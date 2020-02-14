You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia's AlUla to be developed into world’s largest living museum

Saudi Arabia's AlUla to be developed into world’s largest living museum

Saudi Arabia has unveiled plans to develop AlUla into the world’s largest living museum and a major heritage, cultural, arts and adventure tourism destination. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/72arj

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's AlUla to be developed into world’s largest living museum

  • Kingdom wants 2m visitors to county by 2035
  • The development plans were announced during the 10th UN World Urban Forum in Abu Dhab
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Saudi Arabia has unveiled plans to develop AlUla into the world’s largest living museum and a major heritage, cultural, arts and adventure tourism destination.
AlUla is known for its natural beauty and archaeological diversity. It has hosted major cultural events, including a site-responsive outdoor art installation featuring the work of Saudi and international artists.
The development plans were announced during the 10th UN World Urban Forum in Abu Dhabi.
“The balanced development strategy places people first as part of a broader commitment to become an open living museum for the world and a global center for culture, heritage, arts and eco-tourism projects,” the CEO of the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), Amr Al-Madani, said. “We chose the World Urban Forum as a credible global platform to engage with the world’s leading developers and sustainability experts and share our plans for the long-term, responsible development of AlUla as the world’s largest living museum. By combining heritage with nature, we are transforming the cultural landscape of AlUla and establishing the county as a global tourism destination with a thriving economy and local community.”
Saudi Arabia aims to host two million visitors a year in AlUla by 2035. The RCU, the authority responsible for protecting and promoting the area, estimates the project will create more than 67,000 new jobs, almost half of them in the tourism sector.
“We invite experts from around the world to join us on our journey which means we learn and innovate together. We see a clear road ahead as we attract investment and continue to protect, preserve, share and celebrate our heritage and nature with the world. Not only have we opened our doors to travelers benefiting from Saudi Arabia’s new tourist visas, we’ve also delivered the infrastructure that is central to growth,” Al-Madani added.
He said that a new airport had been launched and that it had the potential to become a transport and logistics hub for northwest Saudi Arabia. There was also a distinctive concert hall with a 500-seat capacity, he added.
The RCU’s Francesca Arici, who is responsible for coordinating development of the masterplans, briefed organizations and agencies at the forum about the commission’s future strategy.
“This is a unique and once-in-a-lifetime development program that requires drawing together international best practice in numerous and diverse fields and sectors,” she said. “We must balance light-touch tourism with sensitive development designed to benefit the local community while still protecting rare ecosystems and archaeology. We are moving at pace but ensuring we embrace the needs and demands of the local community as we work together for a common goal.  A number of major infrastructure plans have already been realized and it is anticipated that we will introduce new building permits and design guidelines to AlUla in March, boosting local economic growth and prosperity.”
Around 80 percent of AlUla county will be protected, including cultural and natural heritage sites.

Topics: Saudi Arabia AlUla

Related

Saudi Arabia
AlUla, Saudi Arabia’s most romantic gem
photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi desert art expo puts AlUla’s natural, cultural gems under global spotlight

Agreement signed to establish Saudi science and technology center at Tokyo University

Updated 14 February 2020
Arab News

Agreement signed to establish Saudi science and technology center at Tokyo University

  • Mohammed bin Salman Center for Future Science and Technology will support innovation in scientific research and technological development between the Kingdom and Japan
  • The center will also play an important role in supporting the admission of Saudi scholarship students to academic and research programs at the University of Tokyo
Updated 14 February 2020
Arab News

TOKYO: The University of Tokyo and Misk Initiatives Centre on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding to set up the Mohammed bin Salman Center for Future Science and Technology.

It will support innovation in scientific research and technological development between the Kingdom and Japan in fields such as big data, cybersecurity, renewable energy, energy efficiency, mechatronics, robot technologies, medical and biological sciences.

The center will also play an important role in supporting the admission of Saudi scholarship students to academic and research programs at the University of Tokyo.

The signing ceremony was attended by the president of the University of Tokyo, Makoto Gonokami, the chairman of the Misk Initiatives Centre, Bader Al-Asaker, and Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Japan, Naif bin Marzouq Al-Fahadi.

Al-Asaker said: “Saudi-Japanese relations have been strong and distinguished for over six decades, and this has created an encouraging and stimulating environment for cooperation in various fields, especially in the scientific, technical, research and educational fields. Today, we witness an important part of this cooperation manifest in announcing the establishment of the Mohammed bin Salman Center for Future Science and Technology at the prestigious University of Tokyo.”

Al-Asaker added that the agreement was an extension of the existing partnerships between Misk and the University of Tokyo, which include the training of about 60 young Saudi men and women at the university in the fields of renewable and nuclear energy in cooperation with experts from Japan’s industrial and research sectors, in addition to field visits to factories and research centers.

Gonokami said: “I had the honor to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in July last year, and I still remember that distinctive meeting. The establishment of this center is a wonderful opportunity to strengthen and deepen cooperation between us. Saudi universities and the University of Tokyo enjoy constructive relations at the educational and research levels, and we will proceed in developing our partnerships to achieve the Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030.”

The University of Tokyo was founded in 1877 and is the most prestigious university in Japan. Seven of its alumni have received Nobel prizes, 17 have been prime ministers, and three are astronauts.

The university also occupies advanced positions in league tables. It is one of the most successful universities in East Asia in the fields of entrepreneurship and start-ups emerging from universities.

Misk Foundation is a not-for-profit philanthropic organization set up by the crown prince to cultivate leadership and learning among young Saudis.

Topics: Misk Initiatives Centre University of Tokyo Mohammed bin Salman Center for Future Science and Technology

Related

Saudi Arabia
Misk Academy launches interactive platform in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Enhanced Misk-Qiddiya internship program commences second intake 

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia's AlUla to be developed into world’s largest living museum
Air strike in Afghanistan kills eight civilians
South Sudan’s Kiir says no compromise to end peace deal deadlock
Cristiano Ronaldo awarded long-term UAE golden residency
Facebook to allow paid political messages that aren’t ads

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.