Meet the Iraqi hair blogger making ‘waves’ on social media

Before becoming a social media influencer, Angius worked as a hairstylist for eight years. Supplied
Updated 22 February 2020
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Does the Arab social media world have fashion influencers? Check. Makeup artists? Check. But hair bloggers? With Iraqi Sarah Angius, it is now a “check.” 

Angius, who boasts more than 3.9 million followers on Instagram, is known for her voluminous curly hair and distinctive hairstyle. 

Before becoming a social media influencer, Angius, currently based in the Netherlands, worked as a hairstylist for eight years. Her drive to shift to the online world was not just because of the growth in that area, but because she wanted to teach women worldwide how to take care of their hair themselves.

“Everything I’ve learned about hair as a hairdresser I share and explain to them online. I also get to be very creative, playing around with my hair while others can watch and benefit from everything that I do. So it’s a win-win,” she told Arab News. 




The Iraqi blogger is known for her voluminous curly hair. Supplied

Like many jobs, Angius’s hairstyling job started to get repetitive, and she was ready for a new adventure. “Brands started reaching out and showing interest in my work and knowledge,” she said.

At first, she tried to manage her time between working at the salon and creating content for social media, but it was not easy. “Soon I started to realize that I couldn’t keep up with both, ending up giving 50 percent to each and I wanted to give a 100 percent to both, but I couldn’t. So I had to make a decision,” Angius said. 

Despite creativity being a challenge for Angius, it also allows her to “collaborate with amazing brands and create amazing content with them.” Her passion was a gateway for her to meet new people and to travel the world. “It’s a lot of hard work but I’m all for it! I have the best job in the world,” she said. 

The influencer said that to stay motivated to create content, she always reminds herself of how she started and how far she has come in being creative and original. “I communicate with my audience to understand their needs and what they like to see me creating and talking about on my Instagram page,” Angius said.  

 

LONDON: Don’t let the name fool you, Friday night’s “Arabs Are Not Funny” comedy show was filled with nothing but quick-witted, snarky and overly-relatable quips. 

Taking the stage at London’s lavish Royal Albert Hall were mixed Arab-Western comedians Wary Nichen, Leila Ladhari, Mamoun Elagab and Esther Manito, with Iraqi-Scottish Sezar Alkassab hosting. 

The sold-out show started off with the host forcing the zaghrouta (a long, wavering, high-pitched vocal sound of joy) out of the audience, after encouraging them to “laugh at our culture and enjoy yourself.”

Sudanese-Irishman Elagab, who was recently nominated for BBC New Comedian of the Year, kicked off the night with a comedic look back at his upbringing in the UK, dealing with extremists in class, and the struggle of explaining stand-up comedy to his Sudanese uncle.

The sold-out show started off with the host forcing the zaghrouta. (Supplied)

Lebanese-Brit Manito humored the audience with stories of the struggle of taking her British husband to Beirut to meet her relatives, raising two children as an Arab mom, and having her Lebanese father living with her family yelling and cursing at the TV and on the phone. 

Tunisian-Swiss-Austrian Ladhari joked about her boyfriend’s father trying to bond with her by trying to sympathize with Daesh and letting her know that he “too doesn’t like eating pork.”

The highlight of the night was Algerian-Frenchman Nichen, who spoke of his job as a fulltime immigrant and the racism he endures in daily life in Paris. 

The show was organized by Arts Canteen, an organization that curates and produces events, exhibitions and festivals that support emerging, mid-career and established artists from the Arab world and surrounding regions, bringing their work to new audiences in the UK and beyond.

