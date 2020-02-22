Meet the Iraqi hair blogger making ‘waves’ on social media

DUBAI: Does the Arab social media world have fashion influencers? Check. Makeup artists? Check. But hair bloggers? With Iraqi Sarah Angius, it is now a “check.”

Angius, who boasts more than 3.9 million followers on Instagram, is known for her voluminous curly hair and distinctive hairstyle.

Before becoming a social media influencer, Angius, currently based in the Netherlands, worked as a hairstylist for eight years. Her drive to shift to the online world was not just because of the growth in that area, but because she wanted to teach women worldwide how to take care of their hair themselves.

“Everything I’ve learned about hair as a hairdresser I share and explain to them online. I also get to be very creative, playing around with my hair while others can watch and benefit from everything that I do. So it’s a win-win,” she told Arab News.







The Iraqi blogger is known for her voluminous curly hair. Supplied



Like many jobs, Angius’s hairstyling job started to get repetitive, and she was ready for a new adventure. “Brands started reaching out and showing interest in my work and knowledge,” she said.

At first, she tried to manage her time between working at the salon and creating content for social media, but it was not easy. “Soon I started to realize that I couldn’t keep up with both, ending up giving 50 percent to each and I wanted to give a 100 percent to both, but I couldn’t. So I had to make a decision,” Angius said.

Despite creativity being a challenge for Angius, it also allows her to “collaborate with amazing brands and create amazing content with them.” Her passion was a gateway for her to meet new people and to travel the world. “It’s a lot of hard work but I’m all for it! I have the best job in the world,” she said.

The influencer said that to stay motivated to create content, she always reminds herself of how she started and how far she has come in being creative and original. “I communicate with my audience to understand their needs and what they like to see me creating and talking about on my Instagram page,” Angius said.