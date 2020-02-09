You are here

Thai mall shooting survivors tracked killer via CCTV

A person takes a photo of flowers before a memorial service at Terminal 21 Korat mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (AP)
People hold his bouquet during a memorial service at Terminal 21 Korat mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (AP)
People lay flowers during a memorial service at Terminal 21 Korat mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (AP)
  • Authorities are still piecing together details of how a soldier killed at least 29 people and wounded dozens
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: In a fourth-floor toilet of the Terminal 21 mall, shoppers jammed cubicle doors against the entrance to keep out a Thai soldier on a shooting spree, tracing his movements through fragments of CCTV passed on by friends on the outside.
Barricaded in the women’s toilet with a few dozen others, Chanathip Somsakul, a 33-year-old music teacher, and his wife pored through social media and made frantic calls to friends and family.
Their daughter Chopin sat watchfully on a ledge, a three-year-old bystander to a mass killing without precedent in Thailand.
Nakhon Ratchasima, a mid-size Thai city entwined like much of the northeastern Isaan region by tight family connections and social media networks, quickly began to rally to its own trapped inside.
“A friend who works at the mall was talking to a guy in the CCTV control room... he gave us updates on the location of the gunman,” Chanathip told AFP on Sunday.
Those details, shared over messaging apps, may have saved the lives of Chanathip, his family and the 20-30 others inside.
But in the swirl of competing information, dread gripped those hidden inside cupboards, storerooms and toilets across the mega-mall.
“Everyone was terrified and lost. There was so much information going around, people weren’t sure what to believe,” Chanathip added.
For hours, a killer stalked the concourses, the glass-fronted windows of the multi-level mall spider-webbed by bullet holes.
The gunman — a soldier apparently angered by a dispute over the sale of a house — had already slain several people on his way into the shopping center, the largest in the city and packed on the first day of a long weekend.
Sergeant-Major Jakrapanth Thomma swaggered through the mall, a machine gun slung over his shoulder and wearing a helmet and combat gear, in full view of CCTV cameras.
By the end of his spree at least 30 people would be dead — himself included. Many more are wounded, several critically.
Fear snapped through Chanathip’s hideout when someone banged on the toilet door.
“I thought it could be the gunman. A lady asked ‘who is it?’ but there was no answer. She wanted to open the door but we all convinced her not to.”
Chanathip had just finished teaching a music lesson and — like hundreds of others — was eating in the mall with his family when gunfire erupted.
His family took refuge in the women’s toilet. Some men pulled the toilet doors off and wedged them against the entrance.
At 9 p.m. on Saturday they received word from police that they could leave, which they did — in an orderly fashion at first, along with dozens of others.
But gunshots rang out as they reached a car park, sparking a wild sprint.
Inside, scores of others remained trapped, cowering in gym toilets, under restaurant tables and in store rooms — hoovering up information on the whereabouts of the gunman.
From inside the stockroom of H&M, Aldrin Baliquing, a Filipino teacher in his 40s, meditated to stay calm.
“I was so scared because the shop where we were trapped was just above the establishment where the gunman held his hostages,” he said, referring to unconfirmed reports the rogue soldier had taken human shields.
As police began to clear bullet-riddled cars and rust-red blood stains on the street that had dried in the Thai heat, survivors tried to make sense of a night of terror.
“Everything happened so fast,” Lapasrada Khumpeepong, 13, told AFP during a Sunday vigil for the dead and injured.
She and her mother had been trapped in the bathroom on the ground floor of Terminal 21, cornered there for five hours after they tried to flee from the sound of rapid gunfire.
“Thank you to those who sacrificed themselves to keep others alive,” she scrawled on a condolences board at the vigil.
“Without you, we would not be here today.”

Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines said it would fully cooperate with health authorities in the UAE after reports emerged of a Filipino expatriate contracting the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).
The Department of Foreign Affairs said that the Filipino was under observation and was being given the necessary medical care in line with UAE standards.
The expat is one of two confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV in the UAE so far. The other is a Chinese national. There have been seven nCoV cases in the UAE to date.
Two Filipinos have tested positive for the virus. The first was a crew member from the cruise ship Diamond Princess, which is currently docked in Japan.
Philippine authorities reminded its overseas workers to practice hand hygiene by washing hands with soap and running water, or applying an alcohol-based sanitizer; observing proper cough etiquette, and avoiding crowds and close contact with people displaying flu-like symptoms.
The Department of Foreign Affairs also advised people to only get information from official sources, such as the UAE’s health authorities, and to avoid sharing any unverified information on social media.

Last week Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III apologized to the UAE government for claiming that an overseas Filipino worker had died in the city from a “still undetermined strain of coronavirus.”
According to the Dubai Government Media Office, the cause of the Filipino woman’s death was pneumonia and she had tested negative for nCoV.
Meanwhile around 30 Filipinos from Wuhan, China, returned to a military air base north of Manila on board a chartered Royal Air flight on Sunday.
They were taken to the Athletes’ Village in New Clark City, Tarlac, where they will be quarantined for 14 days along with the government officials and diplomats who brought them back.
“The embassy and the (Shanghai) consulate liaised with Chinese authorities to facilitate the operation,” the Department of Foreign Affairs said. “This past week, two representatives from the Consulate General in Shanghai had to hurdle several border provinces’ clearances along their arduous two-day land travel to Wuhan City to coordinate with the Filipino community and the Foreign Affairs Office in Hubei Province.”
In a press conference on Sunday, Health Undersecretary Gerardo Bayugo expressed confidence that there was no contamination when the repatriated Filipinos arrived at the air base. He added that there were no signs of infection based on the medical reports provided. 
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año assured residents in the area that protective measures were being enforced. “There is no risk to the residents of Capas Tarlac,” he said in a statement. “How could that be when they will not even see a glimpse or shadow of our overseas foreign workers in the Athletes’ Village?” Año added that the government’s decision to use the area was “out of necessity and of national interest.”
As of Sunday midday the Department of Health said that the number of people under investigation for possible infection in the Philippines had risen to 284. The number includes three confirmed cases, all Chinese visitors from Wuhan, one of whom died on Feb. 1.
Of the 284, 240 were admitted to hospitals, 15 refused hospitalization, and 24 have been discharged. The first confirmed case, a 38-year-old Chinese woman, is recovering and her latest test came back negative.

Topics: China Coronavirus coronavirus Philippines United Arab Emirates UAE China

