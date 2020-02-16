You are here

Egypt, France find first cases of China virus

Egyptian Quarantine Authority employees prepare to scan body temperatures of incoming travelers at Cairo International Airport. (AFP)
MOHAMED SHAMAA

Egypt, France find first cases of China virus

  • People who came in contact with the patient were quarantined in their homes for 14 days as a precautionary measure
MOHAMED SHAMAA

CAIRO: Egypt has identified its first case of coronavirus, according to the Ministry of Health and Population (MOHP) and the World Health Organization (WHO).
The virus was discovered in a foreigner whose identity and nationality have not been officially disclosed. However, a source suggested that the individual was from China.
Meanwhile, France also reported the first fatality from the new coronavirus outside Asia on Saturday, as the death toll from the outbreak jumped past 1,500 in China. More than 66,000 people have now been infected in China from a virus that emerged in central Hubei province in December before spreading across the country and some two dozen countries.
Egypt, however, took all preventive measures in cooperation with WHO, said Media Adviser to Minister of Health Khaled Mugahed and added that the WHO was informed immediately of the case, as the patient was taken to hospital where he is in isolation and is having constant checkups. Mugahed said the patient had not shown any signs of deterioration and was “completely stable.”
He said the ministry had adopted strict preventive measures for those who came in contact with the patient by conducting the necessary tests, which came back negative.
People who came in contact with the patient were quarantined in their homes for 14 days as a precautionary measure.
Those in isolation are being checked every eight hours and given instructions regarding their health. Among the preventive measures was the disinfection of the building in which the residents were living.
Mugahed said that the foreign patient tested positive for coronavirus even though he failed to show symptoms.
A source from the MOHP told Arab News that the foreign carrier of the virus is Chinese and was monitored during the past few days using periodic follow-up cards that are given to passengers at airports coming from abroad.
The source said the carrier of the virus was transferred to Al-Nujaila Hospital by ambulance. The carrier then went through further medical examinations.
A team from WHO is monitoring the patient’s condition. Official sources at the Ministry of Aviation confirmed that all precautionary measures have been taken at Cairo Airport.
John Gabor, a WHO representative in Egypt, praised the speed and transparency of the Egyptian government in dealing with the situation as well as its keenness to inform the organization of the patient as soon as it was suspected.

Gabor stressed that Egypt was one of the first countries to develop a good preventive plan to address the emerging coronavirus and deal with infected cases once they are discovered.
Egypt’s Health Minister Hala Zayed held a meeting with the ministry’s leaders to follow up the implementation of the ministry’s plan to deal with the coronavirus.
Zayed added that results will be known after the 14-day incubation period of the virus.
WHO confirmed that a coronavirus carrier cannot be infected as long as the person does not show symptoms of the disease because it is possible that his immunity will overcome the virus before infection.
Zayed said the problem is not that a person is infected with the coronavirus and does not know it, but in the inability to manage the crisis in a way that prevents the spread of infection.
The minister said Egypt was fully prepared to deal with the epidemic and prevent its spread, and that there are other countries that are, up until now, not as well equipped.
The death toll from the virus has neared 1,400 cases, almost exclusively in China where it was first identified. It has infected more than 64,000 people globally.

MENEKSE TOKYAY

Turkey tightens security amid threats to Russian ambassador

  • The two countries support opposing sides in Syria war and accuse each other of violating truce deals in the region
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Turkey has increased security around Russia’s embassy after its ambassador said he had received death threats.

The two countries support opposing sides in the Syrian civil war, with Russia backing the regime and Turkey backing the rebels, but tensions spiked following an escalation of violence in the rebel-held province of Idlib and the advance of regime forces who encircled Turkey’s 10 observation points.
The two countries have also accused each other of violating cease-fire agreements in the region after 13 Turkish soldiers were killed by shelling from Russia-backed Syrian regime forces.
Russia’s ambassador to Turkey, Alexei Yerkhov, told Sputnik Turkey that he had been verbally threatened amid nose-diving bilateral relations.
He said that the messages told him to “say goodbye to life” and that it was time for him to “burn.”
His predecessor Andrei Karlov was assassinated in Ankara by an off-duty policeman during the opening of an exhibition.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow expected Ankara to ensure the safety of all Russians, as well as embassy staff, living in Turkey. But members of Russia’s State Duma had tougher words.
“Is that such a Turkish diplomatic tradition?” State Duma Deputy Alexei Zhuravlev wrote on Facebook. “The Russian Foreign Ministry needs to demand from Ankara the security of our ambassador and the entire Russian diplomatic corps in this country. In the absence of mutual understanding, diplomatic relations can be frozen. The life of our people is more dear!”
Aydin Sezer, an Ankara-based analyst on Turkey-Russia relations, said that Idlib and diplomatic missions may turn into a critical target for those wishing to sabotage ties between the two countries.
“I think that such threats, if they are real, could come from specific segments, like jihadists groups and some intelligence groups,” he told Arab News. “If they succeed ... it would create significant outcomes regarding Turkey’s diplomatic representations.”
He added that Turkish authorities had in the last few days opted for a milder tone regarding their messaging on Idlib, positioning the Syrian regime as their target instead of Russia.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry meanwhile has intensified its criticism against Devlet Bahceli, the leader of a Turkish party allied to the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), who said that Russia did not have good intentions in Syria because it was playing both sides.

“We won’t be reassured until the killer (President Bashar) Assad goes away,” Bahceli said during a parliamentary meeting. “Assad is a killer and the source of enmity. Russia, which tries to handle Turkey and Syria at the same time, does not have good intentions. It’s our sincere wish for the government to revise its relations with Russia.”
Moscow called on Turkey to refrain from making provocative statements on Idlib that undermined the “constructive dialogue between the two countries.”
Sezer said that the Kremlin had criticized Bahceli because any statement coming from him was seen as coming from the Turkish government.
The Russian-backed Syrian military offensive had achieved its core aim of securing the M5 highway between Damascus and Aleppo, according to independent Syria analyst Danny Makki, and he said it was possible there would be an advance into Idlib city, the provincial capital held by the opposition since 2015, to try and break Idlib into two.
“However, this all rests on the level of Turkish resistance they will face,” Makki told Arab News. “So far, any genuine Turkish military confrontation will come at a high loss of the Syrian army, and despite the fact that it has numerous Turkish observation posts surrounded, Turkey can still stall the Idlib offensive if it chooses to.”
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the country would do “whatever necessary” to push back regime forces behind the observation posts, giving an ultimatum to the Syrian president to retreat before the end of the month.
Makki regarded this period as being used to gain as many advantages as possible before that time came.
“The downing of two helicopters is also worrying for the Syrian military, which may seek to hold back from further advances after securing the M5. Turkey is raising the stakes the more it pours manpower and weaponry into Idlib, and if the Syrian advance continues, a confrontation will be inevitable.”

