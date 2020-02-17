Prof. Khaled Al-Kattan has been vice president of administration and finance and the dean of the College of Medicine at Alfaisal University in Riyadh since 2015.
He was one of the speakers at the sixth international conference on radiation medicine that took place at the university from Feb. 9 to 13.
About 1,500 delegates, including 50 international speakers, were registered for the conference, the largest of its kind in the Middle East. Topics included diagnostic and interventional radiology, medical physics, nuclear medicine, radiation oncology, radiation protection and safety and radiation emergency management.
“What makes (the conference) unique this year is that we have created new subjects that are related to innovation in health care and Saudi Arabia’s vision in this sector,” said Al-Kattan.
He obtained his bachelor’s degree in medicine from King Saud University (KSU) in Riyadh in 1984.
He trained at leading institutes in the UK such as the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Edinburgh between 1985 and 1989, and Brompton Hospital between 1991 and 1993 where he trained in thoracic surgery. He received lung transplant training at Harefield Hospital and stayed there until 1995.
He joined KSU in 1989 and held many positions, starting as assistant professor at the department of surgery, becoming an associate professor and consultant thoracic surgeon in 1995, before holding his last position in the university as a professor and the head of the thoracic surgery division.
Al-Kattan has been a senior consultant thoracic surgeon since 2008 and a senior consultant in thoracic surgery and lung transplant at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center. Twitter: @khaledalkattan
Khaled Al-Kattan, vice president at Alfaisal University
https://arab.news/njwep
Khaled Al-Kattan, vice president at Alfaisal University
- Al-Kattan has been a senior consultant thoracic surgeon since 2008 and a senior consultant in thoracic surgery and lung transplant at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center
Prof. Khaled Al-Kattan has been vice president of administration and finance and the dean of the College of Medicine at Alfaisal University in Riyadh since 2015.