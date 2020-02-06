You are here

  • Home
  • US envoys visit Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahsa

US envoys visit Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahsa

1 / 4
US envoys to Saudi Arabia, Ambassador John Abi Zaid and Consul General Rachna Korhonen, at the office of Al-Ahsa's governor Prince Badr bin Muhammed bin Jalawi. (Supplied)
2 / 4
US envoys to Saudi Arabia, Ambassador John Abi Zaid and Consul General Rachna Korhonen, meet members of Al-Ahsa's Chamber of Commerce and Industry. (Supplied)
3 / 4
US envoys to Saudi Arabia, Ambassador John Abi Zaid and Consul General Rachna Korhonen, meet members of Al-Ahsa's Chamber of Commerce and Industry. (Supplied)
4 / 4
US envoys to Saudi Arabia, Ambassador John Abi Zaid and Consul General Rachna Korhonen, at the office of Al-Ahsa's governor Prince Badr bin Muhammed bin Jalawi. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wh6j4

Updated 06 February 2020
Bander Abdul Aziz

US envoys visit Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahsa

  • The envoys were received by the governor of Al-Ahsa, Prince Badr bin Muhammed bin Jalawi, at his office in the province’s headquarters where they discussed a number of common issues
  • The pair were also hosted by Al-Ahsa Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Updated 06 February 2020
Bander Abdul Aziz

AL-AHSA: US envoys to Saudi Arabia, Ambassador John Abi Zaid and Consul General Rachna Korhonen, visited Al-Ahsa province and met officials there on Thursday.
The envoys were received by the governor of Al-Ahsa, Prince Badr bin Muhammed bin Jalawi, at his office in the province’s headquarters where they discussed a number of common issues.
The ambassador noted the many developments that the Kingdom is witnessing.
The pair were also hosted by Al-Ahsa Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
They met the chairman of the chamber’s board of directors, Abdullatif Al-Arfaj, and secretary-general, Ibrahim Al-Asheikh Mubarak, and other members and businessmen.
The parties discussed investments in Al-Ahsa and explored ways to facilitate opportunities for commercial exchange, enhance partnership relations and economic cooperation.
They reviewed the chamber’s activities and contributions in serving the business community in the province, as well as environmental incentives and investment opportunities.
Al-Arfaj confirmed the depth of bilateral relations, cooperation and solid friendship between the two countries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Al-Ahsa US

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Neom ‘is the land of the future’
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ula hosts Ecotrail running race for first time

Neom security officer: Research, development key to cybersecurity

Updated 33 min 40 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Neom security officer: Research, development key to cybersecurity

  • Loginov spoke about global concerns and their economic aspects
Updated 33 min 40 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The key to cybersecurity is constant research and development to ensure that the latest technology is as safe as it can be, said Mike Loginov, chief information security officer at Neom.

In an interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh, Loginov spoke about global concerns and their economic aspects.

He said: “Cybersecurity is not the issue, cybercrime is. Cybercrime continues to be a large-scale global concern.

“Over the next 4 to 5 years, an estimated $5 trillion in global value will be at risk from cyberattacks, think what good causes this money could be used for and you get a sense of the waste, lost opportunity and economic impact.”

Loginov said that cybersecurity-related spending will likely surpass an estimated $130 billion by 2023.

The cybersecurity market is booming, growing by 30 times over the past 12 years, he added.

According to Loginov, the expenditure on cybersecurity is highly justified.

“As the sophistication of cyberattacks, ransomware and adversarial compromises increases, some in the industry might argue we are not spending nearly enough on this issue,” he said, adding: “The key to cybersecurity is constant research and development to ensure the latest technology is as safe as it can be.”

On the risks facing smart cities, Loginov said: “Smart megacities are large, complex ecosystems, and, as the level of connectivity to the digital airwaves increases within the city and beyond, the risk of compromise also increases.

“New smart megacities, such as Neom, have the advantage of no legacy systems. When you start from scratch, you can build in security functionality from the very beginning in every element that you need.”

Driven by a huge growth in connected systems and devices, advances have already been made in nano sensors with the ability to capture more relevant details and data designed to improve the management, efficiency, effectiveness and, crucially, the safety of the supporting city infrastructure.

“We will play a key role in helping develop cybersecurity skills in the Kingdom and the wider world through our living laboratory approach in Neom,” he adding: “We will also be looking to hire and attract, as residents, highly skilled technologists in cybersecurity.”

Asked about the link between 5G and cybersecurity, he said: “5G marks the beginning of a new era of network security with the introduction of enhanced encryption techniques. All data traffic sent over the 5G radio network is encrypted, integrity protected and subject to mutual authentication. So while the security risks are, in theory, higher, the protective measures being deployed are also improving.”

Topics: NEOM Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
New term starts for NEOM applicants at Prince Fahad bin Sultan University next Sunday 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Neom ‘is the land of the future’

Latest updates

Neom security officer: Research, development key to cybersecurity
US kills Al-Qaeda in Arabian Peninsula leader in Yemen -Trump
Indonesia looks to boost Saudi trade, investment
Saudi art museums ‘desperately needed,’ says curator
Saleh Alabdelali storms into surprise lead in Hail Nissan Rally

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.