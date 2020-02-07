UN, EU condemn Idlib bombings

You are here

A Syrian who fled from the town of Sarmin, about 8 kilometres southeast of the city of Idlib in northwestern Syria, returns to the town to collect some belongings on Feb. 7, 2020. (AFP)
  • The UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund announced that it was releasing an additional $30 million in aid to help ease the crisis
  • More than half the civilian population is said to have fled the country as a result of the war, with many residing in neighboring Arab states and Turkey
LONDON: Military operations in northwest Syria have caused “unacceptable” human suffering and “massive waves of civilian displacement and major loss of civilian life,” the UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told the Security Council on Thursday.
Hundreds of civilians have died and over half a million people have been displaced from their homes as fighting has intensified between Damascus and armed groups in the last rebel stronghold of Idlib in recent months.
Airstrikes and ground operations in Idlib by Russian-backed Syrian regime forces, Turkish forces and various militant groups have all contributed to creating a nightmare scenario, Pedersen said, with over half a million people displaced by violence in just two months.
The UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund announced that it was releasing an additional $30 million in aid to help ease the crisis. 
Pedersen said he could see no military solution to the situation on the ground, and if UN resolution 2245 —calling for a “nationwide ceasefire” — is not implemented, the region will descend into a “bloody and protracted last stand on the Turkish border, with grave consequences for civilians.”
The UN’s Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Sir Mark Lowcock also addressed the Security Council, describing the situation in Idlib as a “humanitarian catastrophe.”
Sir Mark, who is also the UN’s emergency relief coordinator, said civilians are in urgent need of assistance with so many being forced to flee in the depths of winter, and hundreds of millions of dollars are needed to provide basic things such as tents, plastic sheets, fuel, stoves and warm clothes.
“We have seen chaotic pictures in town after town as vehicles line up in every direction trying to flee. People who have just moved cannot find adequate shelter,” he added.
“Tens of thousands are crammed into schools, mosques and unfinished buildings. Many others are in tents in the mud, exposed to wind, rain and freezing weather. What we have been warning you about is happening.”
The EU also called for an end to bombings in Syria, as well as the opening of a humanitarian corridor from Idlib to allow civilians to flee, as regime forces continue to advance on the rebel stronghold.
“Bombings and other attacks on civilians in northwest Syria must stop,” said the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Josep Borrell. 
In a statement released jointly with European Emergency Response Coordinator Janez Lenarcic, Borrell said the EU stands ready to provide assistance to internally displaced Syrians facing “extraordinary human suffering.”
The statement also demanded “unimpeded” humanitarian access, respect for “humanitarian law” and the protection of Idlib’s civilian population.
The Syrian conflict is thought to have claimed the lives of almost 400,000 people since its outbreak, sparked by a civil uprising against President Bashar Assad in 2011.
More than half the civilian population is said to have fled the country as a result of the war, with many residing in neighboring Arab states and Turkey.
On Wednesday, regime forces backed by Russian warplanes entered the town of Saraqib, 15 km east of the city of Idlib.

Topics: Idlib EU UN Syria

LONDON: British Daesh militants could face trial in Syria under plans announced by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is holding thousands of prisoners in the country’s northeast.  
The SDF’s political arm, the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, announced on Thursday that it would begin putting the militants on trial in Syria in March, The Independent reported. 
The announcement followed a meeting between the SDF’s foreign relations committee and Finland’s Foreign Ministry. 
“We explained our intention to set up a special court for Isis (Daesh) to the Finnish government and asked for help from the legal and technical aspects, and that this trial be transparent and public,” the administration said in a statement. 
The SDF has been calling for foreign governments to repatriate their citizens who joined Daesh so they can face trial in their own countries. 
However, the UK and other European countries have refused to bring them home, citing security risks. 
“Unfortunately many states have not responded to our appeals. For example, we have handed over less than 10 percent of Isis-linked children to their countries so far,” the statement said.
“There is the urgent need for a solution to this issue in our region, and to pressure states to receive their nationals.”
More than 1,000 foreign militants have been held in detention by the SDF since the territorial defeat of Daesh last year. 
Around 40 of these fighters are British — 10 men and 30 women who are being held separately along with their children. 
The SDF is a Kurdish-led armed group that had been a key member of the international coalition fighting Daesh. 
Meanwhile, a British woman who ran away to join Daesh as a teenager lost a legal challenge on Friday aimed at restoring her citizenship, which was revoked on national security grounds.
Shamima Begum, one of three London schoolgirls who traveled to Syria in 2015, resurfaced at a refugee camp in the country last year and told reporters she wanted to come home.
But her apparent lack of remorse has triggered criticism in Britain, and the family has expressed its own shock at her lack of repentance.
Former Home Secretary Sajid Javid revoked her citizenship, but she challenged the decision before the Special Immigration Appeals Commission.
She argued that she is not the citizen of another country, and that Javid’s decision left her stateless.
But the tribunal ruled in Javid’s favor on Friday. Judge Doron Blum said the decision did not breach the Home Office’s “extraterritorial human rights policy by exposing Ms Begum to a real risk of death or inhuman or degrading treatment.”
The tribunal ruled that she was “a citizen of Bangladesh by descent,” and therefore not rendered stateless.
Her attorney, Daniel Furner, said the decision was baffling and would be appealed.
Begum’s family has long argued that she has never had a Bangladeshi passport and that she is from the UK.

Topics: UK Daesh Syria SDF

