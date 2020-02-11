You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s Princess Nora University team miss out on volleyball playoff at AWST in Sharjah

Saudi Arabia’s Princess Nora University team miss out on volleyball playoff at AWST in Sharjah

UAE’s Al-Wasl team came through a grueling encounter with Bahrain’s Al-Ahli Club at AWST. (Supplied: AWST)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5bhrw

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Princess Nora University team miss out on volleyball playoff at AWST in Sharjah

  • The fifth edition of the tournament organised by Sharjah Women’s Sports concludes on February 12
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

SHARJAH: Saudi Arabia’s Princess Nora University missed an opportunity to secure their spots in the volleyball fifth-placed playoff at the Arab Women Sports Tournament in Sharjah, UAE, on Tuesday.
Facing off against Jordan’s De La Salle team, the Saudis went down by three sets to zero as the Jordanians ran out comfortable winners.
Elsewhere, the UAE’s Al-Wasl team came through a grueling encounter with Bahrain’s Al-Ahli Club — eventually sealing the win in five sets, with an overall scoreline of 100-91.
Al-Wasl will play De La Salle for fifth place on Wednesday.
The fifth edition of the tournament organised by Sharjah Women’s Sports concludes on February 12.

Topics: volleyball Sharjah UAE Arab Women Sports Tournament

Related

Sport
Saudi female karate players break new barriers in UAE competition
Sport
AWST to be held in Sharjah from Feb. 2

Former athletes share life-lessons at MILKEN MEA Summit

Updated 11 February 2020
Jumana Khamis

Former athletes share life-lessons at MILKEN MEA Summit

  • Insights on self-awareness, visualization and discipline were shared by former athletes at Milken Institute’s 2020 Middle East and Africa Summit in Abu Dhabi
  • Footballers Nicolas Anelka, Didier Drogba and boxer Wladimir Klitschko spoke of the key lessons they learnt during their lengthy careers in sport
Updated 11 February 2020
Jumana Khamis

DUBAI: International footballing superstar Didier Drogba used to envisage himself scoring goals ahead of a match before venturing onto the pitch, delegates were told on Tuesday at the Milken Institute’s 2020 Middle East and Africa Summit, in Abu Dhabi.

Insights on self-awareness, visualization and discipline were shared by former athletes during the summit.

The annual event, which gathered more than 1,000 business executives, investors, government officials and philanthropists, also welcomed former professional football players and the longest reigning Heavyweight Boxing Champion Wladimir Klitschko, in a session titled ‘Life After Sport: What Do Elite Athletes Do Next?.’

Recalling some of his most memorable moments on the pitch, retired footballer Didier Drogba, who was Ivory Coast captain from 2006 to 2014, talked about wins and losses in his 20-year career as a footballer and the life lessons he is now passing down to aspiring players in his home country, the Ivory Coast.

Looking back at the 2012 Champions League final match between his former team Chelsea and Bayern Munich, he spoke about his winning penalty shot that secured his team the cup.

“My approach was that I want to win, I am a striker and I need to do everything to help my team win,” he said during a panel discussion at the summit.

Overall, the Ivorian striker enjoyed a glittering career scoring 164 goals in 381 games and winning four Premier Leagues and the 2012 Champions League.

Drogba said he often visualized different scenarios of scoring a goal before a match, while motivating other players to do the same and manifesting a win for his team.

Today, he is the founder of ‘The Didier Drogba Foundation,’ which provides financial and material support in both health and education to people in Africa.

“We need to invest in a lot of infrastructure in Africa to give young talent the possibility to be in a better environment to progress and reach their full potential,” he said.

Drogba also expressed his keenness to contribute to the Ivory Coast Football Federation by sharing his past experience as a professional footballer. 

“In Africa, football is more than just a game, it is a way of life, and a hope for all these kids dreaming of a better future and of crossing the Mediterranean Sea.”

Meanwhile, Nicolas Anelka, former player and manager talked about the discipline needed to not only succeed as an athlete but in other areas of life.

Starting his football career at 16, the French player highlighted the importance of self and body-awareness, noting that he has continued to follow a structured lifestyle maintaining a healthy diet and exercise schedule, and getting adequate sleep.

“Listening to your body and having that awareness comes with your curiosity to learn all that you can about yourself, and you can also find the right people who can help you become better mentally and then physically,” he said. 

Similarly, former boxer Wladimir Klitschko discussed the power of mental strength, pointing out that “if you control your mind, you control everything.”

Taking part in a total of 69 boxing fights throughout his career, he rejoiced in his success and failures inside the ring, stressing that “endurance” is the key to progress in life.

“I am a challenge master,” said Klitschko. “I like to fail, because you learn the most when you fail, and you learn more about yourself and about the world.”

Topics: Milken Institute’s 2020 Middle East and Africa Summit Abu Dhabi Nicolas Anelka Didier Drogba Wladimir Klitschko

Related

Middle-East
Thought leaders meet in UAE for Milken Institute economic summit
Sport
With Drogba and Eto’o as ambassadors, Morocco plays up long-shot 2026 World Cup bid

Latest updates

‘Changing the Script’: Red Sea film festival announces theme, honors three cinematic innovators 
Diriyah Gate Development Authority appoints chief marketing, communications officer
Saudi Arabia’s Princess Nora University team miss out on volleyball playoff at AWST in Sharjah
Rare snowfall carpets Baghdad and other Iraqi cities
Men missing in Saudi’s Rub Al-Khali desert found safe, well by rescuers

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.