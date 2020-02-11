You are here

Vandals damage dozens of cars in Arab village in Israel

An Arab Israeli man points to graffiti that reads in Hebrew “Arabs out” (L) and “assimilation” (R) a negative reference Jews and non-Jews mixing, scrawled on the wall of a house in the Arab Israeli town. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 February 2020
AP

  • Police said the suspects fled the area and they opened an investigation
  • It appeared to be a so-called “price tag” attack which nationalist Israelis have been known to carry out against Arabs in recent years
JERUSALEM: Vandals slashed the tires of dozens of vehicles in an Arab town in northern Israel and spray painted slogans on buildings warning of Jewish-Arab “assimilation,” Israeli police said Tuesday.
Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said the suspects fled the area and police units had opened an investigation and collected evidence from the scene. The slogans in the village of Jish read: “Jews wake up, stop the assimilation.”
Police said the incident was being treated as a suspected hate crime.
It appeared to be the latest case of the so-called “price tag” attacks that hard-line nationalist Israelis have been known to carry out against Arabs in recent years. Most have been directed at Palestinians in response to militant attacks or perceived efforts by Israeli authorities to limit settlement expansion, while others have targeted Christian and Muslim sites.
In December, vandals slashed the tires of over 160 vehicles and sprayed slogans such as “Arabs=enemies” in a Palestinian neighborhood of Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.
It was unclear what motivated Tuesday’s incident.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attack and vowed to “find the offenders and deal with them to the fullest extent of the law.”
He said: “We will not accept any attacks on our citizens.”

Topics: Palestine Israel vandalism

Trump deal makes 'Swiss cheese' of Palestinian territory, Abbas tells UN Security Council

Updated 46 min 14 sec ago
AFP

Trump deal makes 'Swiss cheese' of Palestinian territory, Abbas tells UN Security Council

  • Abbas said that peace with Israel remained 'achievable'
  • 'This plan cannot achieve peace and security as it cancels international legitimacy'
Updated 46 min 14 sec ago
AFP

UNITED NATIONS: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday told the UN Security Council that the world should reject President Donald Trump's Middle East plan, calling it an outside imposition that cannot bring lasting peace.
Brandishing a large map of Israel and Palestine as laid out by Trump's long-awaited January 28 announcement, Abbas called it a "Swiss cheese" deal that would limit Palestinian sovereignty.
"I would like to say to Mr. Donald Trump that his plan cannot achieve peace and security as it cancels international legitimacy," Abbas told the Security Council.
"It cancels all the rights of the Palestinians. This does not meet the aspirations of a two-state solution," he said.
"If you impose peace it will not last, it cannot last," he said, asking: "What gives you the right to annex these lands?"
Abbas said that peace with Israel remained "achievable" and said: "I have come to build a just partnership."
"This deal is not an international partnership. This proposal was from one state, supported by another state to be imposed."
The Palestinians have sought to rally international support against the plan, which Trump unveiled alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has since moved forward on plans to annex vast parts of the West Bank.
While the Palestinians have refused to deal with Trump, seeing him as biased, Abbas said his first encounters with the billionaire turned president were positive.
Trump, whose evangelical Christian base is strongly supportive of Israel, has taken a series of landmark steps such as recognizing contested Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish state and ending assistance to the UN body that helps Palestinian refugees.
"I do not know who gave him this advice. The President Trump I met was not like that," Abbas said.

Topics: Middle East peace plan Mahmoud Abbas

