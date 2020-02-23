You are here

9 dead after magnitude 5.7 quake hits Turkey-Iran border area

A man carries a wounded boy to an ambulance after an earthquake hit Baskale town in Van province Turkey, at the border with Iran on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. (IHA via AP)
Houses are reduced to rubble after an earthquake hit Baskale town in Van province Turkey, at the border with Iran on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. (IHA via AP)
  • The earthquake had a depth of 6 kilometers
  • Criss crossed by major fault lines, Iran and Turkey are among the most earthquake-prone countries in the world
ISTANBUL: A magnitude 5.7 earthquake in northwestern Iran on Sunday killed at least nine people in neighboring Turkey and injured dozens more on both sides of the border, authorities said.

The epicenter of the quake, which struck at 9:23a.m. (0553 GMT), was near the Iranian village of Habash-e Olya, less than 10 kilometers from the border, according to the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake had a depth of six kilometers, said Tehran University’s Seismological Center.

In Turkey, it was felt mostly in the eastern district of Baskale in Van province on the Iran border.

Turkish broadcaster NTV showed images of collapsed adobe houses in several snow-covered villages in Van province.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said nine people were killed, speaking to reporters from the quake scene in Van. Four of the dead were children.

“We have right now no citizens trapped under the rubble,” he said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with his interior minister for information about the situation, the Turkish presidency said.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 37 people were injured and nine of them were in critical condition.

He said that 25 ambulances, one rescue helicopter and teams of medics were rushed to the quake region.

Turkish officials said some schools were also damaged in several villages.

The impact of the quake in Iran was less severe, according to latest reports.

It injured at least 40 people in Iran’s West Azerbaijan province, 17 of whom had been hospitalized, the country’s emergency services said.

The same source also said there was damage to buildings in 43 villages.

Sunday’s earthquake was felt in several Iranian cities, including Khoy, Urmia, Salmas and Osku, state media reported, citing West Azerbaijan’s crisis management center.

The tremor was one of the biggest to have hit Iran since two struck near a nuclear power plant in December and January.

Iran’s Gulf Arab neighbors have often raised concerns about the reliability of the Bushehr nuclear power plant facility, which produces 1,000 megawatts of power, and the risk of radioactive leaks in case of a major earthquake.

Both Iran and Turkey sit on top of major tectonic plates and see frequent seismic activity.

In November 2017, a 7.3-magnitude quake in Iran’s western province of Kermanshah killed 620 people.

In 2003, a 6.6-magnitude quake in southeastern Iran decimated the ancient mud-brick city of Bam and killed at least 31,000 people.

Iran’s deadliest quake was a 7.4-magnitude tremor in 1990 that killed 40,000 people in northern Iran, injured 300,000 and left half a million homeless.

Turkey is also prone to earthquakes and over 40 people died in January after a 6.8-magnitude quake struck Elazig in eastern Turkey.

In 2011, an earthquake measuring 7.1 hit Van, killing more than 500 people.

In 1999, a devastating 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit Izmit in western Turkey, killing more than 17,000 people including about 1,000 in the country’s most populous city, Istanbul.

Pope appears to give thumbs down to Trump’s Middle East peace plan

  • Francis made his comments in the southern Italian port city of Bari
  • The Palestinians and Arab League foreign ministers have rejected the plan
BARI, Italy: Pope Francis on Sunday warned against “inequitable solutions” to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, saying they would only be a prelude to new crises, in an apparent reference to US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace proposal.
Francis made his comments in the southern Italian port city of Bari, where he traveled to conclude a meeting of bishops from all countries in the Mediterranean basin.
“The Mediterranean region is currently threatened by outbreaks of instability and conflict, both in the Middle East and different countries of North Africa, as well as between various ethnic, religious or confessional groups,” Francis said.
“Nor can we overlook the still unresolved conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, with the danger of inequitable solutions and, hence, a prelude to new crises,” he said.
The participants included Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the head of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, whose jurisdiction includes Israel, the Palestinian territories and Jordan.

It was believed to be the first time the pope, who has often defended both Palestinian rights and Israel’s need for security, has spoken in public about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since Trump announced the plan on Jan. 28.
The plan would recognize Israel’s authority over West Bank Jewish settlements and require Palestinians meet a series of conditions for a state, with its capital in a West Bank village east of Jerusalem.
Although Trump’s stated aim was to end decades of conflict, his plan favored Israel, underlined by the Palestinians’ absence from his White House announcement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his side.
The Palestinians and Arab League foreign ministers have rejected the plan and the Palestinian Authority has cut all ties with the United States and Israel.
Palestinians, with broad international backing, want East Jerusalem as the capital of a future independent state, while Israel views the whole city its “united and eternal” capital.
The pope expressed concern in 2018 when the United States announced the moving of its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, saying the city’s “status quo” should be respected. Francis has called for all to honor UN resolutions on the city.
“There is no reasonable alternative to peace, because every attempt at exploitation or supremacy demeans both its author and its target. It shows a myopic grasp of reality, since it can offer no future to either of the two,” Francis said, speaking in general about the Middle East.
Francis again warned against populist politicians who he said used “demagogic terms” such as “invasion” when talking of migration.
“To be sure, acceptance and a dignified integration are stages in a process that is not easy. Yet it is unthinkable that we can address the problem by putting up walls,” he said.

