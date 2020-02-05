You are here

  UK case against woman who spent £16mn at Harrods upheld

UK case against woman who spent £16mn at Harrods upheld

(File photo: AFP)
  • Three judges in the Court of Appeal threw out Zamira Hajjiyeva’s attempt to get the order suspended
  • Hajjiyeva’s case is being watched closely for signs of success in Britain’s battle against money laundering
LONDON: The wife of a jailed Azerbaijani banker who spent £16 million in London’s Harrods department store lost her challenge Wednesday against Britain’s first “unexplained wealth” information requests.
Three judges in the Court of Appeal threw out Zamira Hajjiyeva’s attempt to get the order suspended and allowed the National Crime Agency (NCA) to continue freezing her property and some assets.
Hajjiyeva’s case is being watched closely for signs of success in Britain’s battle against money laundering and investment of ill-gotten gains in the London property market.
The 56-year-old mother of three was the target of the first set of “unexplained wealth orders” (UWO) issued by the NCA in February 2018.
Her husband Jahangir was jailed in 2016 for 15 years in Baku for embezzling money from the International Bank of Azerbaijan — a state-controlled finance house he headed for 15 years.
UK authorities said they had sufficient grounds to suspect that the tens of millions of pounds she had spent on London houses and at Harrods were illegally obtained.
She had spent £16.3 million over a decade at the upscale London department store and £22 million on two properties.
Hajjiyeva was arrested in November 2018 and then released on bail. She is currently fighting an extradition request by Azerbaijan.
The 56-year-old says her husband’s trial in Azerbaijan was unfair and should not be used as grounds for the NCA’s financial information request.
NCA economic crimes department director Sarah Pritchard called the Court of Appeal ruling against Hajjiyeva “a significant result.”
“It will set a helpful precedent for future UWO cases,” Pritchard said in a statement.
But the crime fighting agency said its immediate goal was to get Hajjiyeva to cooperate.
“We are ultimately looking for Mrs.Hajjiyeva to comply with the original order of February 2018 to explain the source of the funds used to purchase her property, pending any further right of appeal that may granted,” NCA investigator Andy Lewis said.
The NCA has issued two separate UWOs in her case.
But the agency had only issued four sets of UWOs since their introduction in January 2018 because of the legal difficulty in collecting sufficient evidence for their release.
A UWO can only be applied to someone from outside the European Economic Area — a group of nations that includes the European Union and three other states — who holds a position of power that makes them liable to corruption.
Hajjiyeva has lived in Britain since 2010.
Her attorney argued in December that she cannot be considered a “person of power” in Azerbaijan.

Modi vows ‘grand’ Hindu temple at flashpoint site in Ayodhya

Modi vows ‘grand’ Hindu temple at flashpoint site in Ayodhya

  • The temple construction had been a campaign pledge of Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) even before the mosque’s demolition in 1992
  • In 2002, when Modi was chief minister of Gujarat state, 59 Hindu activists died in a blaze on a train from Ayodhya, leading to riots that saw upwards of 1,000 people perish, mostly Muslims
NEW DELHI: The construction of a grand Hindu temple at holy site bitterly contested with Muslims moved a step closer Wednesday when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a trust had been finalized to oversee the project.
The razing of a mosque at Ayodhya by a huge crowd of Hindu zealots almost 30 years ago unleashed some of the country’s worst sectarian violence since independence, with more than 2,000 people killed.
After a decades-long legal battle, India’s highest court ruled in November that the land in northern India should be managed by a trust to oversee the construction of a temple.
Modi announced in parliament, to applause and chants of “Hail Lord Ram” from party supporters, that the trust has now been set up.
“Let us all support the construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya,” Modi said, referring to the deity it will be named after.
The temple construction had been a campaign pledge of Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) even before the mosque’s demolition in 1992.
In 2002, when Modi was chief minister of Gujarat state, 59 Hindu activists died in a blaze on a train from Ayodhya, leading to riots that saw upwards of 1,000 people perish, mostly Muslims.
For critics, the temple construction forms part of Modi’s alleged master plan to remold the country as a Hindu nation, something he denies.
The temple will be built on 67 acres (27 hectares), while five acres on the outskirts of Ayodhya will be handed over to a Muslim body for the construction of a mosque, the Press Trust of India reported.
India’s powerful Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed Modi’s announcement, saying a centuries-old wait for the temple was over, and people would be finally able to worship at Ram’s birthplace.

