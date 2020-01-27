You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt football club chases record after signing 75-year-old to pro contract

Egypt football club chases record after signing 75-year-old to pro contract

Ezz El-Din Bahader
Short Url

https://arab.news/cgw8j

Updated 16 sec ago
Mohamed El-Shamaa

Egypt football club chases record after signing 75-year-old to pro contract

  • Today, the Egyptian Football Association has registered the oldest professional player in the world during the current winter transfer period
Updated 16 sec ago
Mohamed El-Shamaa

CAIRO: A 75-year-old Egyptian footballer has his sights set on becoming the world’s oldest professional player following his signing by a third-division club.
Ezz El-Din Bahader was registered with the Egyptian Football Association by the 6th October Football Club, which now wants him to enter the Guinness Book of World Records as the world’s oldest pro player. Bahader is far from unfazed by his newfound fame, even comparing himself to Egypt and Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah.
“He is the top Egyptian professional player and I am the oldest Egyptian player. Age does not matter,” Bahader said.
Under the title “Egyptian Premier League Professional at the age of 75,” the Football Association issued a statement on its official Facebook page.
“Today, the Egyptian Football Association has registered the oldest professional player in the world during the current winter transfer period. He is 75-year-old Ezz El-Din Bahader, who signed for 6th October in the third division,” it said.
Bahader had his first practice with his new club on Friday. Before the warmup, club coach Ahmed Abdel-Ghani had an extended meeting with Bahader, discussing the player’s physical readiness, especially since he hopes to score a goal that would make him the oldest player to score.
“I chose shirt number 23,” Bahader said. “I will play in two games, one against Egy-Telecom which may go up to the second division. That would be the most challenging game for the team, so I will do my best to win.
“The forward position is tough because the player encounters rough play. However, I believe I play well as a forward and I want to make my dream come true, so I have to face the challenges.”
Hossam Bernasos, 6th October vice president, said Bahader was determined to claim the Guinness record.
“We want the honor for Egypt, but he must play in two games according to conditions set by Guinness.”
The current record for the world’s oldest player is held by an Israeli, Isaak Hiyak, who played as a goalkeeper at the age of 73. “Bahader is a top professional with high physical skills. He is a distinguished player,” Bernasos said.

FASTFACT

Ezz El-Din Bahader was registered with the Egyptian Football Association by the 6th October Club, which now wants him to enter the Guinness Book of World Records as the world’s oldest pro player.

Ahmed Rabie El-Haddad, a 6th October club board member, told Arab News: “We would do anything that is in the best interests of our country. So we began the process of signing Bahader. We wanted to make his dream come true. Decision-makers should help those who deserve to have their dreams come true.”
El-Haddad said that club officials watched a video of Bahader before signing him.
“We are proud that the player who is close to getting into Guinness carries the name of our club,” El-Haddad said. “This is good promotion for Egypt and for our club.”
El-Haddad believes Bahader can continue to play with the club even after he claims the Guinness record.
“Football is a right for everyone. If he thinks he can continue to play, we welcome him. That will be his decision as well as the decision of the club’s coach.”
Ahmed Hussein, the club’s director of sports activities, said he expected Bahader’s first game with the club to take place next month at home.
If Guinness officially names Bahader as the world’s oldest player, he will be honored by Egypt’s Youth and Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhy.

Topics: egypt football

Related

Sport
Shock and grief: Tributes pour in for Kobe Bryant
Special
Middle-East
The famous Egyptian city square that shaped a nation’s history

Reza Pahlavi, son of Iran’s last shah, says regime is cracking from within

Updated 26 January 2020
Arab News

Reza Pahlavi, son of Iran’s last shah, says regime is cracking from within

  • ahlavi strongly backed the US drone strike that killed the powerful Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani
  • "How long can it possibly be sustained?”
Updated 26 January 2020
Arab News

LONDON: The former crown prince of Iran says the regime is cracking from within under the pressure of a wave of fresh protests.

Reza Pahlavi, the son of the last shah, was just 17 when he fled into exile with his family during the 1979 Islamic revolution that overthrew the monarchy.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, he said the demonstrations, which have included chants for the royal family to return, show that the current regime may be coming to an end.

“The cracking from within of the system is getting more and more obvious,” he said. “When you look at the circumstances in Iran today, put yourselves in the shoes of the worst-off — how long can it possibly be sustained?”

The protests intensified in November after an increase in fuel prices. Vast crowds demonstrated in cities across the country before the regime cut the internet and killed hundreds of people in a brutal crackdown.

Large numbers returned to the streets this month, angered by the shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger jet by the Iranian military, and Tehran’s initial insistence that it was an accident.

“The protests are very pervasive, in many sectors of society,” Pahlavi, 59, said in Washington where he lives. “They are all over the country. And a new development we haven’t seen before: the so-called silent middle class, which until now were not taking positions, are beginning to speak out.

“I’m not saying this is a guaranteed collapse. But the ingredients that get us closer to that point seem to be more prevailing these days than ever before.”

Pahlavi said he no longer has any desire to return to the throne, despite once being a rallying point for opposition groups after his father died in 1980.

However, he said he believed there could be a new Iran after the fall of the clerical regime and that his role could be as a go-between for the Iranian diaspora, foreign governments and opposition groups inside Iran.

“To the extent that there is a name recognition, I can utilise that,” he said. “I have no ambition of any kind of role or function or title. I’d like to be an advocate for the people. I don’t let any of this go to my head, I’ve been around too long for that.”

Pahlavi strongly backed the US drone strike that killed the powerful Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani “as a breakthrough that is positive for the region.”

He also backs the punishing US sanctions introduced when Washington withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal.

He said he hopes one day to be able to return to his homeland.

Topics: Shah Iran Reza Pahlavi Mohammad Reza Pahlavi

Related

Latest updates

Egypt football club chases record after signing 75-year-old to pro contract
Saudi foreign minister meets Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General
INTERVIEW: UK ambassador reflects on five ‘big years’ in Saudi Arabia
G20 financial inclusion meeting explores technology to bridge gap
Jazan’s coffee bean production expected to reach 300 tons in 2020

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.