DOHA: Qatar said Tuesday that US-Iran negotiations, mediated by Pakistan, require more time to reach a deal, a day after President Donald Trump said he had postponed attacks to give the process a chance.
“We are supportive of the diplomatic effort by Pakistan that has shown seriousness in bringing parties together and finding a solution, and we do believe it needs more time,” Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said at a press conference.
Qatar says US-Iran negotiations need ‘more time’
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Updated 19 May 2026 14:08
Qatar says US-Iran negotiations need ‘more time’
DOHA: Qatar said Tuesday that US-Iran negotiations, mediated by Pakistan, require more time to reach a deal, a day after President Donald Trump said he had postponed attacks to give the process a chance.