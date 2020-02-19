You are here

Royal no more? Harry and Meghan face possible loss of 'royal' brand

The British royal family is in discussions with Prince Harry and Meghan over the use of the word “royal” in their branding after the couple abruptly gave up royal duties to start a new life in Canada. (File/AFP)
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Royal no more? Harry and Meghan face possible loss of 'royal' brand

  • Harry and Meghan agreed with the queen last month that they would no longer work as royals after their surprise announcement that they wanted to carve out “a progressive new role”
  • Under the arrangement, Harry will remain a prince and the couple will keep their titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they begin a new life split between Britain and North America
Updated 19 February 2020
Reuters

LONDON: The British royal family is in discussions with Prince Harry and Meghan over the use of the word “royal” in their branding after the couple abruptly gave up royal duties to start a new life in Canada.
Harry, Queen Elizabeth grandson, and Meghan, duchess of Sussex, agreed with the queen last month that they would no longer work as royals after their surprise announcement that they wanted to carve out “a progressive new role” which they hope to finance themselves.
“As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back as senior members of the royal family and will work toward financial independence, use of the word ‘royal’, in this context, needed to be reviewed,” a royal source said.
“Discussions are still ongoing,” the source said.
Harry and Meghan use the “Sussex Royal” brand extensively.
Their website is named sussexroyal.com and they applied to trademark the phrases Sussex Royal and Sussex Royal Foundation for use on books, stationery, clothing such as pyjamas and socks, charity campaigns and the provision of training, sport and social care.
“As part of the process to transition the Duke and Duchess of Sussex into their new chapter — planning has been well under way around the launch of their new non-profit organization. Details will be shared in due course,” the royal source said.
Harry has spoken of his sadness at being forced to give up his royal duties in a deal with the queen, saying there was no other option if he his wife Meghan were to seek an independent future away from stifling media intrusion.
Under the arrangement, Harry will remain a prince and the couple will keep their titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they begin a new life split between Britain and North America, where they will spend the majority of their time.

Topics: Harry and Meghan UK

Spain rescues 24, continues search for 53 migrants at sea

Updated 19 February 2020
AP

Spain rescues 24, continues search for 53 migrants at sea

  • Among the 24 migrants rescued late Tuesday, there were nine women and one baby, the Canary Islands’ emergency service said on its Twitter account
  • Spanish authorities had originally begun searching for some 140 missing people aboard five migrant boats after they received several alerts Monday afternoon
Updated 19 February 2020
AP

BARCELONA, Spain: Spain’s maritime rescue service said Wednesday that it rescued 24 migrants near the Canary Islands off the northwest coast of Africa but was still looking for 53 people in two migrant boats that have been reported missing in the area for at least two days.

A maritime rescue service plane was deployed early Wednesday to search for the boats in waters between the Spanish island of Gran Canaria and Dakhla on the Western Sahara coast, authorities said, but bad weather was complicating the search.

Among the 24 migrants rescued late Tuesday, there were nine women and one baby, the Canary Islands’ emergency service said on its Twitter account. They were brought to a port on Gran Canaria island, one of seven in the Canary Islands archipelago.

Spanish authorities had originally begun searching for some 140 missing people aboard five migrant boats after they received several alerts Monday afternoon. Following rescues carried out by both Morocco and Spain, the service said Wednesday it had narrowed the search down to two boats carrying 26 and 27 people, respectively.

The deadly Atlantic route from northwest Africa to the Canary Islands has become increasingly popular among migrants desperate to reach European soil following an increase in migrant controls in western Mediterranean routes between Morocco and mainland Spain further north.

More than 1,000 migrants reached the Canary Islands from Jan. 1 to Feb. 15, compared to 66 in the same period last year, according to Spain’s Interior Ministry. At least 210 people perished on that route in 2019, the International Organization for Migration said.

Topics: Spain migrants

