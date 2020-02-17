You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt pulls plug on popular street music

Egypt pulls plug on popular street music

A photo shows on February 11, 2020 a general view of al-Atba district of the Egyptian capital Cairo. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zzu2b

Updated 18 February 2020
AFP

Egypt pulls plug on popular street music

  • On Valentine’s Day, crooner Hassan Shakoosh performed his hit at a packed Cairo stadium to tens of thousands of fans
Updated 18 February 2020
AFP

CAIRO: The union of Egyptian musicians has banned performances by singers of popular street music after the lyrics of a chart-topping song were deemed too racy for the conservative country.
The ban announced on Sunday targets singers of mahraganat (Arabic for festivals) which has its roots in impoverished Cairo suburbs and spread after Egypt’s 2011 uprising that ousted a longtime autocratic president.
Mahraganat, often known as “electro-shaabi” (or popular electro), is a genre that relies heavily on computer-generated and synthesized beats.
It has gone mainstream in Egypt — a cultural powerhouse in the Arab world — with its outlandishly named stars stepping over moral boundaries and monetizing their social media success.
But critics have roundly condemned mahraganat as symptomatic of a low-brow trend devoid of the sentimental qualities of romantic pop music that dominated Egypt’s booming industry in previous decades.
Earlier this month the song “Bint Al-Giran” (The girl next door) reached over 100 million views on YouTube and was the second most played hit on SoundCloud, the do-it-yourself streaming platform.
On Valentine’s Day, crooner Hassan Shakoosh performed his hit at a packed Cairo stadium to tens of thousands of fans.
But the song’s lyrics — “I drink alcohol and smoke hashish” — sparked the ire of the union, which reflects the views of authorities and takes orders from the Culture Ministry in the conservative Muslim-majority country.
The head of the musicians union, Hany Shaker, was quick to react and on Sunday banned mahraganat singers from performing at clubs, cafes, hotels and concerts.

HIGHLIGHT

The street music has gone mainstream in Egypt — a cultural powerhouse in the Arab world — with its outlandishly named stars stepping over moral boundaries and monetizing their social media success.

“This kind of music which is loaded with sexual innuendo and offensive language is completely unacceptable. That’s why we have pulled the plug on it once and for all,” Shaker said.
A statement by the union said “legal proceedings” would be lodged against establishments that host the performers.
“This is a terrible social phenomenon that Egyptian families are complaining about,” union spokesman Tarek Mortada told AFP on Monday.
The manager of Shakoosh apologized.
“We are very sorry for our mistake and respect the union’s decision,” manager Camba told AFP on Monday.
He said the lyrics which offended public sensibilities were played at the stadium because of a technical glitch.
“We have lost 17 gigs overnight — besides the emotional stress on Shakhoosh and the team with everyone jumping in and commenting about our music,” he added.

Topics: Egypt street music

Related

Middle-East
UK resumes flights to Egyptian resort of Sharm El-Sheikh 
Middle-East
Egypt pursues criminal investigation into Egyptian academic studying in Italy

Fatah and Hamas blame each other for reconciliation failure

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, left, and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.
Updated 17 min 5 sec ago
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Fatah and Hamas blame each other for reconciliation failure

  • Sources said Fatah wanted to exclude three factions — the Liberation Movement, the Mujahideen Movement and the Popular Resistance Committees — whereas Hamas wanted them to participate because of their loyalty
Updated 17 min 5 sec ago
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: Fatah and Hamas have blamed each other for their lack of reconciliation following the release of US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan.
The Trump peace plan, supported by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calls for the creation of a demilitarized Palestinian state that excludes Jewish settlements built in occupied territory and is under near-total Israeli security control. It also proposes US recognition of Israeli settlements on occupied West Bank land and of Jerusalem as Israel’s indivisible capital, along with Israeli annexation of the Jordan valley.
It has been trashed by the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation as well as the Palestinian Authority.
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas called on all factions to unite and develop a common strategy to counter the peace deal and there were hopes he would send a PLO team to Gaza to reconcile with his political rivals at Hamas, ending 13 years of internal division. But the meeting has yet to materialize, with each side accusing the other of obstruction and exclusion.
Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip by force from the Fatah-led Palestinian Authority in 2007, with the takeover leaving Palestinians divided between two governments. Hamas controls Gaza and the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority governs autonomous areas of the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The two sides remain bitter enemies.
The PLO’s Saeb Erekat, who is executive committee secretary, said the organization’s factions were ready to go to the Gaza Strip. “It is Hamas that is delaying the visit, by refusing to invite the factions to hold a meeting that includes all the factions in Gaza,” he told Arab News. “We do not see any reason for Hamas to delay issuing invitations to the Palestinian factions to respond to what was agreed upon in holding a factional meeting in Gaza, until a reconciliation agreement is reached and ending
the division.”
Azzam Al-Ahmad, a member of the Fatah central committee, said the group was not waiting for the approval of any party to go. It was waiting for an official date from Hamas in order to hold the factional meeting in Gaza.
In 2017 Hamas and Fatah signed a reconciliation agreement after Hamas agreed to hand over administrative control of Gaza, including the key Rafah border crossing.

The deal was brokered by Egypt and helped bridge the gulf between the two Palestinian parties — the Western-backed Fatah and Hamas, which is viewed as a terrorist organization by several countries including the US.

HIGHLIGHT

Mahmoud Abbas called on all factions to unite and develop a common strategy to counter the peace deal and there were hopes he would send a PLO team to Gaza to reconcile with his political rivals at Hamas, ending 13 years of internal division. But the meeting has yet to materialize.

Hamas leader Ismail Radwan said there was no need for hiding or “evasion” as the group’s stance was clear about representation and delegations. “It (Hamas) has repeatedly welcomed the visit of the delegation to achieve reconciliation, the brothers in Islamic Jihad and the popular and democratic fronts approved that,” he told Arab News. Fatah, he said, opposed the inclusion of “resistance forces.”
“The problem lies in the political thought of Abbas and his team, who do not believe in real partnership on the ground, and they like to exclude the resistance factions that have presented hundreds of martyrs,” he added.
Sources said Fatah wanted to exclude three factions — the Liberation Movement, the Mujahideen Movement and the Popular Resistance Committees — whereas Hamas wanted them to participate because of their loyalty.
A Fatah delegation visited Gaza last week without meeting Hamas. Radwan said there was no meeting because the delegation insisted on holding a “bilateral meeting” with Hamas only.
“We welcomed the arrival of the delegation of the Palestinian Authority in the hope that it would be a prelude to a meeting at the level of general secretaries or a scheduled national meeting, but unfortunately Fatah started with obstacles, the first of which was the refusal of the national and factional presence at this meeting,” he said.
Ibrahim Abrash, a political science professor at Al-Azhar University in Gaza, said there was no reconciliation agreement in sight. “What happened after the announcement of the deal of the century is an emotional state without real intentions on both sides of the division,” he told Arab News. Mutual accusations and the justifications for the visit’s failure were “trivial,” he added.

Topics: Fatah Hamas

Related

Middle-East
Hamas allows rival Fatah to mark anniversary in Gaza rally
Middle-East
Israeli army: Hamas hackers tried to ‘seduce’ soldiers

Latest updates

South Korean TV ‘reunites’ mother with dead daughter in virtual reality show
China reports 1,886 new virus cases, death toll up by 98
Space program to establish national training base
Brexit negotiator says Britain will make own rules
Man United beats Chelsea 2-0, throws open race for Champions League spots

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.