Saudi minister meets Hungarian counterpart in Budapest

Saudi foreign minister meets Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Sunday held a luncheon in honor of Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani on the occasion of the end of his tenure as Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) secretary-general.

Prince Faisal praised Al-Zayani’s efforts as GCC secretary-general, and his role in enhancing cooperation among member states, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Zayani thanked the minister and the Saudi government and people, and recalled the support provided by the Kingdom’s leadership to him during his tenure. The luncheon was attended by a number of senior officials.

Also on Sunday, Prince Faisal received Shirley Botchwey, Ghana’s minister of foreign affairs and regional integration, in Riyadh. They discussed bilateral relations, areas of cooperation and topics of common interest.