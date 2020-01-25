Saudi minister meets Hungarian counterpart in Budapest

BUDAPEST: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir met Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in Budapest on Friday, the Saudi Press Agency reported. They reviewed bilateral relations during the meeting, as well as the most prominent developments in regional and international situations of common interest. Al-Jubeir also met the deputy speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary, Istvan Jakab. A number of issues of common concern were reviewed during this meeting, in addition to discussing fields of cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Hungary.