Saudi Sports for All Federation sees exciting finish with three winning teams

Shaima Saleh AlHusseini, Managing Director, Saudi SFA, at the Sports for All Challenge
Saudi SFA Challenge first place winner Team Endorphin with Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed and Shaima Saleh AlHusseini
Updated 20 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

  • Three winning teams selected from 18 entrants representing 12 participating universities across Saudi Arabia and the US
  • The challenge involved developing models in order to encourage community participation in fitness and physical activities 
RIYADH: The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) announced on Thursday the three winning teams in the Sports for All Challenge for university students.

The winning teams, tasked with developing models that would increase community engagement in physical activities, competed for a top prize of $10,000 for the winning team, and $5,000 and $3,000 for the second- and third-place teams respectively.

The challenge saw 18 teams of university students from both Saudi Arabia and the US develop creative campaigns to encourage local communities to get active and participate in sports, and to contribute effectively towards improving the quality of life and wellness for participants.

The Sports for All Challenge, held across nine cities: Madinah, Al-Majma’ah, Makkah, Dhahran, Riyadh, Hail, Jeddah, Fairfax, Virginia and Carbondale, Illinois, saw teams from 12 universities take part, including 10 Saudi universities and two US universities.

Three finalists from 18 participating teams reached the final round: Team “Endorphin” from Umm Al-Qura University won the first place, Team “150 Minutes” from Southern Illinois University won second place and Team “Your Health in Your Steps” from the University of Hail won third place.

The winners were announced at an official awards ceremony held at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh At Kingdom Center following two rounds of judging.

The judging panel included SFA President Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al-Saud, Aljohara Fallatah, founder of Al-Azem Academy, and Suleiman Alkadi, COO of Armah.

“The Sports for All Challenge seeks to generate new ideas from the young generation of Saudis to motivate and encourage society to get active and take up a any type of fit activity. We know how talented and creative our young people are, and we want them to be leading the way in promoting healthier lifestyles,” said Prince Khaled. 

Team Endorphin developed a campaign to support and prepare leaders to form their own Community Sports Groups (CSGs). The team proposed hosting a two-day camp for future sports leaders and encourage them to share their favorite sport with their community.

Team Your Health in Your Steps conceptualized collaborating with local authorities to connect 35- to 50-year-old women and men with existing sports services and create new opportunities.

CSGs will be organized in each of the nine neighborhoods of Hail and host competitive sports tournaments among the groups.

The team will create a neighborhood hiking challenge, encouraging audience participation with the goal of providing their target audience with information and experiences that will help prevent chronic health issues, such as diabetes and obesity.

Team 150 Minutes will target Saudi university students who are between the ages of 18 and 35, helping them to develop a regular exercise routine, which includes 150 minutes of exercise per week for optimum health.

The team created a weekly exercise group on the Southern Illinois University campus that meets three times per week, applying the physical activity guidelines they have promoted. They are also planning a marathon on the campus as well as in Saudi Arabia.
 

Greece to seek FIFA, UEFA help to ‘reset’ football problems

Updated 6 min 18 sec ago
AFP

Greece to seek FIFA, UEFA help to ‘reset’ football problems

  • The complaint by Olympiakos alleges PAOK chief Ivan Savvidis has acquired a stake in Xanthi through a family member, a claim which he denies
  • Mitsotakis’ government rushed to parliament to make an amendment to a law which replaces relegation with points deduction as the punishment for multiple team ownership
Updated 6 min 18 sec ago
AFP

ATHENS: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday his government would seek help from governing bodies FIFA and UEFA to “reset” the country’s troubled football scene.
Mitsotakis’ government is grappling with a burgeoning rivalry between two of the country’s top clubs, PAOK Thessaloniki and Olympiakos Piraeus.
A new row erupted on Monday when the Greek professional sports commission recommended the relegation of current champions and league leaders PAOK over allegations of common ownership with fellow top-flight club Xanthi.
“The sport will be redrawn with international support and technical assistance,” Mitsotakis said in parliament.
“The heads of the two federations will be personally invited to sign a memorandum with us to reset Greek football,” he said.
The Thessaloniki club have called the accusations a “setup” motivated by arch-rivals Olympiakos.
The complaint by Olympiakos alleges PAOK chief Ivan Savvidis has acquired a stake in Xanthi through a family member, a claim which he denies.
“If this unhealthy climate carries on for much longer, we will be forced to suspend (the top-flight championship) as a last resort,” the PM said.
Thousands of PAOK fans on Thursday held a demonstration in Thessaloniki on the issue.
To calm tempers generally, Mitsotakis’ government rushed to parliament on Tuesday to make an amendment to a law which replaces relegation with points deduction as the punishment for multiple team ownership.
This infraction will now be punishable by the docking of five to 10 points.
Greek football authorities have yet to meet to discuss the issue.
Any changes must be ratified by global body FIFA.
Savvidis is a Greek-Russian tobacco businessman and a former lawmaker with the party of Russian president Vladimir Putin.
He is locked in a bitter rivalry with Olympiakos chief Vangelis Marinakis through TV stations and other media under their respective control.
In 2018 Savvidis caused an outcry after storming onto the pitch with a holstered gun on his belt to protest against a refereeing decision.

