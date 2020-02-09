You are here

Scientists race to develop vaccine for new coronavirus

Above, a laboratory technician works on samples from people to be tested for the new coronavirus. Death toll from the virus outbreak has risen to 811, surpassing the number of fatalities in the 2002-2003 SARS pandemic. (AFP)
AFP

  • The new virus has spread rapidly since emerging late last year in China, killing more than 800 people
  • Cases have been reported in two dozen other countries
SINGAPORE: Scientists from the United States to Australia are using new technology in an ambitious, multi-million-dollar drive to develop a vaccine in record time to tackle China’s coronavirus outbreak.
The new virus has spread rapidly since emerging late last year in China, killing more than 800 people in the mainland and infecting over 37,000. Cases have been reported in two dozen other countries.
Coming up with any vaccine typically takes years, and involves a lengthy process of testing on animals, clinical trials on humans and regulatory approvals.
But several teams of experts are racing to develop one quicker, backed by an international coalition that aims to combat emerging diseases, and Australian scientists hope theirs could be ready in six months.
“It is a high-pressure situation and there is a lot of weight on us,” said senior researcher Keith Chappell, part of the group from Australia’s University of Queensland.
But the scientist added he took “some solace” knowing several teams around the world were engaged in the same mission.
“The hope is that one of these will be successful and can contain this outbreak,” he said.
But even a timeframe of six months looks agonizingly slow with the virus, believed to have emerged from a market selling wild animals, killing close to 100 people every day in mainland China.
Efforts are being led by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), a body established in 2017 to finance costly biotechnology research in the wake of an Ebola outbreak in West Africa that killed more than 11,000 people.
With a mission to speed up the development of vaccines, CEPI is pouring millions of dollars into four projects around the world and has put out a call for more proposals.
The projects hope to use new technology to develop vaccines that can be tested in the near future.
The body’s CEO, Richard Hatchett, said the aim was to start clinical testing in just 16 weeks.
German biopharmaceutical company CureVac and US-based Moderna Therapeutics are developing vaccines based on “messenger RNA” — instructions that tell the body to produce proteins — while Inovio, another American firm, is using DNA-based technology.
DNA- and RNA-based vaccines use the genetic coding of the virus to trick the body’s cells into producing proteins identical to those on the surface of the pathogen, explained Ooi Eng Eong, deputy director of the emerging infectious diseases program at the Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore.
The immune system learns to recognize the proteins so that it is ready to find and attack the virus when it enters the body.
The Australian researchers are using “molecular clamp” technology invented by the university’s scientists that allows them to rapidly develop new vaccines based solely on a virus DNA sequence.
French scientists at the Pasteur Institute are modifying the measles vaccine to work against the coronavirus, but do not expect it to be ready for about 20 months.
Meanwhile, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention has also started developing vaccines, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.
Health authorities weigh the risks and benefits in vaccine approvals and if there is a public health emergency, the process could be shortened, said Ooi of the Duke-NUS Medical School.
But he added that “paradoxically, if the situation improves, then actually the pathway for vaccines would be longer.”
“If there’s a lot of these new coronavirus cases around, then you accept some risk, because of the tremendous amount of benefit you can derive, whereas if there are not many cases, the tolerance for risk would be very low.”
While there is no vaccine for the coronavirus, some doctors are trying out a potent brew of anti-retroviral and flu drugs to treat those infected, but the science is inconclusive as to whether they are effective.
Ultimately, scientists may end up in the same situation they were during the 2002-2003 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) — it died out before a vaccine could be fully developed.
A close cousin of the new coronavirus, SARS spread around the world and killed nearly 800.
But Ong Siew Hwa, the director of Acumen Research Laboratories, a biotech company in Singapore, said efforts to develop a vaccine for the new virus should continue even if the outbreak ends.
“I think a vaccine will definitely be important,” she said. “If it’s not in time for this round, it is important for the next time.”

Topics: Health coronavirus

Tunisian innovation brings hope to epilepsy sufferers

  • High-tech bracelet made by Epilert alerts friends and family that a seizure has happened
  • Severity and location of a patient is sent instantly and automatically to caregivers
TUNIS: Millions of epilepsy patients across the Arab world are in daily danger of suffering a potentially fatal seizure, with multiple factors influencing when an attack might strike.

The condition’s unpredictability makes it tough to manage, and a quick response from caregivers is essential.

Three Tunisian entrepreneurs have created a high-tech bracelet that automatically alerts friends and family that a seizure has happened.

“Usually, people who have seizures don’t know when one is going to strike. We could see the problem, and wanted to use technology to create a solution,” said 25-year-old Haroun Moula, cofounder and chief operating officer of Tunis-based Epilert.

The sister of fellow cofounder Firas Rhaiem, 25, suffers from epilepsy, which inspired the two schoolfriends and third cofounder Amine Riahi, 26, to act.

The Epilert, a high-tech bracelet, automatically alerts friends and family that a seizure has happened. (Supplied)

Together, they launched Epilert in 2017 with a few hundred dollars, recruiting unpaid graduates and students to work for the company in return for a stake in the firm. The company also formed a partnership with a Tunis university medical school.

“The first challenge was to make our engineers aware of the medical and scientific background of epilepsy so we could design an optimal solution,” said Moula. “Our research led us to decide on a bracelet because it’s easy to wear and use, and isn’t stigmatizing.”

A seizure puts the epilepsy sufferer in danger, not only from the attack itself but from harm caused if they were to fall: Every year, one in 1,000 people with epilepsy dies from a seizure, according to the US Epilepsy Foundation. “Imagine if a seizure were to happen when someone is in the shower or riding a bike,” said Moula, a computer engineer.

Epilert’s bracelet monitors a patient’s heartbeat, temperature, neurological activity and other physiological data.

It will recognize that a wearer is having a seizure within 30 seconds of a fit starting, and automatically contact the person’s caregivers, which are registered on the patient’s account on the Epilert app.

The bracelet will provide info on the seizure’s severity and the patient’s location. Alerts can be delivered via SMS or automated phone call. The device, which syncs to the wearer’s smartphone via Bluetooth, can predict when a seizure is likely.

“If a patient is able to know a seizure is likely, they can ensure they’re in a safe environment,” said Moula. “Our added value is in the signal processing of the data, especially the neurological data, which isn’t something you can find on other devices.”

As well as automatically collecting physiological information including wearers’ sleep patterns, users can add other important data to their profile such as their age, sex, weight and height.

They can also log other data such as their most recent meal and emotional status, which can all influence the likelihood of a seizure and its severity.

“The idea is to use the app as an awareness tool and as a tool for the patient to track themselves, logging detailed data to better help the algorithms and the doctors,” said Moula.

There should be a huge market for Epilert’s technology. Ten of the 22 Arab League member states provide no public data on epilepsy, according to a 2016 academic study, but among the 12 members that do provide data, 7.5 people per 1,000 suffer from epilepsy.

The combined population of Arab League members is around 420 million, so extrapolating the academics’ data would mean there are around 3.15 million epilepsy suffers in the region.

Epilert is conducting preclinical trials of its bracelet, and filing for US regulatory approval in order to start selling it in the US. Moula expects to receive the go-ahead by the end of 2020.

Patients will be able to buy the bracelet directly from Epilert, although the company also plans to partner with doctors specializing in epilepsy in order to boost awareness of the product.

The bracelet will cost $150, while a subscription to Epilert’s services costs a further $10 per month.

 

• This report is being published by Arab News as a partner of the Middle East Exchange, which was launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to reflect the vision of the UAE prime minister and ruler of Dubai to explore the possibility of changing the status of the Arab region. 

Topics: Editor’s Choice Tunisia epilepsy Epilert

How GCC countries are spurring entrepreneurship

