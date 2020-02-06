Albania will not ‘cry at Europe’s door’, PM says

You are here

Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama said, ‘To say that Albanians will become Swedes, I don’t think it will happen.’ (AFP)
AFP

  • The country of 2.8 million hoped to get the greenlight to start EU entry talks in October, but France, Denmark and the Netherlands vetoed the move
  • Neighbouring North Macedonia’s bid was also put on hold due to resistance chiefly from Paris
TIRANA: Albania will not “stay at Europe’s door and cry” for it to open, Prime Minister Edi Rama told AFP, stressing that the Balkan state must focus on its own future while Brussels sorts out thorny questions over its admissions process.
The country of 2.8 million hoped to get the greenlight to start EU entry talks in October, but France, Denmark and the Netherlands vetoed the move.
Neighbouring North Macedonia’s bid was also put on hold due to resistance chiefly from Paris.
The French-led “non” outraged many in the Balkans and in the EU, where most member states had wanted to reward the two countries for pushing through significant reforms.
Brussels is now redoubling efforts to get all member states on board to approve the start of Albania and North Macedonia’s talks at a summit in May.
Prime Minister Rama, however, is not holding his breath.
“I do not expect anything,” Rama, a painter and former basketball player, told AFP in an interview conducted in French.
“We should do the things that should be done” regardless of decisions in Brussels, he said, adding that the country cannot “continue to live with this anxiety of waiting for something that is out of our hands.”
“We will not stay at Europe’s door and cry,” said the 55-year-old, who was wearing a long black coat and sneakers.
“We are not on this path because the French or the Germans are asking us, but because it is the only reasonable path for the future of our children and for the future of this country,” he said.
Rama added that the EU’s own reforms are far from Tirana’s control, though “it is important for us too that Europe changes.”
Europe “is suffering, it doesn’t work as it should, that’s clear.”
In order to placate French demands to rework the EU’s entry requirements before opening the gate to new members, the European Commission proposed a tougher and more political admissions process this week.
For Tirana, the main areas under scrutiny are its efforts to root out corruption and organized crime, as well as to strengthen rule of law.
The country has carried out intensive justice reforms since 2016, with hundreds of judges and prosecutors vetted for any links to crime or other unethical conduct.
While Brussels has applauded this process, a progress report in 2019 still noted that “corruption is prevalent in many areas” in the Balkan state. The next report is due at the end of the month.
“Albania did more than any other country for the opening of negotiations,” insisted Rama, who has been in power since 2013.
But the country will “continue to do its homework (because) we are not doing it for them, we are doing it for ourselves,” he added.
On that front, the government recently adopted a decree to bolster the fight against organized crime.
It has also asked parliament to crack down on corruption and crime in the construction sector — an issue that came to light after a deadly earthquake in November damaged more than 80,000 buildings, killing 51 people.
Authorities say they will put an end to decades of unchecked urbanization, especially in coastal tourist areas where many developers have built without proper permits or respect for safety codes.
The cost of the earthquake reconstruction effort is estimated at a billion euros (dollars), with which Albania is set to receive help at a donor conference later this month in Brussels.
“We greatly appreciate the will to organize this conference and we hope it will be successful,” Rama said.
Asked if the earthquake was a wake-up call for Albania generally, Rama said he was a “realist.”
“This is a huge opportunity for the country to demonstrate it is doing things differently,” he said.
“But to say that Albanians will become Swedes, I don’t think it will happen.”

Modi: Indian Muslims had nothing to fear in new citizenship law

  • ‘Pakistan is trying every trick to mislead the Muslims of India’
  • Pakistan has called India’s citizenship law a manifestation of Modi’s India taking a Hindu supremacist agenda
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Parliament on Thursday that Indian Muslims had nothing to fear from a new citizenship law and accused opposition parties of toeing rival Pakistan’s propaganda to create fear.
Modi said the Congress and other opposition parties had incited the nationwide protests against the law, which fast-tracks naturalization for Hindus, Christians and other religious minorities who have fled persecution in India’s Muslim-majority neighbors, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
“Pakistan is trying every trick to mislead the Muslims of India,” Modi said during the speech ending a debate during the budget session of Parliament.
Modi recalled that India’ first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who belonged to the Congress party, expressed concern over the plight of Hindus in Pakistan after British colonialists partitioned the subcontinent into Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan in 1947.
He also said “the new act will not impact the people of India, whether Muslims, Sikhs or Christians,” and accused opposition parties of employing “vote politics” to win support from Muslims, who are nearly 14 percent of India’s 1.3 billion people.
Rahul Gandhi, a top Congress party leader, accused Modi of sidestepping key economic issues of rising unemployment and falling growth.
Parliament approved the new citizenship law on Dec. 11, and in the nationwide protests that followed, at least 23 people were killed. Critics of the law have called it discriminatory and say it violates India’s secular constitution.
Supporters say it is an answer to religious discrimination in other places. Muslim migrants not included in the law still can seek citizenship under a 1955 law.
Pakistan has called India’s citizenship law a manifestation of Modi’s India taking a Hindu supremacist agenda. Prime Minister Imran Khan criticized Modi and accused India of human rights violations while speaking to a rally Thursday in Pakistan-held Kashmir.
Khan said Modi had converted India’s portion of Kashmir into the world’s largest prison and he hoped its people will soon get independence. Modi’s government last August ended the semi-autonomous status of Indian-controlled Kashmir and imposed a harsh security crackdown that has not been fully eased. The Muslim-majority Himalayan territory is divided between India and Pakistan and claimed by both.
Critics of the Modi government’s actions fear the new law and a possible nationwide citizenship registry together could leave millions of people stateless.
A registry in Assam state last year excluded nearly 2 million people, about half Hindu and half Muslim. They must prove their citizenship in quasi-legal tribunals or risk being declared foreign and stripped of rights.
The manifesto of Modi’s political party, which won by a landslide last year, promised a national registry. But Modi backed away from it after pressure mounted with the protests against the citizenship law.

