Prof. Khaled Al-Kattan has been vice president of administration and finance and the  dean of the College of Medicine at Alfaisal University in Riyadh since 2015.
He was one of the speakers at the sixth international conference on radiation medicine that took place at the university from Feb. 9 to 13.
About 1,500 delegates, including 50 international speakers, were registered for the conference, the largest of its kind in the Middle East. Topics included diagnostic and interventional radiology, medical physics, nuclear medicine, radiation oncology, radiation protection and safety and radiation emergency management.
“What makes (the conference) unique this year is that we have created new subjects that are related to innovation in health care and Saudi Arabia’s vision in this sector,” said Al-Kattan.
He obtained his bachelor’s degree in medicine from King Saud University  (KSU) in Riyadh in 1984.
He trained at leading institutes in the UK such as the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Edinburgh between 1985 and 1989, and Brompton Hospital between 1991 and 1993 where he trained in thoracic surgery. He received lung transplant training at Harefield Hospital and stayed there until 1995.
He joined KSU in 1989 and held many positions, starting as assistant professor at the department of surgery, becoming an associate professor and consultant thoracic surgeon in 1995, before holding his last position in the university as a professor and the head of the thoracic surgery division.
Al-Kattan has been a senior consultant thoracic surgeon since 2008 and a senior consultant in thoracic surgery and lung transplant at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center. Twitter: @khaledalkattan

Exhibition showing art by Graffiti artist Banksy opens Riyadh

A recent artwork believed to be attributed to British activist-artist Banksy is pictured in Paris, France, June 25, 2018. (Reuters)
Updated 18 February 2020
Arab News

Exhibition showing art by Graffiti artist Banksy opens Riyadh

  • The show, “The Art of Banksy ‘Without Limits,’” will open at the King Abdullah Financial Center
  • The exhibition has already stopped in Amsterdam, Melbourne, Berlin and Paris
Updated 18 February 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is to host an exhibition showcasing work from the British graffiti artist Banksy.

The show, “The Art of Banksy ‘Without Limits,’” will open at the King Abdullah Financial Center in Riyadh on Feb. 20.

It will be the first time the works have been shown in the Middle East.

Around 70 artworks from Banksy will be shown at the exhibition using photographs and various printed materials, the Saudi Press Agency said.

The artist, whose true identity remains a mystery, became a global phenomenon through using his distinctive style and often humorous to portray social issues.

The exhibition will also include visuals, theatrical effects and a documentary on the artist and his work. 

“The Art of Banksy is meant to celebrate Banksy’s art and drive his message of hope and humanity to the world,” according to the organizers. 

The exhibition has already stopped in Amsterdam, Melbourne, Berlin and Paris.

Banksy is known for using his graffiti to make political statements and has produced a number of pieces in the occupied Palestinian territories, including a satirical drawing on the Israeli barrier wall built through the West Bank.

In 2017, the artist opened “The Walled Off Hotel” in Bethlehem, which overlooks the barrier and is filled with his work.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Banksy

