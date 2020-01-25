You are here

Saudi minister meets Hungarian counterpart in Budapest

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir meets Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in Budapest. (SPA)
Updated 25 January 2020
Arab News

BUDAPEST: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir met Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in Budapest on Friday, the Saudi Press Agency reported. They reviewed bilateral relations during the meeting, as well as the most prominent developments in regional and international situations of common interest. Al-Jubeir also met the deputy speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary, Istvan Jakab. A number of issues of common concern were reviewed during this meeting, in addition to discussing fields of cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Hungary.

 

Topics: Adel Al-Jubeir

Saudi foreign minister meets Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani. (SPA)
Updated 27 January 2020
Arab News

Saudi foreign minister meets Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General

  • Al-Zayani thanked the minister and the Saudi government and people, and recalled the support provided by the Kingdom’s leadership to him during his tenure
Updated 27 January 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Sunday held a luncheon in honor of Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani on the occasion of the end of his tenure as Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) secretary-general.
Prince Faisal praised Al-Zayani’s efforts as GCC secretary-general, and his role in enhancing cooperation among member states, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Al-Zayani thanked the minister and the Saudi government and people, and recalled the support provided by the Kingdom’s leadership to him during his tenure. The luncheon was attended by a number of senior officials.
Also on Sunday, Prince Faisal received Shirley Botchwey, Ghana’s minister of foreign affairs and regional integration, in Riyadh. They discussed bilateral relations, areas of cooperation and topics of common interest.

Topics: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

