US envoys visit Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahsa

AL-AHSA: US envoys to Saudi Arabia, Ambassador John Abi Zaid and Consul General Rachna Korhonen, visited Al-Ahsa province and met officials there on Thursday.
The envoys were received by the governor of Al-Ahsa, Prince Badr bin Muhammed bin Jalawi, at his office in the province’s headquarters where they discussed a number of common issues.
The ambassador noted the many developments that the Kingdom is witnessing.
The pair were also hosted by Al-Ahsa Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
They met the chairman of the chamber’s board of directors, Abdullatif Al-Arfaj, and secretary-general, Ibrahim Al-Asheikh Mubarak, and other members and businessmen.
The parties discussed investments in Al-Ahsa and explored ways to facilitate opportunities for commercial exchange, enhance partnership relations and economic cooperation.
They reviewed the chamber’s activities and contributions in serving the business community in the province, as well as environmental incentives and investment opportunities.
Al-Arfaj confirmed the depth of bilateral relations, cooperation and solid friendship between the two countries.
