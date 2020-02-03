Graeme McDowell wins Saudi International by two shots

You are here

Graeme McDowell from Northern Ireland celebrates with the trophy after he wins the final round of the Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (AP)
A beaming Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland with the trophy. (Photo courtesy: Noel A. Alipoyo / OR Media Madarat)
Chito P. Manuel

  • The veteran touring pro from Northern Ireland uses his wealth of experience to beat a strong field
Chito P. Manuel

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY: Graeme McDowell reminded everyone that, at 40, he can still seal the deal by winning the Saudi International by two shots on Sunday.
Winless on the European Tour for five and a half years, the veteran touring pro from Northern Ireland pulled through under pressure from the biggest names in golf, including American stars Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson.
“This win is special. I’m very excited and relieved I was able to get the job done,” McDowell, fighting back tears, said following his victory.
“The birdies on 14 and 15 were just huge at the time. This is a difficult golf course — it’s unusual to win feeling as uncomfortable as I did on a lot of these holes because it’s a tough course in tough conditions. This is a huge, world-class field with the world number one with massive world ranking points.
“It’s been 10 years since I won a US Open, 10 years probably since I played the best golf of my life. I feel like I’m moving back in the right direction,” added McDowell.
As expected, the chasing pack — notably Johnson and Mickelson — mounted a back nine charge to try to overhaul McDowell’s lead.
Johnson had two eagles — on Nos. 4 and 18 — and birdie on 9 against two bogeys in a 3-under 67 card and 10 under total in a fighting finish in his defense of the title in swirling winds at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City.

“I’m pleased with the way I played, but I would have liked to given Graeme a little more pressure coming down the stretch,” said Johnson.
“It was really hard to make putts — but I hit a lot of really good shots.”
Mickelson rattled in three birdies on the trot from the second hole and was three under at the turn. He birdied the 18 to rebound from a bogey at 16 for a 67 and 9 under total, three shots behind the winner.
Thomas Pieters of Belgium mixed seven birdies and two bogeys for a 65 (33-32) to join Mickelson at 9 under, as did first-round co-leader Malaysian Gavin Green, who enjoyed an eagle-birdie finish that steadied a wild even par 70 that contained five bogeys and further birdies on the second and sixth holes.
McDowell hit the turn at level par, dropped a shot 13 that saw his two-stroke lead cut to one. But he rebounded with those back-to-back birdies from 14. Regaining enough breathing room, McDowell played conservative golf and parred the rest of the holes to post the winning total of 12 after a closing 70.
“It’s my first time in Saudi Arabia and the setup of the course was magnificent. It’s been a brilliant event and I can’t wait to return next year,” said McDowell, confirming his intention to return for the 2021 tournament to defend his title.
McDowell’s playing partner Frenchman Victor Dubuisson had his game unravel, as he finished on 4-over 74 to be at 7 under in a big group that included, among others, Spain’s Sergio Garcia (64), Mexican Abraham Ancer 67 and England’s Ross Fisher (68).

Topics: 2020 Saudi International Royal Green Golf & Country Club King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC)

Saudi golf boss Al-Rumayyan honored with award

Chito P. Manuel

Chito P. Manuel

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY: The chairman of the Saudi Golf Federation and Golf Saudi received an award on Sunday for his role in developing the sport in the Kingdom.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan was given the Global Golf Vision Distinction Award at a ceremony on the sidelines of the Saudi International golf tournament at the Royal Green Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City.

Leading US-based industry magazine Golf Inc presented Al-Rumayyan with the award. 

It said: “The award is a recognition of the vision and the strategy that has been conceived by Golf Saudi under the guidance of Yasir Al-Rumayyan. Golf Inc has recognized the environmental stewardship of the golf development program with a conservation concept. Golf Saudi has been working with Golf Inc to create awareness in the golf industry with the scale and ambition in the Kingdom to enact what we know overall as the incredible golf development program.”

South Africa’s Gary Player and Australian legend Greg Norman were among the federation’s guests. They are also among the speakers at a golf summit.

Al-Rumayyan expressed his gratitude for the award, adding he was a “real fan” of the golfers present. “I couldn’t thank everyone enough. Of course (I thank) the European Tour for having the second Saudi International as part of their tour. Last year was an amazing year for us. This golf course is a young golf course. And this year it’s even better.”

The Golf Saudi Summit, which ends Feb. 4, involves government ministers, senior executives and former players giving their take on the future of the game.

Topics: 2020 Saudi International Yasir Al-Rumayyan Saudi Golf Federation and Golf Saudi Royal Green Golf & Country Club King Abdullah Economic City

