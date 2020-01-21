US calls for immediate resumption of Libya oil operations

Saudi minister sees tech-savvy youth help the region return to growth

DAVOS: Saudi Communications Minister Abdullah Alswaha said he believed the Middle East would return to a growth path despite a number of headwinds facing Arab economies that were highlighted on the opening day of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

His comments struck an upbeat note on a day otherwise characterized by concerns over threats from climate change to cybersecurity.

“There’s a growing inequality that dictates to us to put an agenda to focus on women, youth, technology and close down the digital divide and leave nobody behind,” Alswaha said. “That is why for the G20 theme we are focusing on realizing the opportunities of the 21st century while leaving no one behind by empowering people, by safeguarding the planet, and by shaping new frontiers.”

Saudi Arabia will host the G20 gathering in November.

The minister was speaking on an Al Arabiya panel at Davos on Tuesday focused on the strategic outlook of Middle East economies.

He emphasized that the Arab world was on a trajectory for growth and prosperity due to its youthful population.

“I’m very optimistic and very bullish that this is the region that will go back to the days of the growth, because if you look at today, the whole world is complaining of an aging population, while 70 percent of the population of the Middle East is youth. . . They spend a third of their day in the tech world and they have the highest penetration in terms of social media and other aspects. The growth of the Middle East is no longer a question of if but when.”