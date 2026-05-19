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Syrian soldier killed, 18 people wounded by car bomb in Damascus

Update Syrian security personnel inspect the site of an explosion outside a Defense Ministry building in Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (AP)
Syrian security personnel inspect the site of an explosion outside a Defense Ministry building in Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (AP)
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Updated 20 May 2026 00:03
Reuters
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Syrian soldier killed, 18 people wounded by car bomb in Damascus

Syrian soldier killed, 18 people wounded by car bomb in Damascus
  • Soldiers ‌had ⁠discovered a different ⁠bomb near the building in the capital’s Bab Sharqi district
  • No group immediately claimed responsibility
Updated 20 May 2026 00:03
Reuters
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DAMASCUS, Syria: A bomb exploded outside a Defense Ministry building in the Syrian capital on Tuesday, killing one soldier and wounding about a dozen other people, the ministry and state media reported.
The Defense Ministry said in a terse statement that soldiers discovered a bomb that was ready to be detonated in the central Bab Sharqi district of Damascus. As they were dismantling it, a car exploded nearby, killing a member of the military and wounding the others.
The ministry said the blast occurred outside a building linked to the Defense Ministry but gave no further details.
State TV reported that the blast killed one person and wounded 12 others, including civilians.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility but such attacks in the past have been blamed on the Daesh group.
Daesh has claimed such attacks since the Assad family was removed from power after five decades of rule by insurgent groups that marched into Damascus in December 2024.

 

Topics: Fall of Assad Syria Damascus explosion

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