Exhibition showing art by Graffiti artist Banksy opens Riyadh

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is to host an exhibition showcasing work from the British graffiti artist Banksy.

The show, “The Art of Banksy ‘Without Limits,’” will open at the King Abdullah Financial Center in Riyadh on Feb. 20.

It will be the first time the works have been shown in the Middle East.

Around 70 artworks from Banksy will be shown at the exhibition using photographs and various printed materials, the Saudi Press Agency said.

The artist, whose true identity remains a mystery, became a global phenomenon through using his distinctive style and often humorous to portray social issues.

The exhibition will also include visuals, theatrical effects and a documentary on the artist and his work.

“The Art of Banksy is meant to celebrate Banksy’s art and drive his message of hope and humanity to the world,” according to the organizers.

The exhibition has already stopped in Amsterdam, Melbourne, Berlin and Paris.

Banksy is known for using his graffiti to make political statements and has produced a number of pieces in the occupied Palestinian territories, including a satirical drawing on the Israeli barrier wall built through the West Bank.

In 2017, the artist opened “The Walled Off Hotel” in Bethlehem, which overlooks the barrier and is filled with his work.