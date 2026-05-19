Qatar says US-Iran negotiations need ‘more time’

DOHA: Qatar said Tuesday that US-Iran negotiations, mediated by Pakistan, require more time to reach a deal, a day after President Donald Trump said he had postponed attacks to give the process a chance.

“We are supportive of the diplomatic effort by Pakistan that has shown seriousness in bringing parties together and finding a solution, and we do believe it needs more time,” Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said at a press conference.