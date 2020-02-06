You are here

  • Home
  • High-speed train derails in Italy; 2 railway workers killed

High-speed train derails in Italy; 2 railway workers killed

The high-speed state railways train departed from Milan and was headed south to Bologna when it derailed. Above, police at the scene of the accident. (Polizia di Stato via Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rk656

Updated 18 sec ago
AP

High-speed train derails in Italy; 2 railway workers killed

  • State-railway train went off the rails, striking another train on adjacent tracks
  • Passenger train run is part of a popular high-speed rail service known as Freccia Rossa
Updated 18 sec ago
AP

ROME: Italian authorities say a high-speed passenger train has derailed in northern Italy, killing two railway workers and injuring 27 people.
Civil Protection chief Angelo Borrelli has told state radio that the state-railway train went off the rails, striking another train on adjacent tracks in the countryside near the town of Lodi. He says one of the dead was a train engineer.
Rai state TV says the other train involved is a freight train.
Borrelli said the high-speed state railways train had departed from Milan at 5:10 a.m. (0410 GMT) and was headed south to Bologna when it derailed. Borrelli said two of the injured were in serious condition, while the other 25 were less seriously injured.
The passenger train run is part of a popular high-speed rail service known as Freccia Rossa, or Red Arrow service Borrelli says the train was traveling at 298 kph (about 180 kph) when it derailed, smashing into the other train.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
It wasn’t immediately clear which of two trains the dead railway workers were aboard.

Topics: transport rail Italy

Related

World
At least 11 killed, dozens injured as trains collide in Italy
World
Italy train collision: cars crumpled 'like an accordion'

Indonesian president Widodo orders permanent solution to forest fires

Updated 31 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

Indonesian president Widodo orders permanent solution to forest fires

  • Indonesia last year suffered the worst forest blazes in four years when 1.6 million hectares of its forests and peat lands were burned
  • World Bank estimates total damage and economic losses from the fires amounted to $5.2 billion
Updated 31 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Thursday ordered government officials to find a permanent solution to prevent devastating annual forest fires that he understood had been almost entirely started by humans but made worst by climate change.
Indonesia last year suffered the worst forest blazes in four years when 1.6 million hectares of its forests and peat lands were burned. The World Bank estimated total damage and economic losses from the fires amounted to $5.2 billion.
Southeast Asia has suffered for years from smoke caused by the fires, which raised health and environmental concerns and at times diplomatic tensions between neighbors.
“Find a solution, a more permanent one against economic-motivated forest fires because according to reports I have received, 99% of forest fires were started by humans,” Widodo told a meeting with cabinet ministers and heads of agencies in charge of extinguishing fires.
Indonesian farmers often use fire to clear land during the dry season, but they can rage out of control and produce a choking haze. Palm oil cultivation is often blamed for land clearance in places like Sumatra and Borneo islands.
The Indonesian fires have been blamed for increasing greenhouse gas emissions and deforestation that can endanger wildlife such as orangutans.
Anyone caught using fires to illegally clear land for plantations can face up to 15 years in jail and fines, but green groups claim the laws have been poorly enforced.
Widodo also noted Australia’s bushfires which had burnt 11 hectares of forests and lands and are estimated to have killed up to 1 billion native animals.
“Climate change, rising temperatures, we all have felt them. Don’t let (fires) become big during the very hot weather or they will become hard to control,” the president said.
Widodo also ordered more frequent patrols on the ground by security personnel across the country, especially in fire-prone area such as Riau, Jambi, North Sumatra, and South Sumatra provinces.
Last year’s blazes were exacerbated by a mild El Nino weather pattern, which prolonged the dry season. Indonesia’s weather agency says it does not expect a repeat of El Nino this year.

Topics: environment Health Indonesia Joko Widodo forest fires

Related

World
World Bank: Indonesia forest fires cost $5.2bn in economic losses
Special
World
Schools stay shut as forest fires rage across Indonesia

Latest updates

High-speed train derails in Italy; 2 railway workers killed
Indonesian president Widodo orders permanent solution to forest fires
‘Aladdin’ star Mena Massoud is coming to the UAE’s Comic Con 
Saudi Arabia suspends travel to China for all citizens and residents
Toyota logs nine-month profit gain, upgrades annual forecasts

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.