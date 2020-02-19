India’s cricket great Virat Kohli not ready to ease leadership workload

Saudi electric car racer tastes victory in Mexico City E-Prix

RIYADH: Saudi driver Fahad Algosaibi has secured a major victory in the Mexico City E-Prix.

The electric car racer won the Pro-Am class of the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy and finished fourth overall in the third race of the 2019/20 season which took place on Feb. 15 at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

The participation of Algosaibi and Capt. Mashour bin Hojaila, both of Team Saudi Racing, was sponsored by the General Sports Authority (GSA) and the Saudi Arabian Motor Federation (SAMF).

Starting the race in pole position, Algosaibi recorded the fastest lap in his class, earning him extra points on top of those for pole position, to rank second in the championship on 36 points, just six behind Chinese driver Zhang Yaqi. Algosaibi also picked up points for not taking risks.

However, his teammate Hojaila ended up in hospital after his car was hit from behind by Chinese driver David Chang sending it crashing into a wall.

The organizing committee of the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy Championship was forced to cancel qualifying trials due to the poor condition of the circuit in some newly paved sections and used the results of free trials to determine the starting lineup. This meant Algosaibi started first and Hojaila second in the Pro-AM class.

The first and second rounds of the championship were held on Nov. 22 and 23 at Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah venue.