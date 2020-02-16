You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi sculptor digs up to 20 meters to reach perfect stones

Saudi sculptor digs up to 20 meters to reach perfect stones

1 / 10
Jobran Salim at work. (Supplied)
2 / 10
Sculptor Jobran Salim's products come in different forms. (Supplied)
3 / 10
Sculptor Jobran Salim's products come in different forms. (Supplied)
4 / 10
Sculptor Jobran Salim's products come in different forms. (Supplied)
5 / 10
Sculptor Jobran Salim's products come in different forms. (Supplied)
6 / 10
Sculptor Jobran Salim's products come in different forms. (Supplied)
7 / 10
Sculptor Jobran Salim's products come in different forms. (Supplied)
8 / 10
Sculptor Jobran Salim's products come in different forms. (Supplied)
9 / 10
Sculptor Jobran Salim's products come in different forms. (Supplied)
10 / 10
Jobran Salim at work. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pmpnp

Updated 16 February 2020
TARIQ AL-THAQAFI

Saudi sculptor digs up to 20 meters to reach perfect stones

  • Salim says that he uses primitive tools made of steel to extract stone from the mountains
  • He uses over 200 tools to cut stones into smaller pieces and mold them the way he wants
Updated 16 February 2020
TARIQ AL-THAQAFI

ABHA: Jobran Salim, a Saudi man in his mid-50s, can swiftly turn stone into beautiful household pieces and amazing accessories. His father passed down this craft to him and he has mastered it to perfection. 

He lives in an area located on the borders of the Kingdom and Yemen, south Jazan, and loves to hand-carve different pieces out of stone.

Salim, a deft sculptor, told Arab News that he uses primitive tools made of steel to extract stone from the mountains. He has to dig up to 20 meters in order to reach the perfect stones he needs to carve his works. The process can be laborious because of his old tools.

The red clay on top of a mountain signifies that its stone can be sculpted and new shapes can be carved out of it. The sculptor should have great skills to do this task because it is not an easy one.

Salim uses over 200 tools to cut the stone into smaller pieces and mold them the way he wants. He can make pots, plates, cups, forks and spoons with great precision.

“My father was a great sculptor and he taught all the skills I use today around 35 years ago. He showed me how to get the perfect stone and how to recognize a mountain that has good pieces of stone. My children don’t like my job and don’t want to learn to be a sculptor because they believe it is dangerous and entails many risks, which they are not willing to take,” he said.

Jibal Qais or the Qais Mountains, located on the Saudi-Yemeni border, have the best stone and one can see the red clay clearly on top of the mountains right before the sunrise. He used the stones of one of these mountains for 10 years because it had a lot of good material.

In his opinion, the best cooking pots are the ones made out of stone as they give cooked food a special taste.

Topics: sculpting Jobran Salim Editor’s Choice

Related

Saudi Arabia
20 sculptors to take part in 2nd Tuwaiq symposium in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Saudi sculptor carves historic foundation stone

Cyber experts advise users to be cautious while using mobile apps!

This June 16, 2017, file photo shows social media app icons on a smartphone held by an Associated Press reporter in San Francisco. (AP)
Updated 18 February 2020
Rashid Hassan

Cyber experts advise users to be cautious while using mobile apps!

  • The countries attacked most often were Egypt, accounting for 31 percent, Saudi Arabia with 18 percent and the UAE with 17 percent of all attacks in the region, Kaspersky’s analysis said
Updated 18 February 2020
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Choosing the right partner is important, but there is a need to be careful while using apps for this as Saudi Arabia is the second most-affected country in the Middle East from cyberattacks disguised as dating apps.
An analysis by Kaspersky, a global cybersecurity and anti-virus provider, has shown that in 2019 the region saw a circulation of 658 threats under the guise of over 20 popular dating applications, with 2,082 attacks on 1,352 users detected.
The countries attacked most often were Egypt, accounting for 31 percent, Saudi Arabia with 18 percent and the UAE with 17 percent of all attacks in the region, Kaspersky’s analysis said.
It added that popular dating services used worldwide, such as Tinder, Bumble or Zoosk, often become bait used to spread mobile malware, or to retrieve personal data to later bombard users with unwanted ads or even spend their money on expensive subscriptions.
Such files have nothing to do with legitimate apps, as they only use a name and sometimes copy a design of authentic dating services, it said.
It added that cybercriminals would most often choose Tinder to cover their files: The app’s name was used in nearly a third of all cases (693 attacks detected in the region).
However, the researchers noticed that around 13 percent of attacks came from apps disguised as local services solely for
Arab matchmaking.
The danger these malicious files bring varies from file to file, ranging from Trojans that can download other malware, to ones that send expensive
SMS messages, to adware.
It further revealed that cybercriminals who specialize in phishing also do not miss the chance to feed on those seeking to find love. Fake copies of popular dating applications and websites, such as Match.com and Tinder, flood the internet.

BACKGROUND

Popular dating services used worldwide, such as Tinder, Bumble or Zoosk, often become a bait used to spread mobile malware.

Users are required to leave their personal data or connect to the applications via their social media account. The result is not surprising: The data will later be used or sold by cybercriminals, while the user will be left with nothing.
Muhammad Khurram Khan, professor of cybersecurity at King Saud University, told Arab News: “As the use of dating and social media apps continues to rise and gain popularity, cybercriminals continue to promulgate and leverage fake malicious apps to steal users’ personal data. This technique is called social engineering, which exploits human psychology and weaknesses to trap innocent netizens.”
Khan, who is the founder CEO of the Global Foundation for Cyber Studies and Research, Washington D.C, added that fake apps masquerade as legitimate applications to trick users to install them and once installed, these applications could perform a variety of malicious actions through ‘honey traps’ e.g. access the device’s camera, microphone, calendar, GPS location, personal data, contact list and financial information.
“Cybersecurity awareness and hygiene could help to protect from these risks by practicing simple sets of actions,” he said.
As an expert he advised that users should always stay attentive and download original versions of applications that are available in the official app stores.
“It is imperative to keep checking the apps permissions to know about their rights to access the devices resources e.g microphone, camera and photos,” he said, adding: “Users should also use and update their antivirus and other malware protection tools.”
 
Vladimir Kuskov, head of advanced threat research and software classification at Kaspersky, said: “Love is one of those topics that interests people universally, and, of course, that means that cybercriminals are also there. Online dating has made our lives easier and yet uncovered new risks on the path to love. We advise users to stay attentive and use legal versions of applications that are available in official application stores.”

Topics: cyber crime cyber attacks Cyber Bullying

Related

Corporate News
Cybersecurity confidence key to Saudi economic acceleration
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Global Cybersecurity Forum aims to ensure safer cyberspace for all

Latest updates

China reports 1,886 new virus cases, death toll up by 98
Space program to establish national training base
Brexit negotiator says Britain will make own rules
Man United beats Chelsea 2-0, throws open race for Champions League spots
World must fight anti-vaccine drive, says Women in Science winner from Bangladesh

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.