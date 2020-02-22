You are here

  • Home
  • Report finds Catholic charity founder sexually abused women

Report finds Catholic charity founder sexually abused women

In this file photo taken on September 23, 2014, founder of the Communaute de l'Arche (Arch community) Jean Vanier, 86, poses at home in Trosly-Breuil. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r8x7k

Updated 22 sec ago
AP

Report finds Catholic charity founder sexually abused women

  • Vanier, who was unmarried, also traveled the world to encourage dialogue across religions, and was awarded the 2015 Templeton Prize for spiritual work, as well as France's Legion of Honor
Updated 22 sec ago
AP

PARIS: A respected Catholic figure who worked to improve conditions for the developmentally disabled for more than half a century sexually abused at least six women during most of that period, according to a report released Saturday by the France-based charity he founded.
The report produced for L’Arche International said the women’s descriptions provided enough evidence to show that Jean Vanier engaged in “manipulative sexual relationships” from 1970 to 2005, usually with a “psychological hold” over the alleged victims.
Although he was a layman and not a priest, many Catholics hailed Vanier, who was Canadian, as a living saint for his work with the disabled. He died last year at age 90.
“The alleged victims felt deprived of their free will and so the sexual activity was coerced or took place under coercive conditions,” the report,commissioned by L’Arche last year and prepared by the UK-based GCPS Consulting group, said. It did not rule out potential other victims.
None of the women was disabled, a significant point given the Catholic hierarchy has long sought to portray any sexual relationship between religious leaders and other adults as consensual unless there was clear evidence of disability.
The #MeToo and #ChurchToo movements, however, have forced a recognition that power imbalances such as those in spiritual relationships can breed abuse.
During the charity-commissioned inquiry, six adult women without links to each other said Vanier engaged in sexual relations with them as they were seeking spiritual direction.
The women reported similar facts, and Vanier’s sexual misconduct was often associated with alleged “spiritual and mystical justifications,” the report states.
A statement released by L’Arche France Saturday stressed that some women still have “deep wounds.”
The report noted similarities with the pattern of abuse of the Rev. Thomas Philippe, a Catholic priest Vanier called his “spiritual father.” Philippe, who died in 1993, has been accused of sexual abuse by several women.
A statement from L’Arche International said analysis of archives shows that Vanier “adopted some of Father Thomas Philippe’s deviant theories and practices.” Philippe was banned from exercising any public or private ministry in a trial led by the Catholic Church in 1956 for his theories and the sexual practices that stemmed from them.
In a letter to the charity members, the Leaders of L’Arche International, Stephan Posner and Stacy Cates Carney, told of their shock at the news, and condemned Vanier’s actions.
“For many of us, Jean was one of the people we loved and respected the most. ... While the considerable good he did throughout his life is not in question, we will nevertheless have to mourn a certain image we may have had of Jean and of the origins of L’Arche,” they wrote.
Other devoted fans and Catholic commentators voiced soulful disappointment at the findings. Some held up the case as a reason to bring long waits back to the saint-making process to make sure candidates for canonization hold up to scrutiny long after death.
JD Flynn, the editor-in-chief of Catholic News Agency, said the report’s conclusions hit his family particularly hard: Flynn has two children with Down syndrome, one of whom is named for Vanier.
“This is devastating for our family,” he tweeted. “Please pray for us, and also for L’Arche.”
John Gehring, program director at the US advocacy network Faith in Public Life, said Vanier attracted so many devotees because he was a “quiet refugee from that chaos” of the institutional Catholic Church .
“Part of why the Vanier news is so gutting, I think, is that he offered an authentic path into deep spirituality for many detached from the institutional church and disillusioned with clerical leaders who abused power,” he tweeted. “The truth is painful.”
Vanier worked as a Canadian navy officer and professor before turning to charity work. A visit to a psychiatric facility prompted him to found L’Arche in 1964 as an alternative living environment where people with developmental disabilities could be participants in their community instead of patients.
The charity now has facilities in 38 countries that are home to thousands of people, both with and without disabilities.
Vanier, who was unmarried, also traveled the world to encourage dialogue across religions, and was awarded the 2015 Templeton Prize for spiritual work, as well as France’s Legion of Honor. He was the subject of a documentary shown at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival called “Jean Vanier, the Sacrament of Tenderness.”
The allegations against Vanier reveal a major gap in the Catholic Church’s handling of sex abuse allegations, even for Vatican-recognized associations of the faithful, such as L’Arche. Because he was a layman, Vanier was exempt from the church’s in-house sanctioning procedures for abuse, which only cover priests, bishops and cardinals. For these offenders, the worst penalty the Vatican can impose is defrocking — essentially, making the priests laymen again.
 

Topics: Catholic priest Vatican City

Related

World
Indian Catholic bishop goes on trial for raping nun
World
Australian court upholds sex abuse verdict of Cardinal Pell

High on optics, low on trade: India set to welcome Trump

Border Security Force soldiers march on the route that US President Donald Trump will take in Ahmedabad during his India visit. (AP)
Updated 23 February 2020
Sanjay Kumar

High on optics, low on trade: India set to welcome Trump

  • US president to discuss ‘religious freedom’ with PM Modi during maiden state visit
Updated 23 February 2020
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: A gala welcome awaits US President Donald Trump, who will begin his first official visit to India on Monday after landing in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad.

More than 150,000 people are expected to attend the “Namaste Trump” event at a newly built cricket stadium on the outskirts of the city where both the US leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to address a huge gathering.
Later, the US president and his family — wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner — will watch the sun set at the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra.
However, the optics of Trump’s high-octane visit are not enough to hide underlying tensions brewing between the two countries, particularly on the trade front and on New Delhi’s decision to go ahead with its contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
For the past two months, India has faced unprecedented criticism over the CAA, which grants citizenship to minorities from neighboring Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, but excludes Muslims.
A White House statement shared by the US Embassy in New Delhi on Saturday said that Trump would raise the “religious freedom issue” in the bilateral meeting between the two heads of state.
“The world is looking to India to continue to uphold its democratic traditions, respect for religious minorities,” the statement added.
Muslims fear that the CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) will leave many in the minority community stateless.
“The US should exercise its influence and ask the Indian leadership to withdraw the contentious citizenship legislation. I hope Trump uses his good office to persuade Modi to roll back his majoritarian agenda,” Ovais Sultan Khan, a New Delhi civil rights activist, told Arab News on Saturday.
India’s Foreign Ministry has refused to comment on the matter, saying that Trump’s visit reflects “the renewed and growing intensity of high-level engagements between the two countries.”
The White House statement also said that Trump would “encourage” India and Pakistan “to engage in bilateral dialogue with each other to resolve their differences.”
However, trade issues remain a sticking point between the US and India with Washington seeking a reduction in Indian tariffs to boost business.
India is calling for a restoration of the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP), a preferential tariff system extended by developed countries to developing countries. Last year, Trump revoked the GSP and imposed a high import duty on all goods from India.

HIGHLIGHT

The White House statement said Trump would ‘encourage’ India and Pakistan ‘to engage in bilateral dialogue with each other to resolve their differences.’

Trade in goods and services between the two countries makes up 3 percent of the US total worldwide.
In 2018, the US was India’s second-largest export market (16 percent) after the EU (17.8 percent), and third-largest import supplier (6.3 percent) after China (14.6 percent) and the EU 28 (10.2 percent).
According to the Washington-based Council on Foreign Relations, India’s trade with the US now resembles “in terms of volume, US trade with South Korea ($167 billion in 2018) or France ($129 billion).”
“The concerns that led to the revocation, suspension of India’s GSP access remain a concern for us. We continue to talk to our Indian colleagues about addressing these market access barriers,” the White House statement said.
Experts believe that the US leader lacks the credibility to dictate conditions to India.
“Trump is not in a strong position to raise the issue of religious freedom in India considering his own record in the US. I think a large part of talks between Trump and Modi will be on Afghanistan due to the immediacy of the peace deal between the Taliban and the US,” Prof. Harsh V. Pant, of the New Delhi-based think Observer Research Foundation, told Arab News.
After years of fighting, and 18 months of talks to resolve the conflict in Afghanistan, the Taliban and the US agreed to sign the peace deal on Feb. 29.
However, despite the challenges on trade and other issues, there is a degree of mutual understanding between the two nations, Pant said.
“American presidential visits are all about optics. What is important is that Trump is coming to India in an election year. The India-US relationship has moved beyond the transnationalism that many think Trump embodies,” he said.

Topics: INDIA TRADE US PRESIDENT IN INDIA Donald Trump

Related

World
Indian police open case against Kashmir social media users
Special
World
Panic grips Kashmir after internet crackdown

Latest updates

$110 billion gas project to make Saudi Arabia a gas exporter
Saudi-US bond will last another 75 years, says US State Department spokesperson
What We Are Reading Today: Divided Armies
High on optics, low on trade: India set to welcome Trump
Afghans hope for peace amid ‘violence reduction’ week

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.