ease Israel’s blockade of the Gaza Strip and provide concessions in exchange for easing demonstrations on the border.
These included increasing the fishing zone in the Gaza Sea, allowing an increase in exports of products from the Gaza Strip, and the import of some materials that Israel had banned.
Media reports spoke of additional talks recently in Cairo to reach a long-term agreement between Hamas and Israel, which had been unsuccessful.
Bassem Naim, a Hamas leader, said the discussions were about extending the duration of the arrangement for an additional six months, as the previous timetable ended in December.
“The talk about a long-term agreement is only media gossip. The talks were centered on extending the duration of the previous understandings. There is no progress in the Israeli implementation of what has been agreed upon so far,” Naim said.
He added “Israel always make elections as excuse to prolong the period of understandings without improving them.”
The October 2018 agreement talked of two phases. The first was to provide specific facilities for the Gaza Strip, and the second was to begin after the formation of the Israeli government over a long-term truce that would include a prisoner exchange deal.
Political science professor Mokhamar Abu Saada believes that the tension on the Gaza border is over the slow implementation of the agreement.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Egypt had brokered a short-term agreement between Hamas and Israel in October 2018 to ease Israel’s blockade of the Gaza Strip and provide concessions in exchange for easing demonstrations on the border.

• A Hamas leader said there is a tension in the relationship between Egypt and Hamas as a result of Haniyeh’s visit to Tehran.

“We have noticed in the previous Israeli election period that there was an escalation as Hamas and factions tried to obtain more Israeli facilities. It was a way to pressure the Israeli government as it knew that the Israeli reaction would be limited in this period,” Abu Saada told Arab News.
“Netanyahu cannot at this stage reach a long-term agreement with Hamas because of the Israeli elections, because all he wants is to keep the Gaza Strip calm without tension, but he has no ability to offer much,” he added.
Press reports talk of a tension between Hamas and Egypt that led to the recent escalation in the Gaza Strip. Taher Al-Nounou, media adviser to Ismail Haniyeh, denied this.
He said in a press statement: “The head of Hamas attaches special importance to this firm and growing relationship (with Egypt), as Egypt has from its geographical position a central role in the path of the Palestinian issue.”
Egypt allowed Haniyeh to travel on a foreign tour at the end of last year for the first time since he became head of Hamas in 2017.
A Hamas leader who declined to be identified said that there is a tension in the relationship between Egypt and Hamas as a result of Haniyeh’s visit to Tehran to participate in the funeral of Qassem Soleimani.
“Hamas promised Egypt that Haniyeh would not visit Tehran but after the assassination of Soleimani there was a necessity to do so, which angered Egypt and increased tension,” he said.
Haniyeh’s presence at the funeral sparked a debate in Palestinian circles about Hamas’s position on Iran, and on Soleimani specifically.

Topics: Palestine Israel

Related

Special
Middle-East
Jordan’s king raises Palestine’s plight in talks with Macron
Special
Middle-East
Anxious Gazans fear for the future as daily life in Palestine worsens

Latest updates

Palestinian impatience threatens Gaza cease-fire
10-year-old Bangladeshi’s communication app creates buzz
Pakistan cracks down on wheat hoarders
Dubai rents may be bottoming out as ‘green shoots’ appear
Houthi banknote ban sparks crisis in Yemen

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.