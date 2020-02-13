You are here

  • Home
  • Arab coalition in Yemen refers three airstrike incidents to judicial authorities

Arab coalition in Yemen refers three airstrike incidents to judicial authorities

1 / 2
Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed Al-Jaber, said there is a lot of misunderstanding and miscommunication among the British public about Saudi efforts to support Yemen. (AN Photo/Ali Noori)
2 / 2
Short Url

https://arab.news/zs8us

Updated 20 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB

Arab coalition in Yemen refers three airstrike incidents to judicial authorities

  • The coalition affirms its commitment to rules and provisions of international humanitarian law and holds violators accountable
  • JIAT has referred 182 cases to judicial authorities
Updated 20 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: The Arab coalition fighting to restore the Yemeni government has referred to judicial authorities several cases in which the operations violated international humanitarian law.

The investigative procedures, including documents and evidence, have been sent to coalition member nations to ensure those responsible are held accountable, said coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki.

“The coalition affirms its commitment to the rules and provisions of international humanitarian law and holds violators…accountable in accordance with the regulations of each coalition state,” Al-Maliki added.

The incidents include a strike in August 2016 on a hospital that works with Doctors Without Borders, in which 16 people were killed, and an attack in 2018 on a wedding ceremony in Bani Qayis that left 20 dead. A third incident, also in 2018, involved an airstrike on a bus in Dahyan that killed more than 40 schoolchildren.

The Joint Incident Assessment Team, an investigative body set up by the coalition, has referred 182 cases to judicial authorities and discovered breaches of rules in 22 investigations.

The Arab coalition, which is fighting to restore the government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, includes Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain. It has been battling the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen since 2015.

A coalition source said the killing of Iran’s top military commander in a US drone attack in Iraq last month has increased the chances of peace in Yemen. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s Quds Force, had “supported the Houthis with advanced military capabilities” the official said. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have used Yemen as a testing ground for its drones and ballistic missiles, the source added.

The coalition said that the Houthi militia have launched 300 ballistic missiles and shells into Saudi Arabia, killing 116 Saudis and expatriates.

Speaking on Monday during a visit to the UK, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed Al-Jaber, said there is a lot of misunderstanding and miscommunication among the British public about Saudi efforts to support Yemen and restore the country’s government, security and stability.

He said the Kingdom is also supporting Yemen through humanitarian operations, and economic aid and development.

“We would like to explain our facts on the ground to the people of the UK,” Al-Jaber told Arab News.

The ambassador, along with Al-Maliki and delegations from the King Salman Humanitarian and Relief Center and the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen, are visiting the UK to highlight the work of the Kingdom and the coalition in Yemen.

Helen Alderson, from the International Committee of the Red Cross, said the solution to the Yemen conflict must be a political solution.

“We would like to see the fighting stop and for people to be able to go back to their lives, for rehabilitation of the services, the systems and the structures, for them to be able to start working again and for people to go back to normal and peaceful lives,” she said.

Topics: Yemen Arab Coalition Col. Turki Al-Maliki Mohammed Al-Jaber

Related

Special
Middle-East
Houthis confiscate properties of 35 Yemeni lawmakers
Special
Middle-East
Yemeni parties urged to adhere to Riyadh Agreement

Saudi Arabia prepares for festival of love

Updated 34 min 34 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

Saudi Arabia prepares for festival of love

  • Hearts and flowers are everywhere as the Kingdom prepares to celebrate the once ‘haram’ Valentine’s Day tomorrow
  • Saudis are buying extravagant gifts, flowers, cheesy balloons and even the cliched teddy bears for that special person
Updated 34 min 34 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: Love is in the air and hearts and flowers are everywhere as the Kingdom prepares to celebrate the once “haram” Valentine’s Day tomorrow.

As recently as three years ago it would have been unthinkable — Saudi Arabia’s feared religious police saw to that.

Florists and confectioners used to hide their red roses and heart-shaped chocolate in fear of the Commission for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice (CPVPV). Restaurant owners even banned birthday or anniversary celebrations on Feb. 14 for fear of arrest or closure.

Hearts and flowers are everywhere as Saudi Arabia prepares to celebrate the once ‘haram’ Valentine’s Day tomorrow. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

A breakthrough came in 2018, when former Makkah CPVPV President Sheikh Ahmed Qasim Al-Ghamdi declared that Valentine’s Day did not contradict Islamic teaching or doctrine. Celebrating love was universal,and not limited to non-Muslims, he said.

Now Saudis are buying extravagant gifts, flowers, cheesy balloons and even the cliched teddy bears for that special person.

To help readers to get the most out of Valentine’s, Arab News has compiled an essential guide. We have advice on romantic getaways, whether you’re on a budget, or ready to splash out on a rented yacht in the Red Sea or a cultural heritage hotel in a palm oasis in the Eastern Province.

There’s also a “his and her” gift guide for every purse, and info on the best places for that romantic meal for two.

Topics: Saudi Valentine's Day Commission for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice Valentine’s Day

Related

Saudi Arabia
Valentine’s Day: The appeal of literature and poetry about romantic love in Arab culture
Saudi Arabia
Valentine’s Day buying guide in Saudi Arabia: What she wants, what he wants
Saudi Arabia
Food of love: A guide to Valentine’s dining in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Why diamonds are forever for romantic Saudis on Valentine’s Day

Latest updates

Arab coalition in Yemen refers three airstrike incidents to judicial authorities
Saudi Arabia prepares for festival of love
Centuries of Arabic romantic poetry a timeline of love
Love on Saudi Arabia’s silver screens
Israeli High Court allows Heba Yazbak to participate in elections

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.